Man who lost job during pandemic wins share of Dh1m in Mahzooz lotto

A Bangladeshi man in Abu Dhabi who lost his job during the pandemic has scooped Dh142,857 in a Dubai lottery.

Foqruzzaman Khan, 40, said the past few years have been “very unlucky” for him, because he was injured in a motorbike accident in 2019 and then lost his job as an office clerk during the Covid-19 pandemic.

But his fortunes changed when he found that he was one of seven winners who shared the Dh1 million second prize for picking out five of the six numbers in Saturday's Mahzooz draw.

Foqruzzaman Khan is one of the winners of the Mahzooz draw, which had a prize of Dh1 million. Photo: Mahzooz

“Now my luck is turning around. I can open my own business and support my family back home. It’s like a miracle. I still can’t believe I’ve won,” he said.

“After I lost my job it was very difficult. I was borrowing from friends just to buy food and pay rent. I did a few part-time jobs to earn what I can, but it wasn’t enough.

“And I’m still recovering from the accident. A car hit my motorbike two years ago and I broke both my shoulders and lost some of my teeth.”

Mr Khan said he would use part the funds to complete the construction of his house in his home country.

He also plans to put some towards his son’s education, who lives back home with his mother.

“After a very bad two years, now I can finally feel happy again,” Mr Khan said.

Nazar Hussain, a Pakistani businessman in Abu Dhabi, was another winner of the draw.

The 35-year-old said he wants to expand his construction business with the winnings and bring some of his relatives to the Emirates.

“The money has come at a really good time for me. I plan to invest some into my business and help my brother visit me,” he said.

“I never thought I’d win, so this feels like a dream. It might not be a big amount for some people, but it’ll really help me.”

Jovannie, 32, a Filipino logistics co-ordinator in Dubai, hopes to build a house in his home country with his share of the prize.

He entered the draw at the last minute and selected his numbers at random.

"I remembered about the weekly live draw at the last minute, so I immediately logged into my Mahzooz account and chose my numbers randomly. The next day I received a call from the Mahzooz team telling me that I had won Dh142,857. I cried tears of joy,” he said.

“Building my own home in my country is almost impossible with my current salary. Thankfully, with this prize money, my mother and I can have our own home soon.”

To play, participants must register online and buy a Dh35 bottle of water to enter.

The bottles of water are donated to charity.

MATCH INFO What: Brazil v South Korea

Another way to earn air miles In addition to the Emirates and Etihad programmes, there is the Air Miles Middle East card, which offers members the ability to choose any airline, has no black-out dates and no restrictions on seat availability. Air Miles is linked up to HSBC credit cards and can also be earned through retail partners such as Spinneys, Sharaf DG and The Toy Store. An Emirates Dubai-London round-trip ticket costs 180,000 miles on the Air Miles website. But customers earn these ‘miles’ at a much faster rate than airline miles. Adidas offers two air miles per Dh1 spent. Air Miles has partnerships with websites as well, so booking.com and agoda.com offer three miles per Dh1 spent. “If you use your HSBC credit card when shopping at our partners, you are able to earn Air Miles twice which will mean you can get that flight reward faster and for less spend,” says Paul Lacey, the managing director for Europe, Middle East and India for Aimia, which owns and operates Air Miles Middle East.

Top investing tips for UAE residents in 2021 Build an emergency fund: Make sure you have enough cash to cover six months of expenses as a buffer against unexpected problems before you begin investing, advises Steve Cronin, the founder of DeadSimpleSaving.com. Think long-term: When you invest, you need to have a long-term mindset, so don’t worry about momentary ups and downs in the stock market. Invest worldwide: Diversify your investments globally, ideally by way of a global stock index fund. Is your money tied up: Avoid anything where you cannot get your money back in full within a month at any time without any penalty. Skip past the promises: “If an investment product is offering more than 10 per cent return per year, it is either extremely risky or a scam,” Mr Cronin says. Choose plans with low fees: Make sure that any funds you buy do not charge more than 1 per cent in fees, Mr Cronin says. “If you invest by yourself, you can easily stay below this figure.” Managed funds and commissionable investments often come with higher fees. Be sceptical about recommendations: If someone suggests an investment to you, ask if they stand to gain, advises Mr Cronin. “If they are receiving commission, they are unlikely to recommend an investment that’s best for you.” Get financially independent: Mr Cronin advises UAE residents to pursue financial independence. Start with a Google search and improve your knowledge via expat investing websites or Facebook groups such as SimplyFI.

