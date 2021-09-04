Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid receives members of Shabab Al Ahli Football Club

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, congratulated the Shabab Al Ahli Football Club for winning the UAE President’s Cup, 50th Cup and UAE Super Cup during the 2020-2021 sports season. All pictures courtesy of Wam

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, received members of the Shabab Al Ahli Football Club on Friday to congratulate them on their treble success.

The team won the UAE President’s Cup, 50th Cup and UAE Super Cup during the 2020-2021 season.

Sheikh Mohammed welcomed members of the Shabab Al Ahli Football Club team, its technical and administrative staff, as well as board members in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid, who is chairman of the board of the football club.

He said the club's success was only possible through hard work, preparation and determination, according to Dubai Media Office.

He praised its “spirit of unity” and the roles the administrative and technical staff played to help make the victories happen.

Sheikh Mohammed also spoke about the importance of the youth and sports sector and the need to support local and national teams.

The reception was attended by the deputy chairman of Dubai Sports Council, Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, and chairman of protocols for the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, in addition to members of the club’s board.

