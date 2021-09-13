UAE adds 38 individuals and 15 entities to terror list

The UAE Cabinet issued Ministerial Resolution No. 83 of 2021 on Sunday, which added 38 people and 15 entities to the UAE's terror list.

The updated list, which was reported by Wam news agency, is designed to target and disrupt networks associated with the financing of terrorism.

The resolution called on all authorities to quickly account for any individuals or entities affiliated with those organisations and people on the list.

The following individuals have been added to the list:

1. Ahmed Mohammed Abdulla Mohammed Alshaiba Alnuaimi (UAE)

2. Mohamed Saqer Yousif Saqer Al Zaabi (UAE)

3. Hamad Mohammed Rahmah Humaid Alshamsi (UAE)

4. Saeed Naser Saeed Naser Alteneiji (UAE)

5. Hassan Hussain Tabaja (Lebanon)

6. Adham Hussain Tabaja (Lebanon)

7. Mohammed Ahmed Musaed Saeed (Yemen)

8. Hayder Habeeb Ali (Iraq)

9. Basim Yousuf Hussein Alshaghanbi (Iraq)

10. Sharif Ahmed Sharif Ba Alawi (Yemen)

11. Manoj Sabharwal Om Prakash (India)

12. Rashed Saleh Saleh Al Jarmouzi (Yemen)

13. Naif Nasser Saleh Aljarmouzi (Yemen)

14. Zubiullah Abdul Qahir Durani (Afghanistan)

15. Suliman Saleh Salem Aboulan (Yemen)

16. Adel Ahmed Salem Obaid Ali Badrah (Yemen)

17. Ali Nasser Alaseeri (Saudi Arabia)

18. Fadhl Saleh Salem Altayabi (Yemen)

19. Ashur Omar Ashur Obaidoon (Yemen)

20. Hazem Mohsen Farhan/Hazem Mohsen Al Farhan (Syria)

21. Mehdi Azizollah Kiasati (Iran)

22. Farshad Jafar Hakemzadeh (Iran)

23. Seyyed Reza Mohmmad Ghasemi (Iran)

24. Mohsen Hassan Kargarhodjat Abadi (Iran)

25. Ibrahim Mahmood Ahmed Mohammed (Iran)

26. Osama Housen Dughaem (Syria)

27. Abdurrahaman Ado Musa (Nigeria)

28. Salihu Yusuf Adamu (Nigeria)

29. Bashir Ali Yusuf (Nigeria)

30. Muhammed Ibrahim Isa (Nigeria)

31. Ibrahim Ali Alhassan (Nigeria)

32. Surajo Abubakar Muhammad (Nigeria)

33. Alaa Khanfurah/Alaa Abdulrazzaq Ali Khanfurah/Alaa Alkhanfurah (Syria)

34. Fadi Said Kamar (Great Britain)

35. Walid Kamel Awad (Saint Kitts and Nevis)

36. Khaled Walid Awad (Saint Kitts and Nevis)

37. Imad Khallak Kantakdzhi (Russia)

38. Mouhammad Ayman Tayseer Rashid Marayat (Jordan)

The following entities has been added to the list:

1. Ray Tracing Trading Co LLC

2. H F Z A Arzoo International FZE

3. Hanan Shipping LLC

4. Four Corners Trading Est

5. Sasco Logistic LLC

6. AlJarmouzi General Trading LLC

7. Al Jarmoozi Cargo & Clearing (LLC)

8. Al Jarmoozi Transport By Heavy & Light Trucks (LLC)

9. Naser Aljarmouzi General Trading (LLC)

10. Naser Aljarmouzi Cargo & Clearing LLC

11. Wave Tech Computer LLC

12. NYBI Trading - FZE

13. KCL General Trading FZE

14. Alinma Group

15. Al-Omgy & Bros Money Exchange