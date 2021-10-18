Dubai fire crews tackle blaze in industrial oil plant

Fire crews were tackling a blaze at an industrial plant in Jebel Ali on Monday that sent black smoke billowing over the area.

Dubai Media Office said the plant in the Jebel Ali freezone extension district processes waste oil.

فرق الدفاع المدني في دبي تتعامل حالياً مع حادث حريق في مخلفات زيوت في منطقة جبل علي الصناعية، والحادث تحت السيطرة ولا توجد أي إصابات. pic.twitter.com/tmAom4ZItc — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) October 18, 2021

It said firefighters were at the scene and working to put the blaze out.

"The accident is under control and there are no injuries," Dubai Civil Defence said in a statement shortly after midday.

Dark smoke could be seen rising from the nearby Expo 2020 Dubai site but had largely dispersed by 12.30pm.