Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, has received Sheikh Mohammed Al Thani, Qatar's deputy minister and foreign minister.

They discussed relations between both countries, state news agency Wam reported on Wednesday.

Sheikh Mohamed and the Qatari foreign minister also looked at ways to enhance relations and how to serve the best interests of both sides.

The meeting took place in Abu Dhabi.