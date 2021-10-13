Traffic accident in Sharjah kills two

Two people have been killed in a traffic accident in Sharjah involving three heavy vehicles.

A third person was seriously injured.

The accident happened on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road at around 3am on Wednesday.

Emergency services at the scene said two people of an Asian nationality had been killed.

The third person was taken to a nearby hospital.

The cause of the accident was lack of due care and attention while driving, said police.

Colonel Ali Al Jallaf, head of Hamriyah police station, said traffic safety was the responsibility of all road users.

Nearly 306 accidents have been recorded in the emirate since the beginning of the year, with 147 caused by drivers aged between 18 and 30.

Twenty-four young motorists died in road accidents in Sharjah last year.