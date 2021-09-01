Lack of rapid PCR tests at foreign airports delay UAE residents' plans to return

Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja. Absence of rapid PCR testing at airports in Nigeria and three other countries has impeded UAE residents' plan to return. Reuters

UAE residents trying to catch flights back to Dubai from Bangladesh, Nigeria, Vietnam, Zambia and Indonesia are unable to meet the criteria to travel, says Emirates airline on its website.

Recently announced rules demand that when travelling from these countries to Dubai "passengers must also present a rapid PCR test report with a QR code for a test conducted at the departure airport within six hours of departure".

Read more India extends ban on international flights until September 30

But rapid PCR testing facilities are not available at airports in these countries and, therefore, residents are no able to fulfil the requirements.

"For passengers travelling to Dubai as their final destination from Bangladesh, Nigeria, Vietnam, Zambia and Indonesia travel is currently not possible as there are no rapid PCR testing facilities at the airport," the airline said on its website.

UAE residents from any emirate can now fly to Dubai, according to updated travel regulations announced this week.

However, any residence visa holders travelling from a list of 10 previously banned countries must first get approval from either the GDFRA or ICA. They must also present a negative PCR test, including QR code, where the sample was taken within 48 hours of arrival as well as a rapid PCR test taken within six hours of departure.

Coronavirus around the world: in pictures

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 10 A healthcare worker prepares to administer a Covid-19 vaccine in Mogadishu, Somalia. Reuters

The National photo project Chris Whiteoak, a photographer at The National, spent months taking some of Jacqui Allan's props around the UAE, positioning them perfectly in front of some of the country's most recognisable landmarks. He placed a pirate on Kite Beach, in front of the Burj Al Arab, the Cheshire Cat from Alice in Wonderland at the Burj Khalifa, and brought one of Allan's snails (Freddie, which represents her grandfather) to the Dubai Frame. In Abu Dhabi, a dinosaur went to Al Ain's Jebel Hafeet. And a flamingo was taken all the way to the Hatta Mountains. This special project suitably brings to life the quirky nature of Allan's prop shop (and Allan herself!).

The National photo project Chris Whiteoak, a photographer at The National, spent months taking some of Jacqui Allan's props around the UAE, positioning them perfectly in front of some of the country's most recognisable landmarks. He placed a pirate on Kite Beach, in front of the Burj Al Arab, the Cheshire Cat from Alice in Wonderland at the Burj Khalifa, and brought one of Allan's snails (Freddie, which represents her grandfather) to the Dubai Frame. In Abu Dhabi, a dinosaur went to Al Ain's Jebel Hafeet. And a flamingo was taken all the way to the Hatta Mountains. This special project suitably brings to life the quirky nature of Allan's prop shop (and Allan herself!).

The National photo project Chris Whiteoak, a photographer at The National, spent months taking some of Jacqui Allan's props around the UAE, positioning them perfectly in front of some of the country's most recognisable landmarks. He placed a pirate on Kite Beach, in front of the Burj Al Arab, the Cheshire Cat from Alice in Wonderland at the Burj Khalifa, and brought one of Allan's snails (Freddie, which represents her grandfather) to the Dubai Frame. In Abu Dhabi, a dinosaur went to Al Ain's Jebel Hafeet. And a flamingo was taken all the way to the Hatta Mountains. This special project suitably brings to life the quirky nature of Allan's prop shop (and Allan herself!).

The National photo project Chris Whiteoak, a photographer at The National, spent months taking some of Jacqui Allan's props around the UAE, positioning them perfectly in front of some of the country's most recognisable landmarks. He placed a pirate on Kite Beach, in front of the Burj Al Arab, the Cheshire Cat from Alice in Wonderland at the Burj Khalifa, and brought one of Allan's snails (Freddie, which represents her grandfather) to the Dubai Frame. In Abu Dhabi, a dinosaur went to Al Ain's Jebel Hafeet. And a flamingo was taken all the way to the Hatta Mountains. This special project suitably brings to life the quirky nature of Allan's prop shop (and Allan herself!).

