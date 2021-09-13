UAE weather: fair and partly cloudy with a chance of rain

The weather will be fair to partly cloudy at times on Monday, with a chance of some rain to the east and south.
It will be humid at night and into Tuesday morning over some coastal and internal areas, with a chance of fog or mist.
Winds will be light to moderate, freshening at times and strong, causing sand and dust to blow about.
Conditions will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Sea of Oman.
Women are on the front line of the coronavirus fight, and we should all remember that by Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka
Coronavirus: How the world can end the pandemic by Bill Gates
Famine on the rise in the Middle East and North Africa
Inside the UN's Dubai aid facility delivering support to people in need across the globe
Women are on the front line of the coronavirus fight, and we should all remember that by Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka
Coronavirus: How the world can end the pandemic by Bill Gates
Famine on the rise in the Middle East and North Africa
Inside the UN's Dubai aid facility delivering support to people in need across the globe
Women are on the front line of the coronavirus fight, and we should all remember that by Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka
Coronavirus: How the world can end the pandemic by Bill Gates
Famine on the rise in the Middle East and North Africa
Inside the UN's Dubai aid facility delivering support to people in need across the globe
Women are on the front line of the coronavirus fight, and we should all remember that by Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka
Coronavirus: How the world can end the pandemic by Bill Gates
Famine on the rise in the Middle East and North Africa
Inside the UN's Dubai aid facility delivering support to people in need across the globe
Women are on the front line of the coronavirus fight, and we should all remember that by Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka
Coronavirus: How the world can end the pandemic by Bill Gates
Famine on the rise in the Middle East and North Africa
Inside the UN's Dubai aid facility delivering support to people in need across the globe
Women are on the front line of the coronavirus fight, and we should all remember that by Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka
Coronavirus: How the world can end the pandemic by Bill Gates
Famine on the rise in the Middle East and North Africa
Inside the UN's Dubai aid facility delivering support to people in need across the globe
Women are on the front line of the coronavirus fight, and we should all remember that by Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka
Coronavirus: How the world can end the pandemic by Bill Gates
Famine on the rise in the Middle East and North Africa
Inside the UN's Dubai aid facility delivering support to people in need across the globe
Women are on the front line of the coronavirus fight, and we should all remember that by Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka
Coronavirus: How the world can end the pandemic by Bill Gates
Famine on the rise in the Middle East and North Africa
Inside the UN's Dubai aid facility delivering support to people in need across the globe
Women are on the front line of the coronavirus fight, and we should all remember that by Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka
Coronavirus: How the world can end the pandemic by Bill Gates
Famine on the rise in the Middle East and North Africa
Inside the UN's Dubai aid facility delivering support to people in need across the globe
Women are on the front line of the coronavirus fight, and we should all remember that by Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka
Coronavirus: How the world can end the pandemic by Bill Gates
Famine on the rise in the Middle East and North Africa
Inside the UN's Dubai aid facility delivering support to people in need across the globe
Women are on the front line of the coronavirus fight, and we should all remember that by Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka
Coronavirus: How the world can end the pandemic by Bill Gates
Famine on the rise in the Middle East and North Africa
Inside the UN's Dubai aid facility delivering support to people in need across the globe
Women are on the front line of the coronavirus fight, and we should all remember that by Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka
Coronavirus: How the world can end the pandemic by Bill Gates
Famine on the rise in the Middle East and North Africa
Inside the UN's Dubai aid facility delivering support to people in need across the globe
Women are on the front line of the coronavirus fight, and we should all remember that by Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka
Coronavirus: How the world can end the pandemic by Bill Gates
Famine on the rise in the Middle East and North Africa
Inside the UN's Dubai aid facility delivering support to people in need across the globe
Women are on the front line of the coronavirus fight, and we should all remember that by Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka
Coronavirus: How the world can end the pandemic by Bill Gates
Famine on the rise in the Middle East and North Africa
Inside the UN's Dubai aid facility delivering support to people in need across the globe
Women are on the front line of the coronavirus fight, and we should all remember that by Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka
Coronavirus: How the world can end the pandemic by Bill Gates
Famine on the rise in the Middle East and North Africa
Inside the UN's Dubai aid facility delivering support to people in need across the globe
Women are on the front line of the coronavirus fight, and we should all remember that by Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka
Coronavirus: How the world can end the pandemic by Bill Gates
Famine on the rise in the Middle East and North Africa
Inside the UN's Dubai aid facility delivering support to people in need across the globe