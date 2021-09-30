Coronavirus: UAE reports 265 new cases and 351 recoveries

The UAE reported 265 new coronavirus cases and 351 recoveries on Thursday.

Officials said two people died in the past 24 hours from complications linked to the virus.

The country has recorded 735,992 cases, 728,546 recoveries and 2,097 deaths since the first Covid-19 case was detected in the Emirates on January 29 last year.

Widespread testing and tracing, stringent safety measures and a high vaccination rate have brought down daily infections.

Cases have consistently dropped to below 300 recently from a high of close to 4,000 a day in January.

An additional 291,055 tests were conducted over the 24-hour period, bringing the total to 83,975,380.

34,365 doses of vaccine were given in the last 24 hours.

94.02 per cent of the population has received 1 dose and 83.37 per cent is fully vaccinated.

More than 20 million vaccine doses have been administered in the UAE since the intensive vaccination campaign began early this year.

Meanwhile, the International Olympic Committee has said next year's Winter Olympics in Beijing will be held without spectators from abroad,

The IOC said only fully vaccinated participants would be exempt from a 21-day quarantine. Athletes who can provide a "justified medical exemption" will have their cases considered.

All participants and visitors will enter a strict bubble upon arrival that covers Games-related areas and stadiums as well as accommodation, catering and the opening and closing ceremonies.

The decisions, announced by the IOC but taken by Chinese organisers, give an idea of measures that will be announced in October to prevent the Games from turning into a source of infection.

Specific rules on Covid-19 countermeasures for spectators from mainland China and the details of ticketing arrangements are still being discussed, and will be released to the public in due course, the IOC said.