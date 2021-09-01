Lack of rapid PCR tests at foreign airports delay UAE residents' plans to return

Passengers from Bangladesh, Nigeria, Vietnam, Zambia and Indonesia cannot fulfil criteria to fly back

A FAAN (COVID-19) sign is seen at the domestic wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International airport during preparation ahead of the reopening of the airport for domestic flight operations that is scheduled for July 8, 2020 in Abuja, Nigeria July 6, 2020. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja. Absence of rapid PCR testing at airports in Nigeria and three other countries has impeded UAE residents' plan to return. Reuters

The National
Sep 1, 2021

UAE residents trying to catch flights back to Dubai from Bangladesh, Nigeria, Vietnam, Zambia and Indonesia are unable to meet the criteria to travel, says Emirates airline on its website.

Recently announced rules demand that when travelling from these countries to Dubai "passengers must also present a rapid PCR test report with a QR code for a test conducted at the departure airport within six hours of departure".

India extends ban on international flights until September 30

But rapid PCR testing facilities are not available at airports in these countries and, therefore, residents are no able to fulfil the requirements.

"For passengers travelling to Dubai as their final destination from Bangladesh, Nigeria, Vietnam, Zambia and Indonesia travel is currently not possible as there are no rapid PCR testing facilities at the airport," the airline said on its website.

UAE residents from any emirate can now fly to Dubai, according to updated travel regulations announced this week.

However, any residence visa holders travelling from a list of 10 previously banned countries must first get approval from either the GDFRA or ICA. They must also present a negative PCR test, including QR code, where the sample was taken within 48 hours of arrival as well as a rapid PCR test taken within six hours of departure.

RESULTS

2pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (Dirt) 1,200m
Winner: AF Senad, Nathan Crosse (jockey), Kareem Ramadan (trainer)

2.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,000m
Winner: Ashjaan, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel.

3pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,700m
Winner: Amirah, Conner Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe.

3.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,700m
Winner: Jap Al Yaasoob, Szczepan Mazur, Irfan Ellahi.

4pm: Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Cup Prestige Handicap (PA) Dh 100,000 (D) 1,200m
Winner: Jawaal, Fernando Jara, Majed Al Jahouri.

4.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,200m
Winner: Manhunter, Ryan Curatolo, Mujeeb Rahman.

Stage result

1. Pascal Ackermann (GER) Bora-Hansgrohe, in 3:29.09

2. Caleb Ewan (AUS) Lotto-Soudal

3. Rudy Barbier (FRA) Israel Start-Up Nation

4. Dylan Groenewegen (NED) Jumbo-Visma

5. Luka Mezgec (SLO) Mitchelton-Scott

6. Alberto Dainese (ITA) Sunweb

7. Jakub Mareczko (ITA) CCC

8. Max Walscheid (GER) NTT

9. José Rojas (ESP) Movistar

10. Andrea Vendrame (ITA) Ag2r La Mondiale, all at same time

Our legal consultant

Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais

Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Vaccine Progress in the Middle East
More from this package
