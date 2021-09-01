Expo 2020 Dubai partners with AC Milan ahead of October launch

Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid reviews final preparations for Expo 2020 Dubai with one month to go before the grand opening.

Expo 2020 Dubai has added another feather to its cap by partnering with Serie A giants AC Milan a month before the event kicks off.

Wednesday was a hectic day as UAE leaders shared new images of the impressive Expo 2020 site. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, posted previously unseen photos on social media.

And later in the day, a partnership with AC Milan was announced, adding to the excitement as expo opening day - October 1 - draws closer.

"We are excited to announce Expo 2020 Dubai as an Official Partner of AC Milan, with the rossoneri bringing their heritage and creative vision to Expo 2020 and inspiring positive change through football," the social media post announcing the partnership said.

Milan, meanwhile, said it is part of their push to promote the club in “a key market”.

Expo 2020 Dubai is set to be the largest event to be held in the region with nearly 200 countries setting up pavilions to showcase innovations. It was rescheduled for this year due of the pandemic.

“As a club based in Milan, a city that hosted the most recent World Expo in 2015, we know that Expo 2020 is a special moment in history that sees the world comes together to unlock its potential,” Casper Stylsvig, Milan’s chief revenue officer, was quoted as saying by the Associated Press.

The club added that it will provide “unique content” with players for the Expo and “will bring its heritage and vision to promote the fundamental values of sport and inspire positive change through football.”

