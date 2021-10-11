UAE appoints new chief of national space agency

The UAE has appointed Salem Butti Salem Al Qubaisi as the new director-general of its national space agency.

President Sheikh Khalifa issued a federal decree on Monday, appointing Mr Al Qubaisi as the new head of the UAE Space Agency.

Mr Al Qubaisi replaces Dr Mohammed Al Ahbabi, who served as director-general since the formation of the agency in 2014.

The UAE Space Agency is the federal entity that oversees the space sector, including its development and regulation.

Salem Butti Salem Al Qubaisi has been appointed as the new director-general of the UAE Space Agency. Photo: UAE Space Agency twitter

Mr Al Qubaisi, who previously worked for the Armed Forces, will lead the agency’s efforts to develop space sciences and advanced technologies, set up related regulations and policies, establish bilateral and multilateral international partnerships, and promote national capabilities.

Read More UAE sets sights on Venus with new five-year space mission

He brings 20 years of experience in the fields of military aviation and defence, in both the public and private sectors.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical and electronic engineering and a master’s in electrical engineering.

According to news agency Wam, the decision to appoint Mr Al Qubaisi was in line with the goals the government has set for the country’s 50-year plan, which include improving the performance of the public sector and updating its strategies.

Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Technology, is the chairwoman of the agency.