The National photo project Chris Whiteoak, a photographer at The National, spent months taking some of Jacqui Allan's props around the UAE, positioning them perfectly in front of some of the country's most recognisable landmarks. He placed a pirate on Kite Beach, in front of the Burj Al Arab, the Cheshire Cat from Alice in Wonderland at the Burj Khalifa, and brought one of Allan's snails (Freddie, which represents her grandfather) to the Dubai Frame. In Abu Dhabi, a dinosaur went to Al Ain's Jebel Hafeet. And a flamingo was taken all the way to the Hatta Mountains. This special project suitably brings to life the quirky nature of Allan's prop shop (and Allan herself!).

The National photo project Chris Whiteoak, a photographer at The National, spent months taking some of Jacqui Allan's props around the UAE, positioning them perfectly in front of some of the country's most recognisable landmarks. He placed a pirate on Kite Beach, in front of the Burj Al Arab, the Cheshire Cat from Alice in Wonderland at the Burj Khalifa, and brought one of Allan's snails (Freddie, which represents her grandfather) to the Dubai Frame. In Abu Dhabi, a dinosaur went to Al Ain's Jebel Hafeet. And a flamingo was taken all the way to the Hatta Mountains. This special project suitably brings to life the quirky nature of Allan's prop shop (and Allan herself!).

The National photo project Chris Whiteoak, a photographer at The National, spent months taking some of Jacqui Allan's props around the UAE, positioning them perfectly in front of some of the country's most recognisable landmarks. He placed a pirate on Kite Beach, in front of the Burj Al Arab, the Cheshire Cat from Alice in Wonderland at the Burj Khalifa, and brought one of Allan's snails (Freddie, which represents her grandfather) to the Dubai Frame. In Abu Dhabi, a dinosaur went to Al Ain's Jebel Hafeet. And a flamingo was taken all the way to the Hatta Mountains. This special project suitably brings to life the quirky nature of Allan's prop shop (and Allan herself!).

The National photo project Chris Whiteoak, a photographer at The National, spent months taking some of Jacqui Allan's props around the UAE, positioning them perfectly in front of some of the country's most recognisable landmarks. He placed a pirate on Kite Beach, in front of the Burj Al Arab, the Cheshire Cat from Alice in Wonderland at the Burj Khalifa, and brought one of Allan's snails (Freddie, which represents her grandfather) to the Dubai Frame. In Abu Dhabi, a dinosaur went to Al Ain's Jebel Hafeet. And a flamingo was taken all the way to the Hatta Mountains. This special project suitably brings to life the quirky nature of Allan's prop shop (and Allan herself!).

The National photo project Chris Whiteoak, a photographer at The National, spent months taking some of Jacqui Allan's props around the UAE, positioning them perfectly in front of some of the country's most recognisable landmarks. He placed a pirate on Kite Beach, in front of the Burj Al Arab, the Cheshire Cat from Alice in Wonderland at the Burj Khalifa, and brought one of Allan's snails (Freddie, which represents her grandfather) to the Dubai Frame. In Abu Dhabi, a dinosaur went to Al Ain's Jebel Hafeet. And a flamingo was taken all the way to the Hatta Mountains. This special project suitably brings to life the quirky nature of Allan's prop shop (and Allan herself!).

The National photo project Chris Whiteoak, a photographer at The National, spent months taking some of Jacqui Allan's props around the UAE, positioning them perfectly in front of some of the country's most recognisable landmarks. He placed a pirate on Kite Beach, in front of the Burj Al Arab, the Cheshire Cat from Alice in Wonderland at the Burj Khalifa, and brought one of Allan's snails (Freddie, which represents her grandfather) to the Dubai Frame. In Abu Dhabi, a dinosaur went to Al Ain's Jebel Hafeet. And a flamingo was taken all the way to the Hatta Mountains. This special project suitably brings to life the quirky nature of Allan's prop shop (and Allan herself!).

