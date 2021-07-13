Catering at home: small bites can make a big impression at your next gathering

If the phrase “house parties rule” has you bobbing your head along in enthusiastic agreement, here’s one way to take your next bash – be it a birthday dinner, potluck lunch or girls’ night in – from standard to sophisticated: go the catering route and serve (or bring) mini-everything.

At a recent get-together of 10 people ('in line with current guidelines about gatherings), this writer included, the hosts brought out tray upon tray of bite-sized delights, serving everything from chicken and vegetable quesadillas to shrimp tacos and mushroom vol-au-vent. Even the goat’s cheese salad was arranged in mini mason jars, packed to the brim with the goodness of beetroot, spinach, raspberries and a balsamic dressing.

I snuck a peek at the demure packaging. Parlour Boutique, it read. A quick Google search revealed that the lounge-style restaurant at One Central has a catering menu that offers seven other salads (from burrata and Caesar’s to lentil tabbouleh and quinoa nicoise), plus cutesy individual jars of truffle mac and cheese, and shepherd’s pie, ranging in price from Dh8 to Dh14 a pop. I was sold.

Beetroot goat cheese salad in individual jars, Dh14

A conversation with Sam Johnstone, head chef at Parlour Boutique, had me planning the menu for my next do. “A pizza party is OK now and then, but a catering menu, with canapes and the like, offers a bit more finesse,” Johnstone says. “It makes it feel like you’re enjoying the food served in a world-class restaurant by trained chefs, but from the safety of your home.

Quote People will always remember the food at a party, when it’s good and especially when it’s terrible Sam Johnstone, head chef, Parlour Boutique

“It also shows guests that you’ve put your best foot forward. And let’s face it, few of us would be able to make dozens upon dozens of canapes in a home kitchen; it’s just too much effort.”

The decision to go small was deliberate, too, she says. “A massive salad bowl can be messy to serve and boring to eat; six-spoon salads are easy and tasty. People are increasingly hosting more health-conscious guests these days, the kind who want not just fried food and crispy things, but fresh items.”

Another advantage of bite-sized finger foods is the variety you can offer your guests. The infused jars aside, Parlour Boutique's savoury menu also includes wraps cut pinwheel-style and sliders, plus items such as mini chicken Parmigiana and quail egg shakshuka choux. Most popular among patrons, says the chef, are the avocado toast, fried Brie bites with truffle honey and beef skewers.

“My next focus is to enhance our seafood offerings,” says Johnstone, who blends her knowledge of French and Latino cooking styles, as well as offering limited-time dishes linked to occasions such as Eid, World Chocolate Day and Bastille Day.

A platter with mini desserts for Eid Al Adha

The quality of the produce is another major focus for the chef – and one of the reasons the fare at my friend’s bash stood out. “People will always remember the food at a party, when it’s good and especially when it’s terrible,” she says. Parlour Boutique offers a combination of locally grown vegetables, sourced from Gulf Fruits, and imported speciality items such as burrata cheese, truffle and tartufata.

While the brand has been around for some years now and has expanded into its own bakery, coffee shop and fine-dining French restaurant at the Dubai World Trade Centre, the pandemic has also spurred many a cooking enthusiast to offer catering services, each specialising in his or her own brand of homestyle cooking.

Caterers are also a bit more flexible than your corner restaurant, in that they can swap out ingredients, adapt to dietary requirements and often deliver to more than one emirate.

A minor disadvantage is that most require a minimum order (six items for within Dubai and a delivery fee for all other emirates, in Parlour Boutique's case). However, if you have more than half a dozen guests, and want to impress every last one of them, take your cues from a catering menu.

Retirement funds heavily invested in equities at a risky time Pension funds in growing economies in Asia, Latin America and the Middle East have a sharply higher percentage of assets parked in stocks, just at a time when trade tensions threaten to derail markets. Retirement money managers in 14 geographies now allocate 40 per cent of their assets to equities, an 8 percentage-point climb over the past five years, according to a Mercer survey released last week that canvassed government, corporate and mandatory pension funds with almost $5 trillion in assets under management. That compares with about 25 per cent for pension funds in Europe. The escalating trade spat between the US and China has heightened fears that stocks are ripe for a downturn. With tensions mounting and outcomes driven more by politics than economics, the S&P 500 Index will be on course for a “full-scale bear market” without Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts, Citigroup’s global macro strategy team said earlier this week. The increased allocation to equities by growth-market pension funds has come at the expense of fixed-income investments, which declined 11 percentage points over the five years, according to the survey. Hong Kong funds have the highest exposure to equities at 66 per cent, although that’s been relatively stable over the period. Japan’s equity allocation jumped 13 percentage points while South Korea’s increased 8 percentage points. The money managers are also directing a higher portion of their funds to assets outside of their home countries. On average, foreign stocks now account for 49 per cent of respondents’ equity investments, 4 percentage points higher than five years ago, while foreign fixed-income exposure climbed 7 percentage points to 23 per cent. Funds in Japan, South Korea, Malaysia and Taiwan are among those seeking greater diversification in stocks and fixed income. • Bloomberg

Retirement funds heavily invested in equities at a risky time Pension funds in growing economies in Asia, Latin America and the Middle East have a sharply higher percentage of assets parked in stocks, just at a time when trade tensions threaten to derail markets. Retirement money managers in 14 geographies now allocate 40 per cent of their assets to equities, an 8 percentage-point climb over the past five years, according to a Mercer survey released last week that canvassed government, corporate and mandatory pension funds with almost $5 trillion in assets under management. That compares with about 25 per cent for pension funds in Europe. The escalating trade spat between the US and China has heightened fears that stocks are ripe for a downturn. With tensions mounting and outcomes driven more by politics than economics, the S&P 500 Index will be on course for a “full-scale bear market” without Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts, Citigroup’s global macro strategy team said earlier this week. The increased allocation to equities by growth-market pension funds has come at the expense of fixed-income investments, which declined 11 percentage points over the five years, according to the survey. Hong Kong funds have the highest exposure to equities at 66 per cent, although that’s been relatively stable over the period. Japan’s equity allocation jumped 13 percentage points while South Korea’s increased 8 percentage points. The money managers are also directing a higher portion of their funds to assets outside of their home countries. On average, foreign stocks now account for 49 per cent of respondents’ equity investments, 4 percentage points higher than five years ago, while foreign fixed-income exposure climbed 7 percentage points to 23 per cent. Funds in Japan, South Korea, Malaysia and Taiwan are among those seeking greater diversification in stocks and fixed income. • Bloomberg

Retirement funds heavily invested in equities at a risky time Pension funds in growing economies in Asia, Latin America and the Middle East have a sharply higher percentage of assets parked in stocks, just at a time when trade tensions threaten to derail markets. Retirement money managers in 14 geographies now allocate 40 per cent of their assets to equities, an 8 percentage-point climb over the past five years, according to a Mercer survey released last week that canvassed government, corporate and mandatory pension funds with almost $5 trillion in assets under management. That compares with about 25 per cent for pension funds in Europe. The escalating trade spat between the US and China has heightened fears that stocks are ripe for a downturn. With tensions mounting and outcomes driven more by politics than economics, the S&P 500 Index will be on course for a “full-scale bear market” without Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts, Citigroup’s global macro strategy team said earlier this week. The increased allocation to equities by growth-market pension funds has come at the expense of fixed-income investments, which declined 11 percentage points over the five years, according to the survey. Hong Kong funds have the highest exposure to equities at 66 per cent, although that’s been relatively stable over the period. Japan’s equity allocation jumped 13 percentage points while South Korea’s increased 8 percentage points. The money managers are also directing a higher portion of their funds to assets outside of their home countries. On average, foreign stocks now account for 49 per cent of respondents’ equity investments, 4 percentage points higher than five years ago, while foreign fixed-income exposure climbed 7 percentage points to 23 per cent. Funds in Japan, South Korea, Malaysia and Taiwan are among those seeking greater diversification in stocks and fixed income. • Bloomberg

Retirement funds heavily invested in equities at a risky time Pension funds in growing economies in Asia, Latin America and the Middle East have a sharply higher percentage of assets parked in stocks, just at a time when trade tensions threaten to derail markets. Retirement money managers in 14 geographies now allocate 40 per cent of their assets to equities, an 8 percentage-point climb over the past five years, according to a Mercer survey released last week that canvassed government, corporate and mandatory pension funds with almost $5 trillion in assets under management. That compares with about 25 per cent for pension funds in Europe. The escalating trade spat between the US and China has heightened fears that stocks are ripe for a downturn. With tensions mounting and outcomes driven more by politics than economics, the S&P 500 Index will be on course for a “full-scale bear market” without Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts, Citigroup’s global macro strategy team said earlier this week. The increased allocation to equities by growth-market pension funds has come at the expense of fixed-income investments, which declined 11 percentage points over the five years, according to the survey. Hong Kong funds have the highest exposure to equities at 66 per cent, although that’s been relatively stable over the period. Japan’s equity allocation jumped 13 percentage points while South Korea’s increased 8 percentage points. The money managers are also directing a higher portion of their funds to assets outside of their home countries. On average, foreign stocks now account for 49 per cent of respondents’ equity investments, 4 percentage points higher than five years ago, while foreign fixed-income exposure climbed 7 percentage points to 23 per cent. Funds in Japan, South Korea, Malaysia and Taiwan are among those seeking greater diversification in stocks and fixed income. • Bloomberg

