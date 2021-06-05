Dubai amputee athlete breaks Guinness World Record for longest wall sit

Darine Barbar's achievement also marks the launch of the Impairment Records Initiative by the organisation

Lebanese athlete Darine Barbar broke the Guinness World Record for the longest Samson's chair / static wall sit (female), with a 2:08:24 minute sit. Courtesy Guinness World Record
Lebanese athlete Darine Barbar broke the Guinness World Record for the longest Samson's chair / static wall sit (female), with a 2:08:24 minute sit. Courtesy Guinness World Record

A Lebanese athlete has broken the Guinness World Record for the longest Samson's chair/static wall sit by a female.

Darine Barbar, who lost her leg at the age of 15, won the title after completing a wall sit for two minutes and 8.24 seconds.

The athlete, who lives in Dubai, had an above-knee left-leg amputation after suffering bone cancer.

The record makes Barbar the first female amputee to hold a Guinness World Record in the Middle East.

“I lost my left leg in June 1993 at the age of 15 due to bone cancer, and today, in the same month after 28 years, I am back to win the battle,” said Barbar.

“My story has inspired many throughout the years, and today I make history hoping to inspire millions around the world. I thank Guinness World Records for considering the new classifications for people with determination, and I am proud to be part of a campaign that will change the lives of millions across the globe.”

Read More

Ritaj Alhazmi has become the world's youngest book series author after she published three books before her teen years. Courtesy Ritaj AlhazmiGuinness World Record: Saudi girl aged 12 becomes world's youngest novel series author

Super-sized display: Filipino artist amasses collection of 20,000 fast-food restaurant toys

The record also marked the launch of the Guinness World Records Impairment Records Initiative, which introduced an initial 23 classification categories for physical, intellectual, and visual impairments.

Adam Brown, director of record services at Guinness World Records, said: “It’s a privilege to launch our Impairment Records Initiative today, a project which will make GWR instantly more relevant and accessible to millions of people around the world.

“The project has been a number of years in the making, so to see it go live with the announcement of three fantastic new record-holders is incredibly humbling.

"We really hope that in launching this project and crowning new record holders, we will encourage many more people with physical, intellectual or visual impairments to get in touch and attempt a Guinness World Records title in the future.”

Updated: June 6, 2021 03:36 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Supporters of Scottish independence wave flags at a rally. AFP

Iran's networks of influence in Britain revealed by think tank report

Europe
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos will be on board the 'New Shepard' rocket when it attempts to fly to space in July. AP

Jeff Bezos will fly to space on Blue Origin rocket in July

The Americas
An undated handout picture released by Kensington Palace on April 14, 2021 shows Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh with their great grandchildren. Pictured (L-R) are Britain's Prince George of Cambridge, Britain's Prince Louis of Cambridge being held by Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, Savannah Phillips (standing at rear), Britain's Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Isla Phillips holding Lena Tindall, and Mia Tindall. (Photo by THE DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE / KENSINGTON PALACE / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / KENSINGTON PALACE / DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - NO COMMERCIAL USE - RESTRICTED TO SUBSCRIPTION USE - STRICTLY NO SALES - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS - NOT FOR USE AFTER DECEMBER 31, 2021. /

What's in a name? Lilibet is not the first royal baby to be named after the Queen

Family
Abubakar Shekau speaks to the camera during a video taken in 2014. AP Photo

'Extreme and stubborn': the rise and fall of Boko Haram's brutal leader

World
Etihad will fly two times per week to Mykonos in Greece from July 8. Shutterstock

Etihad launches new routes to Santorini, Mykonos and Malaga

Travel
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read