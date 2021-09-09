UAE reports 772 Covid-19 cases in lowest daily tally for a year

People get tested for coronavirus at the Mina Rashid screening centre in Dubai. Chris Whiteoak / The National

The UAE recorded 772 Covid-19 cases on Thursday, its lowest daily tally for one year.

Case numbers have now remained below 1,000 for 17 consecutive days.

Infection rates have steadily declined during the summer months, having peaked at close to 4,000 a day in early February.

The last time daily infections were lower was on September 8, 2020, when 644 positive tests were reported.

The latest caseload brought the UAE's overall tally to 726,797.

Another 1,026 people overcame the virus as the recovery total climbed to 717,257.

Another four people died, raising the death toll to 2,057.

The infections were detected as a result of an additional 286,017 PCR tests.

More than 77.3 million tests have been conducted since the outbreak began.

The UAE's robust response to the pandemic was recognised in a new global rankings of 50 cities.

Abu Dhabi was placed first and Dubai fifth in the report, titled 'Ranking of the Safest Cities during the Covid-19 Pandemic for the Second Quarter of 2021', released by analytics consortium Deep Knowledge Group in London.

The league table focused on efforts to safeguard public health, bolster the economy from the financial fallout of the outbreak and deliver strong vaccination rates.