Retirement funds heavily invested in equities at a risky time Pension funds in growing economies in Asia, Latin America and the Middle East have a sharply higher percentage of assets parked in stocks, just at a time when trade tensions threaten to derail markets. Retirement money managers in 14 geographies now allocate 40 per cent of their assets to equities, an 8 percentage-point climb over the past five years, according to a Mercer survey released last week that canvassed government, corporate and mandatory pension funds with almost $5 trillion in assets under management. That compares with about 25 per cent for pension funds in Europe. The escalating trade spat between the US and China has heightened fears that stocks are ripe for a downturn. With tensions mounting and outcomes driven more by politics than economics, the S&P 500 Index will be on course for a “full-scale bear market” without Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts, Citigroup’s global macro strategy team said earlier this week. The increased allocation to equities by growth-market pension funds has come at the expense of fixed-income investments, which declined 11 percentage points over the five years, according to the survey. Hong Kong funds have the highest exposure to equities at 66 per cent, although that’s been relatively stable over the period. Japan’s equity allocation jumped 13 percentage points while South Korea’s increased 8 percentage points. The money managers are also directing a higher portion of their funds to assets outside of their home countries. On average, foreign stocks now account for 49 per cent of respondents’ equity investments, 4 percentage points higher than five years ago, while foreign fixed-income exposure climbed 7 percentage points to 23 per cent. Funds in Japan, South Korea, Malaysia and Taiwan are among those seeking greater diversification in stocks and fixed income. • Bloomberg

Retirement funds heavily invested in equities at a risky time Pension funds in growing economies in Asia, Latin America and the Middle East have a sharply higher percentage of assets parked in stocks, just at a time when trade tensions threaten to derail markets. Retirement money managers in 14 geographies now allocate 40 per cent of their assets to equities, an 8 percentage-point climb over the past five years, according to a Mercer survey released last week that canvassed government, corporate and mandatory pension funds with almost $5 trillion in assets under management. That compares with about 25 per cent for pension funds in Europe. The escalating trade spat between the US and China has heightened fears that stocks are ripe for a downturn. With tensions mounting and outcomes driven more by politics than economics, the S&P 500 Index will be on course for a “full-scale bear market” without Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts, Citigroup’s global macro strategy team said earlier this week. The increased allocation to equities by growth-market pension funds has come at the expense of fixed-income investments, which declined 11 percentage points over the five years, according to the survey. Hong Kong funds have the highest exposure to equities at 66 per cent, although that’s been relatively stable over the period. Japan’s equity allocation jumped 13 percentage points while South Korea’s increased 8 percentage points. The money managers are also directing a higher portion of their funds to assets outside of their home countries. On average, foreign stocks now account for 49 per cent of respondents’ equity investments, 4 percentage points higher than five years ago, while foreign fixed-income exposure climbed 7 percentage points to 23 per cent. Funds in Japan, South Korea, Malaysia and Taiwan are among those seeking greater diversification in stocks and fixed income. • Bloomberg

Retirement funds heavily invested in equities at a risky time Pension funds in growing economies in Asia, Latin America and the Middle East have a sharply higher percentage of assets parked in stocks, just at a time when trade tensions threaten to derail markets. Retirement money managers in 14 geographies now allocate 40 per cent of their assets to equities, an 8 percentage-point climb over the past five years, according to a Mercer survey released last week that canvassed government, corporate and mandatory pension funds with almost $5 trillion in assets under management. That compares with about 25 per cent for pension funds in Europe. The escalating trade spat between the US and China has heightened fears that stocks are ripe for a downturn. With tensions mounting and outcomes driven more by politics than economics, the S&P 500 Index will be on course for a “full-scale bear market” without Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts, Citigroup’s global macro strategy team said earlier this week. The increased allocation to equities by growth-market pension funds has come at the expense of fixed-income investments, which declined 11 percentage points over the five years, according to the survey. Hong Kong funds have the highest exposure to equities at 66 per cent, although that’s been relatively stable over the period. Japan’s equity allocation jumped 13 percentage points while South Korea’s increased 8 percentage points. The money managers are also directing a higher portion of their funds to assets outside of their home countries. On average, foreign stocks now account for 49 per cent of respondents’ equity investments, 4 percentage points higher than five years ago, while foreign fixed-income exposure climbed 7 percentage points to 23 per cent. Funds in Japan, South Korea, Malaysia and Taiwan are among those seeking greater diversification in stocks and fixed income. • Bloomberg

Retirement funds heavily invested in equities at a risky time Pension funds in growing economies in Asia, Latin America and the Middle East have a sharply higher percentage of assets parked in stocks, just at a time when trade tensions threaten to derail markets. Retirement money managers in 14 geographies now allocate 40 per cent of their assets to equities, an 8 percentage-point climb over the past five years, according to a Mercer survey released last week that canvassed government, corporate and mandatory pension funds with almost $5 trillion in assets under management. That compares with about 25 per cent for pension funds in Europe. The escalating trade spat between the US and China has heightened fears that stocks are ripe for a downturn. With tensions mounting and outcomes driven more by politics than economics, the S&P 500 Index will be on course for a “full-scale bear market” without Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts, Citigroup’s global macro strategy team said earlier this week. The increased allocation to equities by growth-market pension funds has come at the expense of fixed-income investments, which declined 11 percentage points over the five years, according to the survey. Hong Kong funds have the highest exposure to equities at 66 per cent, although that’s been relatively stable over the period. Japan’s equity allocation jumped 13 percentage points while South Korea’s increased 8 percentage points. The money managers are also directing a higher portion of their funds to assets outside of their home countries. On average, foreign stocks now account for 49 per cent of respondents’ equity investments, 4 percentage points higher than five years ago, while foreign fixed-income exposure climbed 7 percentage points to 23 per cent. Funds in Japan, South Korea, Malaysia and Taiwan are among those seeking greater diversification in stocks and fixed income. • Bloomberg

Retirement funds heavily invested in equities at a risky time Pension funds in growing economies in Asia, Latin America and the Middle East have a sharply higher percentage of assets parked in stocks, just at a time when trade tensions threaten to derail markets. Retirement money managers in 14 geographies now allocate 40 per cent of their assets to equities, an 8 percentage-point climb over the past five years, according to a Mercer survey released last week that canvassed government, corporate and mandatory pension funds with almost $5 trillion in assets under management. That compares with about 25 per cent for pension funds in Europe. The escalating trade spat between the US and China has heightened fears that stocks are ripe for a downturn. With tensions mounting and outcomes driven more by politics than economics, the S&P 500 Index will be on course for a “full-scale bear market” without Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts, Citigroup’s global macro strategy team said earlier this week. The increased allocation to equities by growth-market pension funds has come at the expense of fixed-income investments, which declined 11 percentage points over the five years, according to the survey. Hong Kong funds have the highest exposure to equities at 66 per cent, although that’s been relatively stable over the period. Japan’s equity allocation jumped 13 percentage points while South Korea’s increased 8 percentage points. The money managers are also directing a higher portion of their funds to assets outside of their home countries. On average, foreign stocks now account for 49 per cent of respondents’ equity investments, 4 percentage points higher than five years ago, while foreign fixed-income exposure climbed 7 percentage points to 23 per cent. Funds in Japan, South Korea, Malaysia and Taiwan are among those seeking greater diversification in stocks and fixed income. • Bloomberg

Retirement funds heavily invested in equities at a risky time Pension funds in growing economies in Asia, Latin America and the Middle East have a sharply higher percentage of assets parked in stocks, just at a time when trade tensions threaten to derail markets. Retirement money managers in 14 geographies now allocate 40 per cent of their assets to equities, an 8 percentage-point climb over the past five years, according to a Mercer survey released last week that canvassed government, corporate and mandatory pension funds with almost $5 trillion in assets under management. That compares with about 25 per cent for pension funds in Europe. The escalating trade spat between the US and China has heightened fears that stocks are ripe for a downturn. With tensions mounting and outcomes driven more by politics than economics, the S&P 500 Index will be on course for a “full-scale bear market” without Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts, Citigroup’s global macro strategy team said earlier this week. The increased allocation to equities by growth-market pension funds has come at the expense of fixed-income investments, which declined 11 percentage points over the five years, according to the survey. Hong Kong funds have the highest exposure to equities at 66 per cent, although that’s been relatively stable over the period. Japan’s equity allocation jumped 13 percentage points while South Korea’s increased 8 percentage points. The money managers are also directing a higher portion of their funds to assets outside of their home countries. On average, foreign stocks now account for 49 per cent of respondents’ equity investments, 4 percentage points higher than five years ago, while foreign fixed-income exposure climbed 7 percentage points to 23 per cent. Funds in Japan, South Korea, Malaysia and Taiwan are among those seeking greater diversification in stocks and fixed income. • Bloomberg

