Coronavirus: UAE reports 189 new cases

The UAE reported 189 new coronavirus cases and 287 recoveries on Monday.

Officials said one person died in the previous 24 hours from complications related to the virus.

The country has now recorded 736,897 cases, 729,835 recoveries and 2,103 deaths since the first Covid-19 case was detected in the Emirates on January 29 last year.

Widespread testing, stringent safety measures and a high vaccination rate have been credited with bringing down daily infections.

Daily case tallies have now dropped to below 200 since reaching close to 4,000 a day in January. There are currently fewer than 5,000 active cases in the country.

An additional 261,502 tests were conducted during the previous 24 hours, bringing to 85,147,148 the total number carried out since the beginning of the outbreak.

Elsewhere, a senior figure in aviation said passengers would have to get used to wearing face masks on flights for at least another two years.

Zack Zainal Abidin, senior vice president of Emirates Group Security, made the comments on the sidelines of an aviation security conference in Dubai on Sunday.

Read more A matter of time as BioNTech scientists line up for Nobel Prize

“Covid is here to stay and it won’t change until it’s regarded as endemic rather than a pandemic,” he said

"It used to be the case that the flu was regarded as a dangerous disease until it became part and parcel of life.

“It’s going to take some time before Covid-19 reaches that stage.”

Mr Abidin said international travellers should not expect to go mask-free on flights anytime soon.

"It's going to be a while before the status of Covid-19 changes and there's going to be at least two more years of people wearing masks," he said.