Emirates extends suspension of Nigerian flights to September 19

Emirates has extended its suspension of flights to Nigeria until at least September 19.
The Dubai airline previously announced last month that its passenger services to Nigeria would be suspended until September 5.
However, in response to a passenger query on Twitter, Emirates said flights to and from Nigeria would remain suspended for a further two weeks.
“Our flights from Lagos are further suspended until 19th September. We're in the process of updating our website with this information,” Emirates Support said on Twitter.
Hello Phola, our flights from Lagos are further suspended until 19th September. We're in the process of updating our website with this information. Thanks.— Emirates Support (@EmiratesSupport) September 3, 2021
Emirates' website says customers who have been to or connected through Nigeria in the last 14 days will not be permitted on any Emirates flights bound for Dubai.
The airline advises passengers affected by the changes to contact Emirates regarding rebooking.
Separately, the airline said travel to and from Nigeria remains suspended as there is no testing facility available at the airport in Lagos, after another passenger asked Emirates Support if someone could travel to Dubai.
The same rules apply to passengers from Bangladesh, Ethiopia, Vietnam, Zambia and Indonesia, where there are also no rapid PCR testing facilities at the airports.
However, UAE residents can seek permission from either the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs, GDRFA, if they live in Dubai, or the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, ICA, if they live elsewhere in the country, to return from Nigeria.
Hi, travel from to/from Nigeria remains suspended as there's no testing facility available at the airport. Please keep an eye on the travel updates here https://t.co/oDsjN0nx18 as we're constantly updating it. Kindly DM us if you have any other questions https://t.co/pPS8nj0zog— Emirates Support (@EmiratesSupport) September 3, 2021
Passenger services between the UAE and Nigeria have been subject to restrictions since March.
Nigeria has reported more than 191,805 infections and close to 2,500 deaths since February last year, but the actual figures are believed to be higher, in part because of low testing rates.
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control said infection rates have risen since it detected the delta variant in July.
As of Monday this week, 2.8 million people had received a first vaccine dose, according to the agency in charge of the roll-out, the National Primary Health Care Development Agency.
Nigerian authorities plan to vaccinate at least 110 million people over the next two years.
Agence France Presse news agency reported this week that two southern Nigerian states were trying to introduce Covid-19 vaccine passes for access to public places and gatherings, in a bid to overcome vaccine hesitancy and increase inoculation rates in Africa's most populous nation.
Started: 2018
Founders: Eslam Hussein and Pulkit Ganjoo
Based: Dubai
Sector: Transport
Size: 9 employees
Investment: $1,275,000
Investors: Class 5 Global, Equitrust, Gulf Islamic Investments, Kairos K50 and William Zeqiri
Dr Nawal Al-Hosany: Why more women should be on the frontlines of climate action
Shelina Janmohamed: Why shouldn't a spouse be compensated fairly for housework?
Samar Elmnhrawy: How companies in the Middle East can catch up on gender equality
The National Editorial: Is there much to celebrate on International Women's Day 2021?
National Editorial: Suleimani has been killed, now we must de-escalate
Mina Al Oraibi: Air strike casts a long shadow over the decade ahead
Jack Moore: Why the assassination is such a monumental gamble
Matthew Levitt: Iran retains its ability to launch terror attacks
Damien McElroy: A CEO tasked with spreading Iran's influence
Hussein Ibish: Trump's order on solid constitutional ground
Rashmee Roshan Lall: Sound of silence in South Asia
Vanuatu: $130,000
Why on earth pick Vanuatu? Easy. The South Pacific country has no income tax, wealth tax, capital gains or inheritance tax. And in 2015, when it was hit by Cyclone Pam, it signed an agreement with the EU that gave it some serious passport power.
Cost: A minimum investment of $130,000 for a family of up to four, plus $25,000 in fees.
Criteria: Applicants must have a minimum net worth of $250,000. The process take six to eight weeks, after which the investor must travel to Vanuatu or Hong Kong to take the oath of allegiance. Citizenship and passport are normally provided on the same day.
Benefits: No tax, no restrictions on dual citizenship, no requirement to visit or reside to retain a passport. Visa-free access to 129 countries.
Catchweight 60kg: Mohammed Al Katheeri (UAE) beat Mostafa El Hamy (EGY) TKO round 3
Light Heavyweight: Ibrahim El Sawi (EGY) no contest Kevin Oumar (COM) Unintentional knee by Oumer
Catchweight 73kg: Yazid Chouchane (ALG) beat Ahmad Al Boussairy (KUW) Unanimous decision
Featherweight: Faris Khaleel Asha (JOR) beat Yousef Al Housani (UAE) TKO in round 2 through foot injury
Welterweight: Omar Hussein (JOR) beat Yassin Najid (MAR); Split decision
Middleweight: Yousri Belgaroui (TUN) beat Sallah Eddine Dekhissi (MAR); Round-1 TKO
Lightweight: Abdullah Mohammed Ali Musalim (UAE) beat Medhat Hussein (EGY); Triangle choke submission
Welterweight: Abdulla Al Bousheiri (KUW) beat Sofiane Oudina (ALG); Triangle choke Round-1
Lightweight: Mohammad Yahya (UAE) beat Saleem Al Bakri (JOR); Unanimous decision
Bantamweight: Ali Taleb (IRQ) beat Nawras Abzakh (JOR); TKO round-2
Catchweight 63kg: Rany Saadeh (PAL) beat Abdel Ali Hariri (MAR); Unanimous decision
Favourite author - Paulo Coelho
Favourite holiday destination - Cuba
New York Times or Jordan Times? NYT is a school and JT was my practice field
Role model - My Grandfather
Dream interviewee - Che Guevara
Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999
2289 – Dh10
2252 – Dh 50
6025 – Dh20
6027 – Dh 100
6026 – Dh 200
Price, base: Dh201,153
Engine: 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder
Transmission: Nine-speed automatic
Power: 204hp @ 5,800rpm
Torque: 300Nm @ 1,600rpm
Fuel economy, combined: 6.7L / 100km
Favourite food: Japanese
Favourite car: Lamborghini
Favourite hobby: Football
Favourite quote: If your dreams don’t scare you, they are not big enough
Favourite country: UAE
Friday: First practice - 1pm; Second practice - 5pm
Saturday: Final practice - 2pm; Qualifying - 5pm
Sunday: Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (55 laps) - 5.10pm