Retirement funds heavily invested in equities at a risky time Pension funds in growing economies in Asia, Latin America and the Middle East have a sharply higher percentage of assets parked in stocks, just at a time when trade tensions threaten to derail markets. Retirement money managers in 14 geographies now allocate 40 per cent of their assets to equities, an 8 percentage-point climb over the past five years, according to a Mercer survey released last week that canvassed government, corporate and mandatory pension funds with almost $5 trillion in assets under management. That compares with about 25 per cent for pension funds in Europe. The escalating trade spat between the US and China has heightened fears that stocks are ripe for a downturn. With tensions mounting and outcomes driven more by politics than economics, the S&P 500 Index will be on course for a “full-scale bear market” without Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts, Citigroup’s global macro strategy team said earlier this week. The increased allocation to equities by growth-market pension funds has come at the expense of fixed-income investments, which declined 11 percentage points over the five years, according to the survey. Hong Kong funds have the highest exposure to equities at 66 per cent, although that’s been relatively stable over the period. Japan’s equity allocation jumped 13 percentage points while South Korea’s increased 8 percentage points. The money managers are also directing a higher portion of their funds to assets outside of their home countries. On average, foreign stocks now account for 49 per cent of respondents’ equity investments, 4 percentage points higher than five years ago, while foreign fixed-income exposure climbed 7 percentage points to 23 per cent. Funds in Japan, South Korea, Malaysia and Taiwan are among those seeking greater diversification in stocks and fixed income. • Bloomberg

Retirement funds heavily invested in equities at a risky time Pension funds in growing economies in Asia, Latin America and the Middle East have a sharply higher percentage of assets parked in stocks, just at a time when trade tensions threaten to derail markets. Retirement money managers in 14 geographies now allocate 40 per cent of their assets to equities, an 8 percentage-point climb over the past five years, according to a Mercer survey released last week that canvassed government, corporate and mandatory pension funds with almost $5 trillion in assets under management. That compares with about 25 per cent for pension funds in Europe. The escalating trade spat between the US and China has heightened fears that stocks are ripe for a downturn. With tensions mounting and outcomes driven more by politics than economics, the S&P 500 Index will be on course for a “full-scale bear market” without Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts, Citigroup’s global macro strategy team said earlier this week. The increased allocation to equities by growth-market pension funds has come at the expense of fixed-income investments, which declined 11 percentage points over the five years, according to the survey. Hong Kong funds have the highest exposure to equities at 66 per cent, although that’s been relatively stable over the period. Japan’s equity allocation jumped 13 percentage points while South Korea’s increased 8 percentage points. The money managers are also directing a higher portion of their funds to assets outside of their home countries. On average, foreign stocks now account for 49 per cent of respondents’ equity investments, 4 percentage points higher than five years ago, while foreign fixed-income exposure climbed 7 percentage points to 23 per cent. Funds in Japan, South Korea, Malaysia and Taiwan are among those seeking greater diversification in stocks and fixed income. • Bloomberg

Retirement funds heavily invested in equities at a risky time Pension funds in growing economies in Asia, Latin America and the Middle East have a sharply higher percentage of assets parked in stocks, just at a time when trade tensions threaten to derail markets. Retirement money managers in 14 geographies now allocate 40 per cent of their assets to equities, an 8 percentage-point climb over the past five years, according to a Mercer survey released last week that canvassed government, corporate and mandatory pension funds with almost $5 trillion in assets under management. That compares with about 25 per cent for pension funds in Europe. The escalating trade spat between the US and China has heightened fears that stocks are ripe for a downturn. With tensions mounting and outcomes driven more by politics than economics, the S&P 500 Index will be on course for a “full-scale bear market” without Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts, Citigroup’s global macro strategy team said earlier this week. The increased allocation to equities by growth-market pension funds has come at the expense of fixed-income investments, which declined 11 percentage points over the five years, according to the survey. Hong Kong funds have the highest exposure to equities at 66 per cent, although that’s been relatively stable over the period. Japan’s equity allocation jumped 13 percentage points while South Korea’s increased 8 percentage points. The money managers are also directing a higher portion of their funds to assets outside of their home countries. On average, foreign stocks now account for 49 per cent of respondents’ equity investments, 4 percentage points higher than five years ago, while foreign fixed-income exposure climbed 7 percentage points to 23 per cent. Funds in Japan, South Korea, Malaysia and Taiwan are among those seeking greater diversification in stocks and fixed income. • Bloomberg

Retirement funds heavily invested in equities at a risky time Pension funds in growing economies in Asia, Latin America and the Middle East have a sharply higher percentage of assets parked in stocks, just at a time when trade tensions threaten to derail markets. Retirement money managers in 14 geographies now allocate 40 per cent of their assets to equities, an 8 percentage-point climb over the past five years, according to a Mercer survey released last week that canvassed government, corporate and mandatory pension funds with almost $5 trillion in assets under management. That compares with about 25 per cent for pension funds in Europe. The escalating trade spat between the US and China has heightened fears that stocks are ripe for a downturn. With tensions mounting and outcomes driven more by politics than economics, the S&P 500 Index will be on course for a “full-scale bear market” without Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts, Citigroup’s global macro strategy team said earlier this week. The increased allocation to equities by growth-market pension funds has come at the expense of fixed-income investments, which declined 11 percentage points over the five years, according to the survey. Hong Kong funds have the highest exposure to equities at 66 per cent, although that’s been relatively stable over the period. Japan’s equity allocation jumped 13 percentage points while South Korea’s increased 8 percentage points. The money managers are also directing a higher portion of their funds to assets outside of their home countries. On average, foreign stocks now account for 49 per cent of respondents’ equity investments, 4 percentage points higher than five years ago, while foreign fixed-income exposure climbed 7 percentage points to 23 per cent. Funds in Japan, South Korea, Malaysia and Taiwan are among those seeking greater diversification in stocks and fixed income. • Bloomberg

Retirement funds heavily invested in equities at a risky time Pension funds in growing economies in Asia, Latin America and the Middle East have a sharply higher percentage of assets parked in stocks, just at a time when trade tensions threaten to derail markets. Retirement money managers in 14 geographies now allocate 40 per cent of their assets to equities, an 8 percentage-point climb over the past five years, according to a Mercer survey released last week that canvassed government, corporate and mandatory pension funds with almost $5 trillion in assets under management. That compares with about 25 per cent for pension funds in Europe. The escalating trade spat between the US and China has heightened fears that stocks are ripe for a downturn. With tensions mounting and outcomes driven more by politics than economics, the S&P 500 Index will be on course for a “full-scale bear market” without Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts, Citigroup’s global macro strategy team said earlier this week. The increased allocation to equities by growth-market pension funds has come at the expense of fixed-income investments, which declined 11 percentage points over the five years, according to the survey. Hong Kong funds have the highest exposure to equities at 66 per cent, although that’s been relatively stable over the period. Japan’s equity allocation jumped 13 percentage points while South Korea’s increased 8 percentage points. The money managers are also directing a higher portion of their funds to assets outside of their home countries. On average, foreign stocks now account for 49 per cent of respondents’ equity investments, 4 percentage points higher than five years ago, while foreign fixed-income exposure climbed 7 percentage points to 23 per cent. Funds in Japan, South Korea, Malaysia and Taiwan are among those seeking greater diversification in stocks and fixed income. • Bloomberg

Retirement funds heavily invested in equities at a risky time Pension funds in growing economies in Asia, Latin America and the Middle East have a sharply higher percentage of assets parked in stocks, just at a time when trade tensions threaten to derail markets. Retirement money managers in 14 geographies now allocate 40 per cent of their assets to equities, an 8 percentage-point climb over the past five years, according to a Mercer survey released last week that canvassed government, corporate and mandatory pension funds with almost $5 trillion in assets under management. That compares with about 25 per cent for pension funds in Europe. The escalating trade spat between the US and China has heightened fears that stocks are ripe for a downturn. With tensions mounting and outcomes driven more by politics than economics, the S&P 500 Index will be on course for a “full-scale bear market” without Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts, Citigroup’s global macro strategy team said earlier this week. The increased allocation to equities by growth-market pension funds has come at the expense of fixed-income investments, which declined 11 percentage points over the five years, according to the survey. Hong Kong funds have the highest exposure to equities at 66 per cent, although that’s been relatively stable over the period. Japan’s equity allocation jumped 13 percentage points while South Korea’s increased 8 percentage points. The money managers are also directing a higher portion of their funds to assets outside of their home countries. On average, foreign stocks now account for 49 per cent of respondents’ equity investments, 4 percentage points higher than five years ago, while foreign fixed-income exposure climbed 7 percentage points to 23 per cent. Funds in Japan, South Korea, Malaysia and Taiwan are among those seeking greater diversification in stocks and fixed income. • Bloomberg

Tips to keep your car cool Place a sun reflector in your windshield when not driving

Park in shaded or covered areas

Add tint to windows

Wrap your car to change the exterior colour

Pick light interiors - choose colours such as beige and cream for seats and dashboard furniture

Avoid leather interiors as these absorb more heat

Tips to keep your car cool Place a sun reflector in your windshield when not driving

Park in shaded or covered areas

Add tint to windows

Wrap your car to change the exterior colour

Pick light interiors - choose colours such as beige and cream for seats and dashboard furniture

Avoid leather interiors as these absorb more heat

Tips to keep your car cool Place a sun reflector in your windshield when not driving

Park in shaded or covered areas

Add tint to windows

Wrap your car to change the exterior colour

Pick light interiors - choose colours such as beige and cream for seats and dashboard furniture

