Guinness World Records 2022 includes fastest pair of pets on a scooter

Laetitia Ky, 25 from Abidjan in the Ivory Coast won acclaim for the most skips over a person’s own hair in 30 seconds, when she completed 60 in total. All photos: Guinness World Records

A dynamic dog and cat duo called Lollipop and Shashimi have set the record for the fastest 5 metres on a scooter.

The pair, from Canada, covered the distance in a mere 4.37 seconds, and learnt the trick with no input from their owner, Melissa Millett.

That impressive feat is just one of thousands included in the latest Guinness World Records, which has been published every year since 1955, after twin brothers Norris and Ross McWhirter created the first edition from their office in Fleet Street in London.

Unusual world records of the past include the most expensive French fries, the longest wall sit, which was won by a Dubai resident, and the highest altitude fireworks, by Dubai Global Village.

Despite the pandemic, this year's records are no less impressive and include a unique and often bizarre collection of remarkable humans, talented pets, incredible vehicles, impressive sporting legends, and cutting-edge science.

Extraordinary statistics include the longest ears on a living dog - 34 centimetres on a pet named Lou; the tallest living teenager - take a bow Olivier Rioux, at 226.9cm, and the largest collection of cars memorabilia — 1,200, owned by Jorge Arias Garcia in Mexico.

Pandemic-inspired world records

Bethany Lodge is one of the heroes of the 2022 edition, thanks to her extraordinary dedication to exercise. A gymnast since she was a young girl, Ms Lodge found it hard to keep herself motivated during the pandemic, as many training halls closed.

Instead, she focused on simple fitness goals which did not require equipment, and now the 28-year-old from the UK holds the world records for the fastest 100m in forward rolls — completed in just 42.64 seconds, and the most backward somersault burpees in 30 seconds. She managed five.

Other characters included in the book made great strides in unusual ways.

American Zion Clark, 23, was born with no legs due to Caudal Regression Syndrome, which causes abnormal development of the spine. His birth mother was unable to care for him and he was placed in foster care soon after birth.

Zion’s positive mindset helped him persevere throughout his life, and this year he won the record for the fastest 20m walked on his hands, which he completed in just 4.78 seconds.

Zion is also an expert wrestler with Olympic ambitions, and he hopes to become the first American athlete to compete in both the able bodied wrestling, and the wheelchair racing in the Paralympic Games in 2024.

Laetitia Ky, 25 from Abidjan in the Ivory Coast, won acclaim for the most skips over a person’s own hair in 30 seconds, completing 60.

Laetitia created her rope with extensions added to her natural hair, and jumped straight into the record books. She said it felt amazing to have achieved the feat, and considered it “a big honour".

Meanwhile, Pratik Mohite from India broke the world record for the shortest, male, competitive bodybuilder.

Measuring just 102cm, the 25-year-old from Maharashtra started bodybuilding in 2012, and said he is proud to convey the message that anyone can do anything if they have a goal and stay focused.

The Guinness Book of Records is published in 100 countries and 23 languages, and maintains over 53,000 records in its database, but despite this depth of knowledge, it is not the world's thickest book.

That accolade is held by a collection of Agatha Christie's Miss Marple detective stories. More than a foot thick, with 4,032 pages, the book weighs 8.04 kilograms and includes 12 novels and 20 short stories.

What is Diwali? The Hindu festival is at once a celebration of the autumn harvest and the triumph of good over evil, as outlined in the Ramayana. According to the Sanskrit epic, penned by the sage Valmiki, Diwali marks the time that the exiled king Rama – a mortal with superhuman powers – returned home to the city of Ayodhya with his wife Sita and brother Lakshman, after vanquishing the 10-headed demon Ravana and conquering his kingdom of Lanka. The people of Ayodhya are believed to have lit thousands of earthen lamps to illuminate the city and to guide the royal family home. In its current iteration, Diwali is celebrated with a puja to welcome the goodness of prosperity Lakshmi (an incarnation of Sita) into the home, which is decorated with diyas (oil lamps) or fairy lights and rangoli designs with coloured powder. Fireworks light up the sky in some parts of the word, and sweetmeats are made (or bought) by most households. It is customary to get new clothes stitched, and visit friends and family to exchange gifts and greetings.

Info What: 11th edition of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship When: December 27-29, 2018 Confirmed: men: Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Kevin Anderson, Dominic Thiem, Hyeon Chung, Karen Khachanov; women: Venus Williams Tickets: www.ticketmaster.ae, Virgin megastores or call 800 86 823

UAE squad Men's draw: Victor Scvortov and Khalifa Al Hosani, (both 73 kilograms), Sergiu Toma and Mihail Marchitan (90kg), Ivan Remarenco (100kg), Ahmed Al Naqbi (60kg), Musabah Al Shamsi and Ahmed Al Hosani (66kg) Women’s draw: Maitha Al Neyadi (57kg)

