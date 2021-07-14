Most expensive French fries: New York restaurant sets Guinness World Record with $200 dish

It’s often relegated to a side dish or snack, but a New York City restaurant has just revamped the humble French fry.

Serendipity3, in Manhattan, has set a Guinness World Record for creating the World’s Most Expensive French Fries.

The dish, concocted by chef Joe Calderone and corporate executive chef Frederick Schoen-Kiewert, is priced at a whopping $200 (about Dh730).

Why the hefty price? The one-of-a-kind dish combines some truly premium ingredients, from pure cage-free goose fat from France to 23-karat edible gold dust – all with a heavy dose of truffle.

The fries are made from upstate Chipperbec potatoes, cut into chunky pieces. After being blanched, they are thrice cooked in batches of pure cage-free goose fat from France, for a crisp, crunchy texture.

The fries are then seasoned with Guerande truffle salt, tossed in truffle oil and garnished with Crete Senesi pecorino tartufello cheese, shaved black summer truffles from Italy and finished off with edible gold dust.

The fries are served with Mornay sauce, made by melting copious amounts of truffle butter into a pan. The sauce also features a pinch of flour, A2 100 per cent cream from Jersey cows, and cubes of Gruyere truffled Swiss raclette to create a rich, velvety dip that resembles fondue.

And, of course, presentation is key, which is why the dish is served up on a Baccarat crystal Arabesque Plate, with a matching bowl to carry the sauce.

According to Guinness World Records's policy, the dish must be available for purchase and an unbiased customer has to buy it, for it to qualify for the title. A customer recently purchased the fries, making it a win for the restaurant.

Serendipity3 reopened to the public last week, after being closed since the start of the pandemic in 2020. The celebrity favourite is no stranger to setting world records, either. Its menu features the most expensive milkshake, most expensive sandwich and most expensive dessert.

The restaurant used to have a branch in Dubai, where it was known for its signature frrrozen hot chocolate and foot-long hot dogs.