The National photo project Chris Whiteoak, a photographer at The National, spent months taking some of Jacqui Allan's props around the UAE, positioning them perfectly in front of some of the country's most recognisable landmarks. He placed a pirate on Kite Beach, in front of the Burj Al Arab, the Cheshire Cat from Alice in Wonderland at the Burj Khalifa, and brought one of Allan's snails (Freddie, which represents her grandfather) to the Dubai Frame. In Abu Dhabi, a dinosaur went to Al Ain's Jebel Hafeet. And a flamingo was taken all the way to the Hatta Mountains. This special project suitably brings to life the quirky nature of Allan's prop shop (and Allan herself!).

The National photo project Chris Whiteoak, a photographer at The National, spent months taking some of Jacqui Allan's props around the UAE, positioning them perfectly in front of some of the country's most recognisable landmarks. He placed a pirate on Kite Beach, in front of the Burj Al Arab, the Cheshire Cat from Alice in Wonderland at the Burj Khalifa, and brought one of Allan's snails (Freddie, which represents her grandfather) to the Dubai Frame. In Abu Dhabi, a dinosaur went to Al Ain's Jebel Hafeet. And a flamingo was taken all the way to the Hatta Mountains. This special project suitably brings to life the quirky nature of Allan's prop shop (and Allan herself!).

The National photo project Chris Whiteoak, a photographer at The National, spent months taking some of Jacqui Allan's props around the UAE, positioning them perfectly in front of some of the country's most recognisable landmarks. He placed a pirate on Kite Beach, in front of the Burj Al Arab, the Cheshire Cat from Alice in Wonderland at the Burj Khalifa, and brought one of Allan's snails (Freddie, which represents her grandfather) to the Dubai Frame. In Abu Dhabi, a dinosaur went to Al Ain's Jebel Hafeet. And a flamingo was taken all the way to the Hatta Mountains. This special project suitably brings to life the quirky nature of Allan's prop shop (and Allan herself!).

The National photo project Chris Whiteoak, a photographer at The National, spent months taking some of Jacqui Allan's props around the UAE, positioning them perfectly in front of some of the country's most recognisable landmarks. He placed a pirate on Kite Beach, in front of the Burj Al Arab, the Cheshire Cat from Alice in Wonderland at the Burj Khalifa, and brought one of Allan's snails (Freddie, which represents her grandfather) to the Dubai Frame. In Abu Dhabi, a dinosaur went to Al Ain's Jebel Hafeet. And a flamingo was taken all the way to the Hatta Mountains. This special project suitably brings to life the quirky nature of Allan's prop shop (and Allan herself!).

The National photo project Chris Whiteoak, a photographer at The National, spent months taking some of Jacqui Allan's props around the UAE, positioning them perfectly in front of some of the country's most recognisable landmarks. He placed a pirate on Kite Beach, in front of the Burj Al Arab, the Cheshire Cat from Alice in Wonderland at the Burj Khalifa, and brought one of Allan's snails (Freddie, which represents her grandfather) to the Dubai Frame. In Abu Dhabi, a dinosaur went to Al Ain's Jebel Hafeet. And a flamingo was taken all the way to the Hatta Mountains. This special project suitably brings to life the quirky nature of Allan's prop shop (and Allan herself!).

The National photo project Chris Whiteoak, a photographer at The National, spent months taking some of Jacqui Allan's props around the UAE, positioning them perfectly in front of some of the country's most recognisable landmarks. He placed a pirate on Kite Beach, in front of the Burj Al Arab, the Cheshire Cat from Alice in Wonderland at the Burj Khalifa, and brought one of Allan's snails (Freddie, which represents her grandfather) to the Dubai Frame. In Abu Dhabi, a dinosaur went to Al Ain's Jebel Hafeet. And a flamingo was taken all the way to the Hatta Mountains. This special project suitably brings to life the quirky nature of Allan's prop shop (and Allan herself!).