Avoid leather interiors as these absorb more heat

Tips to keep your car cool Place a sun reflector in your windshield when not driving

Park in shaded or covered areas

Add tint to windows

Wrap your car to change the exterior colour

Pick light interiors - choose colours such as beige and cream for seats and dashboard furniture

Avoid leather interiors as these absorb more heat

Tips to keep your car cool Place a sun reflector in your windshield when not driving

Park in shaded or covered areas

Add tint to windows

Wrap your car to change the exterior colour

Pick light interiors - choose colours such as beige and cream for seats and dashboard furniture

Avoid leather interiors as these absorb more heat

Tips to keep your car cool Place a sun reflector in your windshield when not driving

Park in shaded or covered areas

Add tint to windows

Wrap your car to change the exterior colour

Pick light interiors - choose colours such as beige and cream for seats and dashboard furniture

Avoid leather interiors as these absorb more heat

Tips to keep your car cool Place a sun reflector in your windshield when not driving

Park in shaded or covered areas

Add tint to windows

Wrap your car to change the exterior colour

Pick light interiors - choose colours such as beige and cream for seats and dashboard furniture

Avoid leather interiors as these absorb more heat

Tips to keep your car cool Place a sun reflector in your windshield when not driving

Park in shaded or covered areas

Add tint to windows

Wrap your car to change the exterior colour

Pick light interiors - choose colours such as beige and cream for seats and dashboard furniture

Avoid leather interiors as these absorb more heat

Tips to keep your car cool Place a sun reflector in your windshield when not driving

Park in shaded or covered areas

Add tint to windows

Wrap your car to change the exterior colour

Pick light interiors - choose colours such as beige and cream for seats and dashboard furniture

Avoid leather interiors as these absorb more heat

Tips to keep your car cool Place a sun reflector in your windshield when not driving

Park in shaded or covered areas

Add tint to windows

Wrap your car to change the exterior colour

Pick light interiors - choose colours such as beige and cream for seats and dashboard furniture

Avoid leather interiors as these absorb more heat

Tips to keep your car cool Place a sun reflector in your windshield when not driving

Park in shaded or covered areas

Add tint to windows

Wrap your car to change the exterior colour

Pick light interiors - choose colours such as beige and cream for seats and dashboard furniture

Avoid leather interiors as these absorb more heat

Tips to keep your car cool Place a sun reflector in your windshield when not driving

Park in shaded or covered areas

Add tint to windows

Wrap your car to change the exterior colour

Pick light interiors - choose colours such as beige and cream for seats and dashboard furniture

Avoid leather interiors as these absorb more heat

Tips to keep your car cool Place a sun reflector in your windshield when not driving

Park in shaded or covered areas

Add tint to windows

Wrap your car to change the exterior colour

Pick light interiors - choose colours such as beige and cream for seats and dashboard furniture

Avoid leather interiors as these absorb more heat

Tips to keep your car cool Place a sun reflector in your windshield when not driving

Park in shaded or covered areas

Add tint to windows

Wrap your car to change the exterior colour

Pick light interiors - choose colours such as beige and cream for seats and dashboard furniture

Avoid leather interiors as these absorb more heat

Tips to keep your car cool Place a sun reflector in your windshield when not driving

Park in shaded or covered areas

Add tint to windows

Wrap your car to change the exterior colour

Pick light interiors - choose colours such as beige and cream for seats and dashboard furniture

Avoid leather interiors as these absorb more heat

Tips to keep your car cool Place a sun reflector in your windshield when not driving

Park in shaded or covered areas

Add tint to windows

Wrap your car to change the exterior colour

Pick light interiors - choose colours such as beige and cream for seats and dashboard furniture

Avoid leather interiors as these absorb more heat

Youth YouTuber Programme The programme will be presented over two weeks and will cover the following topics: - Learning, scripting, storytelling and basic shots - Master on-camera presence and advanced script writing - Beating the algorithm and reaching your core audience

Youth YouTuber Programme The programme will be presented over two weeks and will cover the following topics: - Learning, scripting, storytelling and basic shots - Master on-camera presence and advanced script writing - Beating the algorithm and reaching your core audience

Youth YouTuber Programme The programme will be presented over two weeks and will cover the following topics: - Learning, scripting, storytelling and basic shots - Master on-camera presence and advanced script writing - Beating the algorithm and reaching your core audience

Youth YouTuber Programme The programme will be presented over two weeks and will cover the following topics: - Learning, scripting, storytelling and basic shots - Master on-camera presence and advanced script writing - Beating the algorithm and reaching your core audience

Youth YouTuber Programme The programme will be presented over two weeks and will cover the following topics: - Learning, scripting, storytelling and basic shots - Master on-camera presence and advanced script writing - Beating the algorithm and reaching your core audience

Youth YouTuber Programme The programme will be presented over two weeks and will cover the following topics: - Learning, scripting, storytelling and basic shots - Master on-camera presence and advanced script writing - Beating the algorithm and reaching your core audience

Youth YouTuber Programme The programme will be presented over two weeks and will cover the following topics: - Learning, scripting, storytelling and basic shots - Master on-camera presence and advanced script writing - Beating the algorithm and reaching your core audience

Youth YouTuber Programme The programme will be presented over two weeks and will cover the following topics: - Learning, scripting, storytelling and basic shots - Master on-camera presence and advanced script writing - Beating the algorithm and reaching your core audience

Youth YouTuber Programme The programme will be presented over two weeks and will cover the following topics: - Learning, scripting, storytelling and basic shots - Master on-camera presence and advanced script writing - Beating the algorithm and reaching your core audience

Youth YouTuber Programme The programme will be presented over two weeks and will cover the following topics: - Learning, scripting, storytelling and basic shots - Master on-camera presence and advanced script writing - Beating the algorithm and reaching your core audience

Youth YouTuber Programme The programme will be presented over two weeks and will cover the following topics: - Learning, scripting, storytelling and basic shots - Master on-camera presence and advanced script writing - Beating the algorithm and reaching your core audience

Youth YouTuber Programme The programme will be presented over two weeks and will cover the following topics: - Learning, scripting, storytelling and basic shots - Master on-camera presence and advanced script writing - Beating the algorithm and reaching your core audience

Youth YouTuber Programme The programme will be presented over two weeks and will cover the following topics: - Learning, scripting, storytelling and basic shots - Master on-camera presence and advanced script writing - Beating the algorithm and reaching your core audience

Youth YouTuber Programme The programme will be presented over two weeks and will cover the following topics: - Learning, scripting, storytelling and basic shots - Master on-camera presence and advanced script writing - Beating the algorithm and reaching your core audience

Youth YouTuber Programme The programme will be presented over two weeks and will cover the following topics: - Learning, scripting, storytelling and basic shots - Master on-camera presence and advanced script writing - Beating the algorithm and reaching your core audience

Youth YouTuber Programme The programme will be presented over two weeks and will cover the following topics: - Learning, scripting, storytelling and basic shots - Master on-camera presence and advanced script writing - Beating the algorithm and reaching your core audience

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden | Dh80,000 | 1,600m

Winner: AF Al Moreeb, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer) 5.30pm: Handicap | Dh80,000 | 1,600m

Winner: AF Makerah, Adrie de Vries, Ernst Oertel 6pm: Handicap | Dh80,000 | 2,200m

Winner: Hazeme, Richard Mullen, Jean de Roualle 6.30pm: Handicap | Dh85,000 | 2,200m

Winner: AF Yatroq, Brett Doyle, Ernst Oertel 7pm: Shadwell Farm for Private Owners Handicap | Dh70,000 | 2,200m

Winner: Nawwaf KB, Patrick Cosgrave, Helal Al Alawi 7.30pm: Handicap (TB) | Dh100,000 | 1,600m

Winner: Treasured Times, Bernardo Pinheiro, Rashed Bouresly

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden | Dh80,000 | 1,600m

Winner: AF Al Moreeb, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer) 5.30pm: Handicap | Dh80,000 | 1,600m

Winner: AF Makerah, Adrie de Vries, Ernst Oertel 6pm: Handicap | Dh80,000 | 2,200m

Winner: Hazeme, Richard Mullen, Jean de Roualle 6.30pm: Handicap | Dh85,000 | 2,200m

Winner: AF Yatroq, Brett Doyle, Ernst Oertel 7pm: Shadwell Farm for Private Owners Handicap | Dh70,000 | 2,200m

Winner: Nawwaf KB, Patrick Cosgrave, Helal Al Alawi 7.30pm: Handicap (TB) | Dh100,000 | 1,600m

Winner: Treasured Times, Bernardo Pinheiro, Rashed Bouresly

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden | Dh80,000 | 1,600m

Winner: AF Al Moreeb, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer) 5.30pm: Handicap | Dh80,000 | 1,600m

Winner: AF Makerah, Adrie de Vries, Ernst Oertel 6pm: Handicap | Dh80,000 | 2,200m

Winner: Hazeme, Richard Mullen, Jean de Roualle 6.30pm: Handicap | Dh85,000 | 2,200m

Winner: AF Yatroq, Brett Doyle, Ernst Oertel 7pm: Shadwell Farm for Private Owners Handicap | Dh70,000 | 2,200m

Winner: Nawwaf KB, Patrick Cosgrave, Helal Al Alawi 7.30pm: Handicap (TB) | Dh100,000 | 1,600m

