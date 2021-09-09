Dubai’s luckiest man: Bentley winner clinches second jackpot with $1 million windfall

An Australian investment banker in Dubai who won a Bentley in 2018 has hit the jackpot again with a $1 million (Dh3.67m) prize.

Reza Dole, 45, entered the Dubai Duty Free draw, in which 5,000 tickets sell for Dh1000 each, three years ago. he sold the car for Dh800,000.

After trying his luck once more, he struck gold again by clinching the top prize.

Quote The plan is to continue doing charity work in India and help my wife launch her beauty business. Reza Dole, lottery winner

Mr Dole plans to use the winnings in his charity work in India where he supports people of determination and poor children.

He also plans to help his wife start a business.

“The first time I won and I got the call, I thought it was fake. But, this time, my intuition was telling me for the past few days that I am about to win,” Mr Dole told The National.

“The plan is to continue doing charity work in India and help my wife launch her beauty business.

“She is extremely creative and passionate about her desire to set up her own range of beauty spas and products, and as her partner it’s imperative that I support her in her pursuit.”

Mr Dole will also save some funds for his two children’s education.

Also lucky in the draw was Tariq A, who owns a jewellery and watch business.

The Saudi man, who lives in Bahrain, won $1million in the draw.

Tariq, 45, said he had been buying a ticket for the past 20 years and was overjoyed that his “stars finally aligned”.

“I had been buying it for so long that I eventually stopped because I wasn’t winning. But, my wife encouraged me to keep my hope, so I started purchasing again last year and now I’m a millionaire,” the father of twin boys said.

“This money is going to help me a lot with my children’s education, doing some charity work and expanding my business.”

Launched in 1999, the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire Promotion offers 5,000 tickets at Dh1,000 each. Each holder has the chance to win $1 million.

