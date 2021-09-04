Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid receives members of Shabab Al Ahli Football Club

The team celebrated treble success last year, winning the UAE President’s Cup, 50th Cup and UAE Super Cup

Gillian Duncan
Sep 4, 2021

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, received members of the Shabab Al Ahli Football Club on Friday to congratulate them on their treble success.

The team won the UAE President’s Cup, 50th Cup and UAE Super Cup during the 2020-2021 season.

Sheikh Mohammed welcomed members of the Shabab Al Ahli Football Club team, its technical and administrative staff, as well as board members in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid, who is chairman of the board of the football club.

He said the club's success was only possible through hard work, preparation and determination, according to Dubai Media Office.

Expo 2020 Dubai partners with AC Milan ahead of October launch

He praised its “spirit of unity” and the roles the administrative and technical staff played to help make the victories happen.

Sheikh Mohammed also spoke about the importance of the youth and sports sector and the need to support local and national teams.

The reception was attended by the deputy chairman of Dubai Sports Council, Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, and chairman of protocols for the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, in addition to members of the club’s board.

Updated: September 4th 2021, 8:38 AM
The biog

Hometown: Cairo

Age: 37

Favourite TV series: The Handmaid’s Tale, Black Mirror

Favourite anime series: Death Note, One Piece and Hellsing

Favourite book: Designing Brand Identity, Fifth Edition

The biog

Hometown: Cairo

Age: 37

Favourite TV series: The Handmaid’s Tale, Black Mirror

Favourite anime series: Death Note, One Piece and Hellsing

Favourite book: Designing Brand Identity, Fifth Edition

The biog

Hometown: Cairo

Age: 37

Favourite TV series: The Handmaid’s Tale, Black Mirror

Favourite anime series: Death Note, One Piece and Hellsing

Favourite book: Designing Brand Identity, Fifth Edition

The biog

Hometown: Cairo

Age: 37

Favourite TV series: The Handmaid’s Tale, Black Mirror

Favourite anime series: Death Note, One Piece and Hellsing

Favourite book: Designing Brand Identity, Fifth Edition

The biog

Hometown: Cairo

Age: 37

Favourite TV series: The Handmaid’s Tale, Black Mirror

Favourite anime series: Death Note, One Piece and Hellsing

Favourite book: Designing Brand Identity, Fifth Edition

The biog

Hometown: Cairo

Age: 37

Favourite TV series: The Handmaid’s Tale, Black Mirror

Favourite anime series: Death Note, One Piece and Hellsing

Favourite book: Designing Brand Identity, Fifth Edition

The biog

Hometown: Cairo

Age: 37

Favourite TV series: The Handmaid’s Tale, Black Mirror

Favourite anime series: Death Note, One Piece and Hellsing

Favourite book: Designing Brand Identity, Fifth Edition

The biog

Hometown: Cairo

Age: 37

Favourite TV series: The Handmaid’s Tale, Black Mirror

Favourite anime series: Death Note, One Piece and Hellsing

Favourite book: Designing Brand Identity, Fifth Edition

The biog

Hometown: Cairo

Age: 37

Favourite TV series: The Handmaid’s Tale, Black Mirror

Favourite anime series: Death Note, One Piece and Hellsing

Favourite book: Designing Brand Identity, Fifth Edition

The biog

Hometown: Cairo

Age: 37

Favourite TV series: The Handmaid’s Tale, Black Mirror

Favourite anime series: Death Note, One Piece and Hellsing

Favourite book: Designing Brand Identity, Fifth Edition

The biog

Hometown: Cairo

Age: 37

Favourite TV series: The Handmaid’s Tale, Black Mirror

Favourite anime series: Death Note, One Piece and Hellsing

Favourite book: Designing Brand Identity, Fifth Edition

The biog

Hometown: Cairo

Age: 37

Favourite TV series: The Handmaid’s Tale, Black Mirror

Favourite anime series: Death Note, One Piece and Hellsing

Favourite book: Designing Brand Identity, Fifth Edition

The biog

Hometown: Cairo

Age: 37

Favourite TV series: The Handmaid’s Tale, Black Mirror

Favourite anime series: Death Note, One Piece and Hellsing

Favourite book: Designing Brand Identity, Fifth Edition

The biog

Hometown: Cairo

Age: 37

Favourite TV series: The Handmaid’s Tale, Black Mirror

Favourite anime series: Death Note, One Piece and Hellsing

Favourite book: Designing Brand Identity, Fifth Edition

The biog

Hometown: Cairo

Age: 37

Favourite TV series: The Handmaid’s Tale, Black Mirror

Favourite anime series: Death Note, One Piece and Hellsing

Favourite book: Designing Brand Identity, Fifth Edition

The biog

Hometown: Cairo

Age: 37

Favourite TV series: The Handmaid’s Tale, Black Mirror

Favourite anime series: Death Note, One Piece and Hellsing

Favourite book: Designing Brand Identity, Fifth Edition

EDITOR'S PICKS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Dubai's new eco-friendly mosque set to be a beacon of sustainability
Dubai's new eco-friendly mosque set to be a beacon of sustainability
An image that illustrates this article Expo 2020 Dubai: Saving water to avert global catastrophe is theme of Guinea pavilion
Expo 2020 Dubai: Saving water to avert global catastrophe is theme of Guinea pavilion
An image that illustrates this article Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid receives members of Shabab Al Ahli Football Club
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid receives members of Shabab Al Ahli Football Club
An image that illustrates this article Play and learn: how your kids can get the most out of Expo 2020
Play and learn: how your kids can get the most out of Expo 2020