Winner: Treasured Times, Bernardo Pinheiro, Rashed Bouresly

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden | Dh80,000 | 1,600m

Winner: AF Al Moreeb, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer) 5.30pm: Handicap | Dh80,000 | 1,600m

Winner: AF Makerah, Adrie de Vries, Ernst Oertel 6pm: Handicap | Dh80,000 | 2,200m

Winner: Hazeme, Richard Mullen, Jean de Roualle 6.30pm: Handicap | Dh85,000 | 2,200m

Winner: AF Yatroq, Brett Doyle, Ernst Oertel 7pm: Shadwell Farm for Private Owners Handicap | Dh70,000 | 2,200m

Winner: Nawwaf KB, Patrick Cosgrave, Helal Al Alawi 7.30pm: Handicap (TB) | Dh100,000 | 1,600m

Winner: Treasured Times, Bernardo Pinheiro, Rashed Bouresly

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden | Dh80,000 | 1,600m

Winner: AF Al Moreeb, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer) 5.30pm: Handicap | Dh80,000 | 1,600m

Winner: AF Makerah, Adrie de Vries, Ernst Oertel 6pm: Handicap | Dh80,000 | 2,200m

Winner: Hazeme, Richard Mullen, Jean de Roualle 6.30pm: Handicap | Dh85,000 | 2,200m

Winner: AF Yatroq, Brett Doyle, Ernst Oertel 7pm: Shadwell Farm for Private Owners Handicap | Dh70,000 | 2,200m

Winner: Nawwaf KB, Patrick Cosgrave, Helal Al Alawi 7.30pm: Handicap (TB) | Dh100,000 | 1,600m

Winner: Treasured Times, Bernardo Pinheiro, Rashed Bouresly

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden | Dh80,000 | 1,600m

Winner: AF Al Moreeb, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer) 5.30pm: Handicap | Dh80,000 | 1,600m

Winner: AF Makerah, Adrie de Vries, Ernst Oertel 6pm: Handicap | Dh80,000 | 2,200m

Winner: Hazeme, Richard Mullen, Jean de Roualle 6.30pm: Handicap | Dh85,000 | 2,200m

Winner: AF Yatroq, Brett Doyle, Ernst Oertel 7pm: Shadwell Farm for Private Owners Handicap | Dh70,000 | 2,200m

Winner: Nawwaf KB, Patrick Cosgrave, Helal Al Alawi 7.30pm: Handicap (TB) | Dh100,000 | 1,600m

Winner: Treasured Times, Bernardo Pinheiro, Rashed Bouresly

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden | Dh80,000 | 1,600m

Winner: AF Al Moreeb, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer) 5.30pm: Handicap | Dh80,000 | 1,600m

Winner: AF Makerah, Adrie de Vries, Ernst Oertel 6pm: Handicap | Dh80,000 | 2,200m

Winner: Hazeme, Richard Mullen, Jean de Roualle 6.30pm: Handicap | Dh85,000 | 2,200m

Winner: AF Yatroq, Brett Doyle, Ernst Oertel 7pm: Shadwell Farm for Private Owners Handicap | Dh70,000 | 2,200m

Winner: Nawwaf KB, Patrick Cosgrave, Helal Al Alawi 7.30pm: Handicap (TB) | Dh100,000 | 1,600m

Winner: Treasured Times, Bernardo Pinheiro, Rashed Bouresly

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden | Dh80,000 | 1,600m

Winner: AF Al Moreeb, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer) 5.30pm: Handicap | Dh80,000 | 1,600m

Winner: AF Makerah, Adrie de Vries, Ernst Oertel 6pm: Handicap | Dh80,000 | 2,200m

Winner: Hazeme, Richard Mullen, Jean de Roualle 6.30pm: Handicap | Dh85,000 | 2,200m

Winner: AF Yatroq, Brett Doyle, Ernst Oertel 7pm: Shadwell Farm for Private Owners Handicap | Dh70,000 | 2,200m

Winner: Nawwaf KB, Patrick Cosgrave, Helal Al Alawi 7.30pm: Handicap (TB) | Dh100,000 | 1,600m

Winner: Treasured Times, Bernardo Pinheiro, Rashed Bouresly

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden | Dh80,000 | 1,600m

Winner: AF Al Moreeb, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer) 5.30pm: Handicap | Dh80,000 | 1,600m

Winner: AF Makerah, Adrie de Vries, Ernst Oertel 6pm: Handicap | Dh80,000 | 2,200m

Winner: Hazeme, Richard Mullen, Jean de Roualle 6.30pm: Handicap | Dh85,000 | 2,200m

Winner: AF Yatroq, Brett Doyle, Ernst Oertel 7pm: Shadwell Farm for Private Owners Handicap | Dh70,000 | 2,200m

Winner: Nawwaf KB, Patrick Cosgrave, Helal Al Alawi 7.30pm: Handicap (TB) | Dh100,000 | 1,600m

Winner: Treasured Times, Bernardo Pinheiro, Rashed Bouresly

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden | Dh80,000 | 1,600m

Winner: AF Al Moreeb, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer) 5.30pm: Handicap | Dh80,000 | 1,600m

Winner: AF Makerah, Adrie de Vries, Ernst Oertel 6pm: Handicap | Dh80,000 | 2,200m

Winner: Hazeme, Richard Mullen, Jean de Roualle 6.30pm: Handicap | Dh85,000 | 2,200m

Winner: AF Yatroq, Brett Doyle, Ernst Oertel 7pm: Shadwell Farm for Private Owners Handicap | Dh70,000 | 2,200m

Winner: Nawwaf KB, Patrick Cosgrave, Helal Al Alawi 7.30pm: Handicap (TB) | Dh100,000 | 1,600m

Winner: Treasured Times, Bernardo Pinheiro, Rashed Bouresly

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden | Dh80,000 | 1,600m

Winner: AF Al Moreeb, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer) 5.30pm: Handicap | Dh80,000 | 1,600m

Winner: AF Makerah, Adrie de Vries, Ernst Oertel 6pm: Handicap | Dh80,000 | 2,200m

Winner: Hazeme, Richard Mullen, Jean de Roualle 6.30pm: Handicap | Dh85,000 | 2,200m

Winner: AF Yatroq, Brett Doyle, Ernst Oertel 7pm: Shadwell Farm for Private Owners Handicap | Dh70,000 | 2,200m

Winner: Nawwaf KB, Patrick Cosgrave, Helal Al Alawi 7.30pm: Handicap (TB) | Dh100,000 | 1,600m

Winner: Treasured Times, Bernardo Pinheiro, Rashed Bouresly

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden | Dh80,000 | 1,600m

Winner: AF Al Moreeb, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer) 5.30pm: Handicap | Dh80,000 | 1,600m

Winner: AF Makerah, Adrie de Vries, Ernst Oertel 6pm: Handicap | Dh80,000 | 2,200m

Winner: Hazeme, Richard Mullen, Jean de Roualle 6.30pm: Handicap | Dh85,000 | 2,200m

Winner: AF Yatroq, Brett Doyle, Ernst Oertel 7pm: Shadwell Farm for Private Owners Handicap | Dh70,000 | 2,200m

Winner: Nawwaf KB, Patrick Cosgrave, Helal Al Alawi 7.30pm: Handicap (TB) | Dh100,000 | 1,600m

Winner: Treasured Times, Bernardo Pinheiro, Rashed Bouresly

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden | Dh80,000 | 1,600m

Winner: AF Al Moreeb, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer) 5.30pm: Handicap | Dh80,000 | 1,600m

Winner: AF Makerah, Adrie de Vries, Ernst Oertel 6pm: Handicap | Dh80,000 | 2,200m

Winner: Hazeme, Richard Mullen, Jean de Roualle 6.30pm: Handicap | Dh85,000 | 2,200m

Winner: AF Yatroq, Brett Doyle, Ernst Oertel 7pm: Shadwell Farm for Private Owners Handicap | Dh70,000 | 2,200m

Winner: Nawwaf KB, Patrick Cosgrave, Helal Al Alawi 7.30pm: Handicap (TB) | Dh100,000 | 1,600m

Winner: Treasured Times, Bernardo Pinheiro, Rashed Bouresly

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden | Dh80,000 | 1,600m

Winner: AF Al Moreeb, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer) 5.30pm: Handicap | Dh80,000 | 1,600m

Winner: AF Makerah, Adrie de Vries, Ernst Oertel 6pm: Handicap | Dh80,000 | 2,200m

Winner: Hazeme, Richard Mullen, Jean de Roualle 6.30pm: Handicap | Dh85,000 | 2,200m

Winner: AF Yatroq, Brett Doyle, Ernst Oertel 7pm: Shadwell Farm for Private Owners Handicap | Dh70,000 | 2,200m

Winner: Nawwaf KB, Patrick Cosgrave, Helal Al Alawi 7.30pm: Handicap (TB) | Dh100,000 | 1,600m

Winner: Treasured Times, Bernardo Pinheiro, Rashed Bouresly

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden | Dh80,000 | 1,600m

Winner: AF Al Moreeb, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer) 5.30pm: Handicap | Dh80,000 | 1,600m

Winner: AF Makerah, Adrie de Vries, Ernst Oertel 6pm: Handicap | Dh80,000 | 2,200m

