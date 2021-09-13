UAE weather: fair and partly cloudy with a chance of rain

Temperatures will reach 43°C in Abu Dhabi and 40°C in Dubai today

Dubai, United Arab Emirates - January 4th, 2018: Downtown during a cloudy day in Dubai. Thursday, January 4th, 2018 in Dubai. Chris Whiteoak / The National

The Burj Al Arab in Dubai, which is forecast for a top of 40°C on Monday. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Soraya Ebrahimi
Sep 13, 2021

The weather will be fair to partly cloudy at times on Monday, with a chance of some rain to the east and south.

It will be humid at night and into Tuesday morning over some coastal and internal areas, with a chance of fog or mist.

Winds will be light to moderate, freshening at times and strong, causing sand and dust to blow about.

Conditions will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Sea of Oman.

Updated: September 13th 2021, 12:48 AM
