Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed meets US national security adviser in Abu Dhabi

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, met US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on Tuesday.

Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Sullivan, who is on an official regional tour, discussed ties between the US and UAE, and ways of strengthening them across various sectors, Wam reported. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed, National Security Adviser, was also present.

The meeting took place at Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi.

Read More US national security adviser heads to Saudi Arabia and UAE

Also at the meeting were Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Airports Company, Ali Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary General of the Supreme National Security Council, Yousef Al Otaiba, the UAE ambassador to the US and Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Undersecretary of the Crown Prince's Court of Abu Dhabi.

Mr Sullivan departed for the region on Monday and his office said he planned to travel to Saudi Arabia to meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

He is joined by Tim Lenderking, the US special envoy for Yemen, and Brett McGurk, the National Security Council's Middle East and North Africa Co-ordinator.

Mr Sullivan is the highest-ranking administration official to visit Saudi Arabia since President Joe Biden took office in January.

His visit to the Gulf comes at a time when the situation in Yemen, the Arab world’s poorest country, has deteriorated.