Winner: Hazeme, Richard Mullen, Jean de Roualle 6.30pm: Handicap | Dh85,000 | 2,200m

Winner: AF Yatroq, Brett Doyle, Ernst Oertel 7pm: Shadwell Farm for Private Owners Handicap | Dh70,000 | 2,200m

Winner: Nawwaf KB, Patrick Cosgrave, Helal Al Alawi 7.30pm: Handicap (TB) | Dh100,000 | 1,600m

Winner: Treasured Times, Bernardo Pinheiro, Rashed Bouresly

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden | Dh80,000 | 1,600m

Winner: AF Al Moreeb, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer) 5.30pm: Handicap | Dh80,000 | 1,600m

Winner: AF Makerah, Adrie de Vries, Ernst Oertel 6pm: Handicap | Dh80,000 | 2,200m

Winner: Hazeme, Richard Mullen, Jean de Roualle 6.30pm: Handicap | Dh85,000 | 2,200m

Winner: AF Yatroq, Brett Doyle, Ernst Oertel 7pm: Shadwell Farm for Private Owners Handicap | Dh70,000 | 2,200m

Winner: Nawwaf KB, Patrick Cosgrave, Helal Al Alawi 7.30pm: Handicap (TB) | Dh100,000 | 1,600m

Winner: Treasured Times, Bernardo Pinheiro, Rashed Bouresly

MATCH INFO Rugby World Cup (all times UAE) Final: England v South Africa, Saturday, 1pm

MATCH INFO Rugby World Cup (all times UAE) Final: England v South Africa, Saturday, 1pm

MATCH INFO Rugby World Cup (all times UAE) Final: England v South Africa, Saturday, 1pm

MATCH INFO Rugby World Cup (all times UAE) Final: England v South Africa, Saturday, 1pm

MATCH INFO Rugby World Cup (all times UAE) Final: England v South Africa, Saturday, 1pm

MATCH INFO Rugby World Cup (all times UAE) Final: England v South Africa, Saturday, 1pm

MATCH INFO Rugby World Cup (all times UAE) Final: England v South Africa, Saturday, 1pm

MATCH INFO Rugby World Cup (all times UAE) Final: England v South Africa, Saturday, 1pm

MATCH INFO Rugby World Cup (all times UAE) Final: England v South Africa, Saturday, 1pm

MATCH INFO Rugby World Cup (all times UAE) Final: England v South Africa, Saturday, 1pm

MATCH INFO Rugby World Cup (all times UAE) Final: England v South Africa, Saturday, 1pm

MATCH INFO Rugby World Cup (all times UAE) Final: England v South Africa, Saturday, 1pm

MATCH INFO Rugby World Cup (all times UAE) Final: England v South Africa, Saturday, 1pm

MATCH INFO Rugby World Cup (all times UAE) Final: England v South Africa, Saturday, 1pm

MATCH INFO Rugby World Cup (all times UAE) Final: England v South Africa, Saturday, 1pm

MATCH INFO Rugby World Cup (all times UAE) Final: England v South Africa, Saturday, 1pm

The line up Friday: Giggs, Sho Madjozi and Masego Saturday: Nas, Lion Bbae, Roxanne Shante and DaniLeigh Sole DXB runs from December 6 to 8 at Dubai Design District. Weekend pass is Dh295 while a one day pass is Dh195. Tickets are available from www.soledxb.com

The line up Friday: Giggs, Sho Madjozi and Masego Saturday: Nas, Lion Bbae, Roxanne Shante and DaniLeigh Sole DXB runs from December 6 to 8 at Dubai Design District. Weekend pass is Dh295 while a one day pass is Dh195. Tickets are available from www.soledxb.com

The line up Friday: Giggs, Sho Madjozi and Masego Saturday: Nas, Lion Bbae, Roxanne Shante and DaniLeigh Sole DXB runs from December 6 to 8 at Dubai Design District. Weekend pass is Dh295 while a one day pass is Dh195. Tickets are available from www.soledxb.com

The line up Friday: Giggs, Sho Madjozi and Masego Saturday: Nas, Lion Bbae, Roxanne Shante and DaniLeigh Sole DXB runs from December 6 to 8 at Dubai Design District. Weekend pass is Dh295 while a one day pass is Dh195. Tickets are available from www.soledxb.com

The line up Friday: Giggs, Sho Madjozi and Masego Saturday: Nas, Lion Bbae, Roxanne Shante and DaniLeigh Sole DXB runs from December 6 to 8 at Dubai Design District. Weekend pass is Dh295 while a one day pass is Dh195. Tickets are available from www.soledxb.com

The line up Friday: Giggs, Sho Madjozi and Masego Saturday: Nas, Lion Bbae, Roxanne Shante and DaniLeigh Sole DXB runs from December 6 to 8 at Dubai Design District. Weekend pass is Dh295 while a one day pass is Dh195. Tickets are available from www.soledxb.com

The line up Friday: Giggs, Sho Madjozi and Masego Saturday: Nas, Lion Bbae, Roxanne Shante and DaniLeigh Sole DXB runs from December 6 to 8 at Dubai Design District. Weekend pass is Dh295 while a one day pass is Dh195. Tickets are available from www.soledxb.com

The line up Friday: Giggs, Sho Madjozi and Masego Saturday: Nas, Lion Bbae, Roxanne Shante and DaniLeigh Sole DXB runs from December 6 to 8 at Dubai Design District. Weekend pass is Dh295 while a one day pass is Dh195. Tickets are available from www.soledxb.com

The line up Friday: Giggs, Sho Madjozi and Masego Saturday: Nas, Lion Bbae, Roxanne Shante and DaniLeigh Sole DXB runs from December 6 to 8 at Dubai Design District. Weekend pass is Dh295 while a one day pass is Dh195. Tickets are available from www.soledxb.com

The line up Friday: Giggs, Sho Madjozi and Masego Saturday: Nas, Lion Bbae, Roxanne Shante and DaniLeigh Sole DXB runs from December 6 to 8 at Dubai Design District. Weekend pass is Dh295 while a one day pass is Dh195. Tickets are available from www.soledxb.com

The line up Friday: Giggs, Sho Madjozi and Masego Saturday: Nas, Lion Bbae, Roxanne Shante and DaniLeigh Sole DXB runs from December 6 to 8 at Dubai Design District. Weekend pass is Dh295 while a one day pass is Dh195. Tickets are available from www.soledxb.com

The line up Friday: Giggs, Sho Madjozi and Masego Saturday: Nas, Lion Bbae, Roxanne Shante and DaniLeigh Sole DXB runs from December 6 to 8 at Dubai Design District. Weekend pass is Dh295 while a one day pass is Dh195. Tickets are available from www.soledxb.com

The line up Friday: Giggs, Sho Madjozi and Masego Saturday: Nas, Lion Bbae, Roxanne Shante and DaniLeigh Sole DXB runs from December 6 to 8 at Dubai Design District. Weekend pass is Dh295 while a one day pass is Dh195. Tickets are available from www.soledxb.com

The line up Friday: Giggs, Sho Madjozi and Masego Saturday: Nas, Lion Bbae, Roxanne Shante and DaniLeigh Sole DXB runs from December 6 to 8 at Dubai Design District. Weekend pass is Dh295 while a one day pass is Dh195. Tickets are available from www.soledxb.com

The line up Friday: Giggs, Sho Madjozi and Masego Saturday: Nas, Lion Bbae, Roxanne Shante and DaniLeigh Sole DXB runs from December 6 to 8 at Dubai Design District. Weekend pass is Dh295 while a one day pass is Dh195. Tickets are available from www.soledxb.com

The line up Friday: Giggs, Sho Madjozi and Masego Saturday: Nas, Lion Bbae, Roxanne Shante and DaniLeigh Sole DXB runs from December 6 to 8 at Dubai Design District. Weekend pass is Dh295 while a one day pass is Dh195. Tickets are available from www.soledxb.com

The biog Age: 46 Number of Children: Four Hobby: Reading history books Loves: Sports

The biog Age: 46 Number of Children: Four Hobby: Reading history books Loves: Sports

The biog Age: 46 Number of Children: Four Hobby: Reading history books Loves: Sports

The biog Age: 46 Number of Children: Four Hobby: Reading history books Loves: Sports

The biog Age: 46 Number of Children: Four Hobby: Reading history books Loves: Sports

The biog Age: 46 Number of Children: Four Hobby: Reading history books Loves: Sports

The biog Age: 46 Number of Children: Four Hobby: Reading history books Loves: Sports

The biog Age: 46 Number of Children: Four Hobby: Reading history books Loves: Sports

The biog Age: 46 Number of Children: Four Hobby: Reading history books Loves: Sports

The biog Age: 46 Number of Children: Four Hobby: Reading history books Loves: Sports

The biog Age: 46 Number of Children: Four Hobby: Reading history books Loves: Sports

The biog Age: 46 Number of Children: Four Hobby: Reading history books Loves: Sports

The biog Age: 46 Number of Children: Four Hobby: Reading history books Loves: Sports

The biog Age: 46 Number of Children: Four Hobby: Reading history books Loves: Sports

The biog Age: 46 Number of Children: Four Hobby: Reading history books Loves: Sports

The biog Age: 46 Number of Children: Four Hobby: Reading history books Loves: Sports

