Product launches helped UAE's small businesses survive Covid-19 pandemic, Kaspersky says

Majority of companies allowed staff to work remotely in an effort to deal with the pandemic

Abu DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - SEPTEMBER 13, 2018. Mohammad Imtiaz, at his shop Mohd Rasheed Tailoring. Mohammed has been in the UAE for almost 42 years. (Photo by Reem Mohammed/The National) Reporter: John Dennehy Section: NA

Mohammed Imtiaz at his shop on Hamdan Street. Abu Dhabi has launched programmes to help SMEs. Reem Mohammed / The National

Alvin R. Cabral
Sep 30, 2021

Almost a third of small and medium businesses (SMBs) in the UAE launched new products and services during the Covid-19 pandemic, a move that helped them to survive the unprecedented effects of the crisis, according to cyber security firm Kaspersky Labs.

The decision-making process to respond to the health crisis was especially complex, as companies had to consider several external factors, including movement restrictions, a lifestyle adapted to the new normal and sanitary requirements, combined with their business capabilities.

“Although some decisions were hard, they were necessary. Now, it is good to know that the overall feeling about the results of the pandemic is somewhat positive across small companies: 56 per cent agree that their business responded well to the global challenge," said Andrey Dankevich, a senior product marketing manager at Moscow-based Kaspersky.

Read More
DP World to provide trade finance from DIFC in boost to SMEs
Emirates Development Bank signs deal with Emirates NBD to boost financing to SMEs

SMBs are similar in terms of size and characteristics to small and medium enterprises but differ by employment, with the former often relying on part-time workers or outsourced staff and the latter employing full-time workers.

But research has indicated that SMBs in the UAE have dealt well with challenges. A report by payment company Visa showed that nearly 97 per cent of UAE SMBs, compared with the global average of 83 per cent, have adopted new forms of digital payment technology by the end of last year.

.

The government is also extending support to SMEs. The Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development partnered with UAE telecoms company Etisalat and Microsoft to help Abu Dhabi SMEs fast-track their digital transformation, while Dubai SME, the government agency mandated to develop the sector, supported its members with procurement contracts worth Dh896m in 2020.

The Kaspersky report indicated that the launch of new products and services was an active response from these companies. Almost a fifth of business (18 per cent) entered new sectors. For example, some launched a digital alternative for their physical offerings while restaurants and shops began delivery services to supplement their business.

Quote
The lessons learnt should now help them to better prepare for future challenges, improve the current investment plan and processes, try new things boldly and become more digital
Andrey Dankevich, senior product marketing manager at Kaspersky

Almost 58 per cent of those companies polled allowed all or most employees to work remotely amid the pandemic.

But the majority of decisions taken were aimed at optimising expenses, including budget cuts (46 per cent), reduced pay or working hours (42 per cent) and diverted budgets or halting investment plans (38 per cent).

"The lessons learnt should now help them to better prepare for future challenges, improve the current investment plan and processes, try new things boldly, and become more digital. I also believe that the products and services launched in response, will stay relevant because anti-Covid-19 restrictions are still in place and people continue to follow digital habits picked up during the pandemic," Mr Dankevich said.

Updated: September 30th 2021, 6:30 AM
BusinessTechnologyCovid-19
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Product launches helped UAE's small businesses survive Covid-19 pandemic, Kaspersky says
Product launches helped UAE's small businesses survive Covid-19 pandemic, Kaspersky says
An image that illustrates this article Money & Me: ‘I became a millionaire at the age of 28’
Money & Me: ‘I became a millionaire at the age of 28’
An image that illustrates this article Google invites applications for third edition of Mena start-up accelerator
Google invites applications for third edition of Mena start-up accelerator
An image that illustrates this article UAE salaries: What are the most in-demand aviation jobs and how much do they pay?
UAE salaries: What are the most in-demand aviation jobs and how much do they pay?