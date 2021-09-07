UAEU chancellor reflects on lessons of pandemic at the start of new term

Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State and United Arab Emirates University’s chancellor shared a message on the significance of unity during his convocation speech. Victor Besa/The National

Universities faced major upheaval and uncertainty during the pandemic, UAE University chancellor Zaki Nusseibeh said on Sunday.

Mr Nusseibeh, in his convocation speech, reflected on the losses and the lessons learnt during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Minister of State and chancellor spoke to members of faculty and staff on Sunday to welcome them back for the new academic year.

Through the speech, Mr Nusseibeh encouraged people to remain united in the face of challenges.

Quote It is through coming together that we discover what we have to learn from each other Zaki Nusseibeh, UAE University chancellor

He said universities were a symbol of unity as they functioned as a community.

“The past 18 months have challenged this sense of unity and community,” said Mr Nusseibeh.

“There have been costs, there have been losses and hard lessons learnt. Many of us need time to recover and recoup our strength and spirits.

“It has been my pride and pleasure to witness staff, faculty, and students’ successful efforts to overcome the challenges to the community presented to us by our forced absence from campus.

“But I have seen that you do have the strength and spirit of unity, the unity that is the symbolic purpose of a university."

During the past year, the majority of students at the university studied remotely. Most students have returned for in-person learning this year.

UAE University was founded by Sheikh Zayed in 1976.

Close to 13,000 Emirati and international students are enrolled there.

"Our approach is cautious, but we are certain of our ability to protect the wellbeing of all as we begin to enjoy each other’s company once again," said Mr Nusseibeh in the convocation speech.

"It is through coming together that we discover what we have to learn from each other."

Mr Nusseibeh said Expo 2020 would bring together nations for dialogue, learning and creating relationships and networks.

In October 2020, Mr Nusseibeh was appointed as UAE University’s chancellor.

He shared a message for the education community through his speech.

"My message to you on this opening of the academic year, is to enjoy the opportunities you have to come together on campus," said Mr Nusseibeh.

"They are treasured, important moments. I request that you maintain your efforts to sustain our community during those times when we must be absent from each other once more.

"I urge you to respect the measures and procedures in place to ensure our safety. By doing this you increase the likelihood that we will all be able to join together face-to-face much sooner."

What are NFTs? Are non-fungible tokens a currency, asset, or a licensing instrument? Arnab Das, global market strategist EMEA at Invesco, says they are mix of all of three. You can buy, hold and use NFTs just like US dollars and Bitcoins. “They can appreciate in value and even produce cash flows.” However, while money is fungible, NFTs are not. “One Bitcoin, dollar, euro or dirham is largely indistinguishable from the next. Nothing ties a dollar bill to a particular owner, for example. Nor does it tie you to to any goods, services or assets you bought with that currency. In contrast, NFTs confer specific ownership,” Mr Das says. This makes NFTs closer to a piece of intellectual property such as a work of art or licence, as you can claim royalties or profit by exchanging it at a higher value later, Mr Das says. “They could provide a sustainable income stream.” This income will depend on future demand and use, which makes NFTs difficult to value. “However, there is a credible use case for many forms of intellectual property, notably art, songs, videos,” Mr Das says.

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative

About Seez Company name/date started: Seez, set up in September 2015 and the app was released in August 2017 Founder/CEO name(s): Tarek Kabrit, co-founder and chief executive, and Andrew Kabrit, co-founder and chief operating officer Based in: Dubai, with operations also in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Lebanon Sector: Search engine for car buying, selling and leasing Size: (employees/revenue): 11; undisclosed Stage of funding: $1.8 million in seed funding; followed by another $1.5m bridge round - in the process of closing Series A Investors: Wamda Capital, B&Y and Phoenician Funds

THE SPECS Jaguar F-Pace SVR Engine: 5-litre supercharged V8​​​​​​​ Transmission: 8-speed automatic Power: 542bhp​​​​​​​ Torque: 680Nm​​​​​​​ Price: Dh465,071

