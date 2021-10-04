Abu Dhabi Big Ticket: Indian Dh10m winner is found

An Indian man who scooped Dh10 million in Abu Dhabi's Big Ticket draw has been told of his good fortune after organisers launched a search to find him.

Naheel Nizamudeen won the grand prize in the monthly raffle on Sunday night but initial efforts to contact him proved unsuccessful.

He was tracked down on Monday morning thanks to the help of a colleague.

Mr Nizamudeen will share the prize with 40 colleagues who bought the ticket with him.

A Big Ticket representative spoke to the group of winners - who will each pick up nearly Dh250,000.

"We cannot explain this feeling of winning Big Ticket," the group said.

"We purchased the winning ticket with 40 of our colleagues. This money is changing the lives of many people at the same time.”

”Many people have called and asked us how we picked the winning number but we told them there is no secret, we have been purchasing Big Tickets for a long time and our luck has finally changed."

They had advice for others: “Keep trying with Big Ticket, your luck can change anytime too”

Mohamed Hasim Parappara, also from India, won a Range Rover in the same draw while compatriot Angelo Fernandes secured a Dh1 million prize.

Jaeeun Lee from South Korea is Dh100,000 richer following the latest draw.

Big Ticket has been in operation since 1992 – with an initial top prize of Dh1 million – and has grown in popularity over the years.

The draw has helped change the lives of many of its big winners since its launch.

In July, an Indian who worked as a taxi driver in Dubai for nearly a decade secured the Dh20 million jackpot.

Renjith Somarajan was announced as the new ‘Dh20 Mighty Millionaire’ during a live stream by the draw’s organisers.

The 38-year-old, who moved to Dubai 13 years ago, said he would share his winnings equally with nine friends who purchased the Dh500 ticket with him.

In January, another Indian national had won the mega Dh20 million top prize.

Abdussalam NV, who lives in Oman, was informed about his winnings a day after the draw, as he could not be reached at the time.