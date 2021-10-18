Hi-tech fingerprint scanner to help solve crimes in Dubai

Forensic experts at Dubai Police have developed a smart device to scan fingerprints at crime scenes and transfer them directly to a database to look for matches immediately.

The crime-fighting tool is equipped with a 10k lens to hone in on prints, and white and ultraviolet beams to boost accuracy.

The cutting-edge device works better in extreme heat than the traditional gelatine-based method for lifting fingerprints.

The advanced technology, which has been perfected by the General Department of Forensics and Criminology since 2018, aims to help officers to identify suspects and track them down more quickly.

“In the force’s pursuit to apply latest technologies in policing work, the device’s smart software was developed to keep pace with future challenges,” said Brigadier Ahmad Al Muhairi, deputy director of the Department.

“It also performs well in extreme temperatures, unlike the traditional method."

A senior officer said the new fingerprint device will help to bring criminals in the emirate to justice.

“It will help solve crimes, provide solid evidence that supports investigations, and provide judicial authorities with reliable physical evidence that serves justice,” said Major General Dr Ahmad Eid Al Mansouri, Director of the General Department of Forensics and Criminology.

Using fingerprints to identify criminals has been integral to police investigations across the globe since the 19th century.

Police forces have adapted to new technologies over the decades in an attempt to stay a step ahead of offenders.

Dubai embraces technology to combat crime

Earlier this year, The National got an inside look at innovative brain fingerprinting methods being trialled by Dubai Police.

They examine brain activity to test whether a suspect remembers a crime scene.

Introduced by scientist Lawrence Farwell in the 1990s, brain fingerprinting technology was used in 1999 to help solve a 15-year-old murder case in the US.

The technique has also been used by police in India and Singapore, and now in the UAE.

The process involves attaching electrodes to a suspect's head and showing them pictures, including an image of the crime scene.

Nothing is done without the suspect's consent

A small but noticeable change in brain activity will occur if the suspect is presented with an image they have seen before.