What is type-1 diabetes Type 1 diabetes is a genetic and unavoidable condition, rather than the lifestyle-related type 2 diabetes. It occurs mostly in people under 40 and a result of the pancreas failing to produce enough insulin to regulate blood sugars. Too much or too little blood sugar can result in an attack where sufferers lose consciousness in serious cases. Being overweight or obese increases the chances of developing the more common type 2 diabetes.

Avengers: Endgame Directors: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo Starring: Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Josh Brolin 4/5 stars

THE SPECS Engine: AMG-enhanced 3.0L inline-6 turbo with EQ Boost and electric auxiliary compressor Transmission: nine-speed automatic Power: 429hp Torque: 520Nm​​​​​​​ Price: Dh360,200 (starting)

It’ll be summer in the city as car show tries to move with the times If 2008 was the year that rocked Detroit, 2019 will be when Motor City gives its annual car extravaganza a revamp that aims to move with the times. A major change is that this week's North American International Auto Show will be the last to be held in January, after which the event will switch to June. The new date, organisers said, will allow exhibitors to move vehicles and activities outside the Cobo Center's halls and into other city venues, unencumbered by cold January weather, exemplified this week by snow and ice. In a market in which trends can easily be outpaced beyond one event, the need to do so was probably exacerbated by the decision of Germany's big three carmakers – BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Audi – to skip the auto show this year. The show has long allowed car enthusiasts to sit behind the wheel of the latest models at the start of the calendar year but a more fluid car market in an online world has made sales less seasonal. Similarly, everyday technology seems to be catching up on those whose job it is to get behind microphones and try and tempt the visiting public into making a purchase. Although sparkly announcers clasp iPads and outline the technical gadgetry hidden beneath bonnets, people's obsession with their own smartphones often appeared to offer a more tempting distraction. “It's maddening,” said one such worker at Nissan's stand. The absence of some pizzazz, as well as top marques, was also noted by patrons. “It looks like there are a few less cars this year,” one annual attendee said of this year's exhibitors. “I can't help but think it's easier to stay at home than to brave the snow and come here.”

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

PREMIER LEAGUE FIXTURES All times UAE (+4 GMT) Saturday

West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur (3.30pm)

Burnley v Huddersfield Town (7pm)

Everton v Bournemouth (7pm)

Manchester City v Crystal Palace (7pm)

Southampton v Manchester United (7pm)

Stoke City v Chelsea (7pm)

Swansea City v Watford (7pm)

Leicester City v Liverpool (8.30pm) Sunday

Brighton and Hove Albion v Newcastle United (7pm) Monday

Arsenal v West Bromwich Albion (11pm)

THE BIO: Martin Van Almsick Hometown: Cologne, Germany Family: Wife Hanan Ahmed and their three children, Marrah (23), Tibijan (19), Amon (13) Favourite dessert: Umm Ali with dark camel milk chocolate flakes Favourite hobby: Football Breakfast routine: a tall glass of camel milk

Mia Man’s tips for fermentation - Start with a simple recipe such as yogurt or sauerkraut - Keep your hands and kitchen tools clean. Sanitize knives, cutting boards, tongs and storage jars with boiling water before you start. - Mold is bad: the colour pink is a sign of mold. If yogurt turns pink as it ferments, you need to discard it and start again. For kraut, if you remove the top leaves and see any sign of mold, you should discard the batch. - Always use clean, closed, airtight lids and containers such as mason jars when fermenting yogurt and kraut. Keep the lid closed to prevent insects and contaminants from getting in.

US tops drug cost charts The study of 13 essential drugs showed costs in the United States were about 300 per cent higher than the global average, followed by Germany at 126 per cent and 122 per cent in the UAE. Thailand, Kenya and Malaysia were rated as nations with the lowest costs, about 90 per cent cheaper. In the case of insulin, diabetic patients in the US paid five and a half times the global average, while in the UAE the costs are about 50 per cent higher than the median price of branded and generic drugs. Some of the costliest drugs worldwide include Lipitor for high cholesterol. The study’s price index placed the US at an exorbitant 2,170 per cent higher for Lipitor than the average global price and the UAE at the eighth spot globally with costs 252 per cent higher. High blood pressure medication Zestril was also more than 2,680 per cent higher in the US and the UAE price was 187 per cent higher than the global price.

Match info Uefa Champions League Group H Juventus v Valencia, Tuesday, midnight (UAE)