The specs Engine: 3.8-litre twin-turbo V8 Power: 611bhp Torque: 620Nm Transmission: seven-speed automatic Price: upon application On sale: now

The specs Engine: 3.8-litre twin-turbo V8 Power: 611bhp Torque: 620Nm Transmission: seven-speed automatic Price: upon application On sale: now

The specs Engine: 3.8-litre twin-turbo V8 Power: 611bhp Torque: 620Nm Transmission: seven-speed automatic Price: upon application On sale: now

The specs Engine: 3.8-litre twin-turbo V8 Power: 611bhp Torque: 620Nm Transmission: seven-speed automatic Price: upon application On sale: now

The specs Engine: 3.8-litre twin-turbo V8 Power: 611bhp Torque: 620Nm Transmission: seven-speed automatic Price: upon application On sale: now

The specs Engine: 3.8-litre twin-turbo V8 Power: 611bhp Torque: 620Nm Transmission: seven-speed automatic Price: upon application On sale: now

The specs Engine: 3.8-litre twin-turbo V8 Power: 611bhp Torque: 620Nm Transmission: seven-speed automatic Price: upon application On sale: now

The specs Engine: 3.8-litre twin-turbo V8 Power: 611bhp Torque: 620Nm Transmission: seven-speed automatic Price: upon application On sale: now

The specs Engine: 3.8-litre twin-turbo V8 Power: 611bhp Torque: 620Nm Transmission: seven-speed automatic Price: upon application On sale: now

The specs Engine: 3.8-litre twin-turbo V8 Power: 611bhp Torque: 620Nm Transmission: seven-speed automatic Price: upon application On sale: now

The specs Engine: 3.8-litre twin-turbo V8 Power: 611bhp Torque: 620Nm Transmission: seven-speed automatic Price: upon application On sale: now

The specs Engine: 3.8-litre twin-turbo V8 Power: 611bhp Torque: 620Nm Transmission: seven-speed automatic Price: upon application On sale: now

The specs Engine: 3.8-litre twin-turbo V8 Power: 611bhp Torque: 620Nm Transmission: seven-speed automatic Price: upon application On sale: now

The specs Engine: 3.8-litre twin-turbo V8 Power: 611bhp Torque: 620Nm Transmission: seven-speed automatic Price: upon application On sale: now

The specs Engine: 3.8-litre twin-turbo V8 Power: 611bhp Torque: 620Nm Transmission: seven-speed automatic Price: upon application On sale: now

The specs Engine: 3.8-litre twin-turbo V8 Power: 611bhp Torque: 620Nm Transmission: seven-speed automatic Price: upon application On sale: now

THE SPECS Engine: 4.4-litre V8 Transmission: Automatic Power: 530bhp Torque: 750Nm Price: Dh535,000 On sale: Now

THE SPECS Engine: 4.4-litre V8 Transmission: Automatic Power: 530bhp Torque: 750Nm Price: Dh535,000 On sale: Now

THE SPECS Engine: 4.4-litre V8 Transmission: Automatic Power: 530bhp Torque: 750Nm Price: Dh535,000 On sale: Now

THE SPECS Engine: 4.4-litre V8 Transmission: Automatic Power: 530bhp Torque: 750Nm Price: Dh535,000 On sale: Now

THE SPECS Engine: 4.4-litre V8 Transmission: Automatic Power: 530bhp Torque: 750Nm Price: Dh535,000 On sale: Now

THE SPECS Engine: 4.4-litre V8 Transmission: Automatic Power: 530bhp Torque: 750Nm Price: Dh535,000 On sale: Now

THE SPECS Engine: 4.4-litre V8 Transmission: Automatic Power: 530bhp Torque: 750Nm Price: Dh535,000 On sale: Now

THE SPECS Engine: 4.4-litre V8 Transmission: Automatic Power: 530bhp Torque: 750Nm Price: Dh535,000 On sale: Now

THE SPECS Engine: 4.4-litre V8 Transmission: Automatic Power: 530bhp Torque: 750Nm Price: Dh535,000 On sale: Now

THE SPECS Engine: 4.4-litre V8 Transmission: Automatic Power: 530bhp Torque: 750Nm Price: Dh535,000 On sale: Now

THE SPECS Engine: 4.4-litre V8 Transmission: Automatic Power: 530bhp Torque: 750Nm Price: Dh535,000 On sale: Now

THE SPECS Engine: 4.4-litre V8 Transmission: Automatic Power: 530bhp Torque: 750Nm Price: Dh535,000 On sale: Now

THE SPECS Engine: 4.4-litre V8 Transmission: Automatic Power: 530bhp Torque: 750Nm Price: Dh535,000 On sale: Now

THE SPECS Engine: 4.4-litre V8 Transmission: Automatic Power: 530bhp Torque: 750Nm Price: Dh535,000 On sale: Now

THE SPECS Engine: 4.4-litre V8 Transmission: Automatic Power: 530bhp Torque: 750Nm Price: Dh535,000 On sale: Now

THE SPECS Engine: 4.4-litre V8 Transmission: Automatic Power: 530bhp Torque: 750Nm Price: Dh535,000 On sale: Now

How it works Each player begins with one of the great empires of history, from Julius Caesar's Rome to Ramses of Egypt, spread over Europe and the Middle East. Round by round, the player expands their empire. The more land they have, the more money they can take from their coffers for each go. As unruled land and soldiers are acquired, players must feed them. When a player comes up against land held by another army, they can choose to battle for supremacy. A dice-based battle system is used and players can get the edge on their enemy with by deploying a renowned hero on the battlefield. Players that lose battles and land will find their coffers dwindle and troops go hungry. The end goal? Global domination of course.

How it works Each player begins with one of the great empires of history, from Julius Caesar's Rome to Ramses of Egypt, spread over Europe and the Middle East. Round by round, the player expands their empire. The more land they have, the more money they can take from their coffers for each go. As unruled land and soldiers are acquired, players must feed them. When a player comes up against land held by another army, they can choose to battle for supremacy. A dice-based battle system is used and players can get the edge on their enemy with by deploying a renowned hero on the battlefield. Players that lose battles and land will find their coffers dwindle and troops go hungry. The end goal? Global domination of course.

How it works Each player begins with one of the great empires of history, from Julius Caesar's Rome to Ramses of Egypt, spread over Europe and the Middle East. Round by round, the player expands their empire. The more land they have, the more money they can take from their coffers for each go. As unruled land and soldiers are acquired, players must feed them. When a player comes up against land held by another army, they can choose to battle for supremacy. A dice-based battle system is used and players can get the edge on their enemy with by deploying a renowned hero on the battlefield. Players that lose battles and land will find their coffers dwindle and troops go hungry. The end goal? Global domination of course.

How it works Each player begins with one of the great empires of history, from Julius Caesar's Rome to Ramses of Egypt, spread over Europe and the Middle East. Round by round, the player expands their empire. The more land they have, the more money they can take from their coffers for each go. As unruled land and soldiers are acquired, players must feed them. When a player comes up against land held by another army, they can choose to battle for supremacy. A dice-based battle system is used and players can get the edge on their enemy with by deploying a renowned hero on the battlefield. Players that lose battles and land will find their coffers dwindle and troops go hungry. The end goal? Global domination of course.

How it works Each player begins with one of the great empires of history, from Julius Caesar's Rome to Ramses of Egypt, spread over Europe and the Middle East. Round by round, the player expands their empire. The more land they have, the more money they can take from their coffers for each go. As unruled land and soldiers are acquired, players must feed them. When a player comes up against land held by another army, they can choose to battle for supremacy. A dice-based battle system is used and players can get the edge on their enemy with by deploying a renowned hero on the battlefield. Players that lose battles and land will find their coffers dwindle and troops go hungry. The end goal? Global domination of course.

How it works Each player begins with one of the great empires of history, from Julius Caesar's Rome to Ramses of Egypt, spread over Europe and the Middle East. Round by round, the player expands their empire. The more land they have, the more money they can take from their coffers for each go. As unruled land and soldiers are acquired, players must feed them. When a player comes up against land held by another army, they can choose to battle for supremacy. A dice-based battle system is used and players can get the edge on their enemy with by deploying a renowned hero on the battlefield. Players that lose battles and land will find their coffers dwindle and troops go hungry. The end goal? Global domination of course.

How it works Each player begins with one of the great empires of history, from Julius Caesar's Rome to Ramses of Egypt, spread over Europe and the Middle East. Round by round, the player expands their empire. The more land they have, the more money they can take from their coffers for each go. As unruled land and soldiers are acquired, players must feed them. When a player comes up against land held by another army, they can choose to battle for supremacy. A dice-based battle system is used and players can get the edge on their enemy with by deploying a renowned hero on the battlefield. Players that lose battles and land will find their coffers dwindle and troops go hungry. The end goal? Global domination of course.

How it works Each player begins with one of the great empires of history, from Julius Caesar's Rome to Ramses of Egypt, spread over Europe and the Middle East. Round by round, the player expands their empire. The more land they have, the more money they can take from their coffers for each go. As unruled land and soldiers are acquired, players must feed them. When a player comes up against land held by another army, they can choose to battle for supremacy. A dice-based battle system is used and players can get the edge on their enemy with by deploying a renowned hero on the battlefield. Players that lose battles and land will find their coffers dwindle and troops go hungry. The end goal? Global domination of course.

