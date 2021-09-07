Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and US Secretary of State discuss Afghanistan

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, reaffirmed the strength of relations between the UAE and US in his discussions with Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Wam

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the situation in Afghanistan during a phone call.

The two diplomats spoke about relations between the two nations and the latest situation in Afghanistan, including the efforts being made to establish peace, security and stability in the region, Wam news agency reported on Tuesday.

Sheikh Abdullah reiterated the UAE's support for efforts to help the Afghan people achieve stability, development and prosperity.

Mr Blinken praised the support provided by the UAE during the international withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Sheikh Abdullah reaffirmed the strength of relations between the UAE and US, and the growth in co-operation between the two nations.

Mr Blinken also praised the growth in ties between the two countries.