Sharjah private school pupils back to in-person classes by end of October

Cautious return to normality for pupils in the emirate

Salam Al Amir
Sharjah
Oct 7, 2021

Sharjah has announced that all pupils in private schools will return to in-person classes by the end of October.

Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA), the emirate's private school regulator, said on Thursday that the move will begin in phases.

The announcement came after an assessment of the situation by Sharjah's Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Committee.

Individuals with health conditions are exempt from the decision.

All schools will be assessed to ensure they are safe for pupils to return to.

“The co-operation of schools’ administrations and parents will help guarantee a safe and full return of direct learning,” said Sharjah Police chief Maj Gen Saif Al Shamsi, who is also head of the crisis and disaster management team.

“The great efforts by relevant authorities to overcome the pandemic and the safety protocols in place as well as the decline in cases have played a significant role in achieving this decision.”

Dubai private schools to end all distance learning on October 3

SPEA said it has prepared for pupils’ complete return to direct education.

“Adhering to safety rules in order to avoid a disruption of pupils’ full return to schools, is a shared responsibility,” it said.

Most pupils have been returning to the classrooms as the UAE cautiously emerges from the pandemic.

Updated: October 7th 2021, 4:38 PM
SchoolsCovid-19Sharjah
