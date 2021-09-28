Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed receives Inspector General of Royal Moroccan Armed Forces

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Gen Belkhir Al Farouk discuss military and defence issues

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, meets Gen Belkhir Al Farouk, Inspector General of the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces, at Al Shati Palace. Photo: Mohamed Al Hammadi / Ministry of Presidential Affairs

Sep 28, 2021

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, met Gen Belkhir Al Farouk, Inspector General of the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces, on Tuesday.

They discussed bilateral relations and continuing co-operation between the two countries in military and defence matters, Wam reported.

Sheikh Mohamed received Gen Al Farouk at Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi.

"Gen Al Farouk conveyed to Sheikh Mohamed the greetings of King Mohammed VI and his wishes of further progress and prosperity to the people of the UAE," Wam reported.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed receives US national security adviser in Abu Dhabi

Sheikh Mohamed reciprocated his greetings to the King of Morocco, "wishing the Moroccan people more progress under his wise leadership".

The meeting touched on a number of topics of mutual interest.

Lt Gen Hamad Al Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, Lt Genl Issa Al Mazrouei, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, and Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, also attended the meeting.

Updated: September 28th 2021, 7:20 PM
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed receives Inspector General of Royal Moroccan Armed Forces
