UAE flights: how do returning residents get ICA approval?

A health worker collects a swab sample from a passenger arriving on an international flight to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus at Anna International Airport in Chennai on August 1, 2021. AFP (AFP)

The UAE has eased travel restrictions from six countries on its flight ban list to allow some residents, who are stuck abroad, to fly back to the Emirates.

The government said that, from August 5, all vaccinated individuals, as well as unvaccinated people in certain job categories, can seek permission to return.

The decision includes people who are in India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Nigeria and Uganda.

But all passengers must get approval to return from the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA).

The step-by-step process to get ICA clearance to board flights.

1. Fill in the applicant’s information, such as name, gender, e-mail, date and place of birth, expected date of arrival, arrival port and country of departure.

A QR code will be sent to the applicant’s e-mail.

2. The applicant must fill in his/her passport type and number, its issue and expiry date and the issuing country.

3. Fill in the complete address in the Emirates, with a local UAE mobile number.

Read More When will UAE flights resume? Emirates and Etihad on standby to return stranded residents

4. All the details of the application’s vaccination are needed – the type received, the date of the first and the second dose. PCR test dates are also required.

Passengers can choose from a list of eight vaccines on the ICA website – SputnikV, Janssen (Johnson and Johnson), Moderna, Novavax, OxfordUni AstraZeneca, PfizerBioNTech, Sinopharm and Sinovac (CoronaVac).

5. The applicant must upload his/her passport photo, personal photo, and PCR test results copy. The Covid-19 vaccination card is optional.

6. Click on the declaration box, confirming that all information provided is correct, the documents are genuine and the applicant will comply with UAE laws.

7. Submit and wait for approval.

Travellers must upload their visa, Emirates ID, vaccination and PCR test details

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

The Specs Price, base Dh379,000

Engine 2.9-litre, twin-turbo V6

Gearbox eight-speed automatic

Power 503bhp

Torque 443Nm

On sale now

More from Con Coughlin The thorn in the side of Biden's foreign policy team

TV: World Cup Qualifier 2018 matches will be aired on on OSN Sports HD Cricket channel