How it works Each player begins with one of the great empires of history, from Julius Caesar's Rome to Ramses of Egypt, spread over Europe and the Middle East. Round by round, the player expands their empire. The more land they have, the more money they can take from their coffers for each go. As unruled land and soldiers are acquired, players must feed them. When a player comes up against land held by another army, they can choose to battle for supremacy. A dice-based battle system is used and players can get the edge on their enemy with by deploying a renowned hero on the battlefield. Players that lose battles and land will find their coffers dwindle and troops go hungry. The end goal? Global domination of course.

How it works Each player begins with one of the great empires of history, from Julius Caesar's Rome to Ramses of Egypt, spread over Europe and the Middle East. Round by round, the player expands their empire. The more land they have, the more money they can take from their coffers for each go. As unruled land and soldiers are acquired, players must feed them. When a player comes up against land held by another army, they can choose to battle for supremacy. A dice-based battle system is used and players can get the edge on their enemy with by deploying a renowned hero on the battlefield. Players that lose battles and land will find their coffers dwindle and troops go hungry. The end goal? Global domination of course.

How it works Each player begins with one of the great empires of history, from Julius Caesar's Rome to Ramses of Egypt, spread over Europe and the Middle East. Round by round, the player expands their empire. The more land they have, the more money they can take from their coffers for each go. As unruled land and soldiers are acquired, players must feed them. When a player comes up against land held by another army, they can choose to battle for supremacy. A dice-based battle system is used and players can get the edge on their enemy with by deploying a renowned hero on the battlefield. Players that lose battles and land will find their coffers dwindle and troops go hungry. The end goal? Global domination of course.

How it works Each player begins with one of the great empires of history, from Julius Caesar's Rome to Ramses of Egypt, spread over Europe and the Middle East. Round by round, the player expands their empire. The more land they have, the more money they can take from their coffers for each go. As unruled land and soldiers are acquired, players must feed them. When a player comes up against land held by another army, they can choose to battle for supremacy. A dice-based battle system is used and players can get the edge on their enemy with by deploying a renowned hero on the battlefield. Players that lose battles and land will find their coffers dwindle and troops go hungry. The end goal? Global domination of course.

How it works Each player begins with one of the great empires of history, from Julius Caesar's Rome to Ramses of Egypt, spread over Europe and the Middle East. Round by round, the player expands their empire. The more land they have, the more money they can take from their coffers for each go. As unruled land and soldiers are acquired, players must feed them. When a player comes up against land held by another army, they can choose to battle for supremacy. A dice-based battle system is used and players can get the edge on their enemy with by deploying a renowned hero on the battlefield. Players that lose battles and land will find their coffers dwindle and troops go hungry. The end goal? Global domination of course.

How it works Each player begins with one of the great empires of history, from Julius Caesar's Rome to Ramses of Egypt, spread over Europe and the Middle East. Round by round, the player expands their empire. The more land they have, the more money they can take from their coffers for each go. As unruled land and soldiers are acquired, players must feed them. When a player comes up against land held by another army, they can choose to battle for supremacy. A dice-based battle system is used and players can get the edge on their enemy with by deploying a renowned hero on the battlefield. Players that lose battles and land will find their coffers dwindle and troops go hungry. The end goal? Global domination of course.

How it works Each player begins with one of the great empires of history, from Julius Caesar's Rome to Ramses of Egypt, spread over Europe and the Middle East. Round by round, the player expands their empire. The more land they have, the more money they can take from their coffers for each go. As unruled land and soldiers are acquired, players must feed them. When a player comes up against land held by another army, they can choose to battle for supremacy. A dice-based battle system is used and players can get the edge on their enemy with by deploying a renowned hero on the battlefield. Players that lose battles and land will find their coffers dwindle and troops go hungry. The end goal? Global domination of course.

How it works Each player begins with one of the great empires of history, from Julius Caesar's Rome to Ramses of Egypt, spread over Europe and the Middle East. Round by round, the player expands their empire. The more land they have, the more money they can take from their coffers for each go. As unruled land and soldiers are acquired, players must feed them. When a player comes up against land held by another army, they can choose to battle for supremacy. A dice-based battle system is used and players can get the edge on their enemy with by deploying a renowned hero on the battlefield. Players that lose battles and land will find their coffers dwindle and troops go hungry. The end goal? Global domination of course.

MATCH INFO Watford 2 (Sarr 50', Deeney 54' pen) Manchester United 0

MATCH INFO Watford 2 (Sarr 50', Deeney 54' pen) Manchester United 0

MATCH INFO Watford 2 (Sarr 50', Deeney 54' pen) Manchester United 0

MATCH INFO Watford 2 (Sarr 50', Deeney 54' pen) Manchester United 0

MATCH INFO Watford 2 (Sarr 50', Deeney 54' pen) Manchester United 0

MATCH INFO Watford 2 (Sarr 50', Deeney 54' pen) Manchester United 0

MATCH INFO Watford 2 (Sarr 50', Deeney 54' pen) Manchester United 0

MATCH INFO Watford 2 (Sarr 50', Deeney 54' pen) Manchester United 0

MATCH INFO Watford 2 (Sarr 50', Deeney 54' pen) Manchester United 0

MATCH INFO Watford 2 (Sarr 50', Deeney 54' pen) Manchester United 0

MATCH INFO Watford 2 (Sarr 50', Deeney 54' pen) Manchester United 0

MATCH INFO Watford 2 (Sarr 50', Deeney 54' pen) Manchester United 0

MATCH INFO Watford 2 (Sarr 50', Deeney 54' pen) Manchester United 0

MATCH INFO Watford 2 (Sarr 50', Deeney 54' pen) Manchester United 0

MATCH INFO Watford 2 (Sarr 50', Deeney 54' pen) Manchester United 0

MATCH INFO Watford 2 (Sarr 50', Deeney 54' pen) Manchester United 0

The figures behind the event 1) More than 300 in-house cleaning crew 2) 165 staff assigned to sanitise public areas throughout the show 3) 1,000+ social distancing stickers 4) 809 hand sanitiser dispensers placed throughout the venue

The figures behind the event 1) More than 300 in-house cleaning crew 2) 165 staff assigned to sanitise public areas throughout the show 3) 1,000+ social distancing stickers 4) 809 hand sanitiser dispensers placed throughout the venue

The figures behind the event 1) More than 300 in-house cleaning crew 2) 165 staff assigned to sanitise public areas throughout the show 3) 1,000+ social distancing stickers 4) 809 hand sanitiser dispensers placed throughout the venue

The figures behind the event 1) More than 300 in-house cleaning crew 2) 165 staff assigned to sanitise public areas throughout the show 3) 1,000+ social distancing stickers 4) 809 hand sanitiser dispensers placed throughout the venue

The figures behind the event 1) More than 300 in-house cleaning crew 2) 165 staff assigned to sanitise public areas throughout the show 3) 1,000+ social distancing stickers 4) 809 hand sanitiser dispensers placed throughout the venue

The figures behind the event 1) More than 300 in-house cleaning crew 2) 165 staff assigned to sanitise public areas throughout the show 3) 1,000+ social distancing stickers 4) 809 hand sanitiser dispensers placed throughout the venue

The figures behind the event 1) More than 300 in-house cleaning crew 2) 165 staff assigned to sanitise public areas throughout the show 3) 1,000+ social distancing stickers 4) 809 hand sanitiser dispensers placed throughout the venue

The figures behind the event 1) More than 300 in-house cleaning crew 2) 165 staff assigned to sanitise public areas throughout the show 3) 1,000+ social distancing stickers 4) 809 hand sanitiser dispensers placed throughout the venue

The figures behind the event 1) More than 300 in-house cleaning crew 2) 165 staff assigned to sanitise public areas throughout the show 3) 1,000+ social distancing stickers 4) 809 hand sanitiser dispensers placed throughout the venue

The figures behind the event 1) More than 300 in-house cleaning crew 2) 165 staff assigned to sanitise public areas throughout the show 3) 1,000+ social distancing stickers 4) 809 hand sanitiser dispensers placed throughout the venue

The figures behind the event 1) More than 300 in-house cleaning crew 2) 165 staff assigned to sanitise public areas throughout the show 3) 1,000+ social distancing stickers 4) 809 hand sanitiser dispensers placed throughout the venue

The figures behind the event 1) More than 300 in-house cleaning crew 2) 165 staff assigned to sanitise public areas throughout the show 3) 1,000+ social distancing stickers 4) 809 hand sanitiser dispensers placed throughout the venue

The figures behind the event 1) More than 300 in-house cleaning crew 2) 165 staff assigned to sanitise public areas throughout the show 3) 1,000+ social distancing stickers 4) 809 hand sanitiser dispensers placed throughout the venue

The figures behind the event 1) More than 300 in-house cleaning crew 2) 165 staff assigned to sanitise public areas throughout the show 3) 1,000+ social distancing stickers 4) 809 hand sanitiser dispensers placed throughout the venue

The figures behind the event 1) More than 300 in-house cleaning crew 2) 165 staff assigned to sanitise public areas throughout the show 3) 1,000+ social distancing stickers 4) 809 hand sanitiser dispensers placed throughout the venue