RESULTS 2pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (Dirt) 1,200m

Winner: AF Senad, Nathan Crosse (jockey), Kareem Ramadan (trainer) 2.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,000m

Winner: Ashjaan, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel. 3pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,700m

Winner: Amirah, Conner Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 3.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,700m

Winner: Jap Al Yaasoob, Szczepan Mazur, Irfan Ellahi. 4pm: Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Cup Prestige Handicap (PA) Dh 100,000 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Jawaal, Fernando Jara, Majed Al Jahouri. 4.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Manhunter, Ryan Curatolo, Mujeeb Rahman.

RESULTS 2pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (Dirt) 1,200m

Winner: AF Senad, Nathan Crosse (jockey), Kareem Ramadan (trainer) 2.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,000m

Winner: Ashjaan, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel. 3pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,700m

Winner: Amirah, Conner Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 3.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,700m

Winner: Jap Al Yaasoob, Szczepan Mazur, Irfan Ellahi. 4pm: Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Cup Prestige Handicap (PA) Dh 100,000 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Jawaal, Fernando Jara, Majed Al Jahouri. 4.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Manhunter, Ryan Curatolo, Mujeeb Rahman.

RESULTS 2pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (Dirt) 1,200m

Winner: AF Senad, Nathan Crosse (jockey), Kareem Ramadan (trainer) 2.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,000m

Winner: Ashjaan, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel. 3pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,700m

Winner: Amirah, Conner Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 3.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,700m

Winner: Jap Al Yaasoob, Szczepan Mazur, Irfan Ellahi. 4pm: Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Cup Prestige Handicap (PA) Dh 100,000 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Jawaal, Fernando Jara, Majed Al Jahouri. 4.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Manhunter, Ryan Curatolo, Mujeeb Rahman.

RESULTS 2pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (Dirt) 1,200m

Winner: AF Senad, Nathan Crosse (jockey), Kareem Ramadan (trainer) 2.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,000m

Winner: Ashjaan, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel. 3pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,700m

Winner: Amirah, Conner Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 3.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,700m

Winner: Jap Al Yaasoob, Szczepan Mazur, Irfan Ellahi. 4pm: Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Cup Prestige Handicap (PA) Dh 100,000 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Jawaal, Fernando Jara, Majed Al Jahouri. 4.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Manhunter, Ryan Curatolo, Mujeeb Rahman.

RESULTS 2pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (Dirt) 1,200m

Winner: AF Senad, Nathan Crosse (jockey), Kareem Ramadan (trainer) 2.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,000m

Winner: Ashjaan, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel. 3pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,700m

Winner: Amirah, Conner Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 3.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,700m

Winner: Jap Al Yaasoob, Szczepan Mazur, Irfan Ellahi. 4pm: Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Cup Prestige Handicap (PA) Dh 100,000 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Jawaal, Fernando Jara, Majed Al Jahouri. 4.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Manhunter, Ryan Curatolo, Mujeeb Rahman.

RESULTS 2pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (Dirt) 1,200m

Winner: AF Senad, Nathan Crosse (jockey), Kareem Ramadan (trainer) 2.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,000m

Winner: Ashjaan, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel. 3pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,700m

Winner: Amirah, Conner Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 3.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,700m

Winner: Jap Al Yaasoob, Szczepan Mazur, Irfan Ellahi. 4pm: Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Cup Prestige Handicap (PA) Dh 100,000 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Jawaal, Fernando Jara, Majed Al Jahouri. 4.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Manhunter, Ryan Curatolo, Mujeeb Rahman.

RESULTS 2pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (Dirt) 1,200m

Winner: AF Senad, Nathan Crosse (jockey), Kareem Ramadan (trainer) 2.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,000m

Winner: Ashjaan, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel. 3pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,700m

Winner: Amirah, Conner Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 3.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,700m

Winner: Jap Al Yaasoob, Szczepan Mazur, Irfan Ellahi. 4pm: Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Cup Prestige Handicap (PA) Dh 100,000 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Jawaal, Fernando Jara, Majed Al Jahouri. 4.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Manhunter, Ryan Curatolo, Mujeeb Rahman.

RESULTS 2pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (Dirt) 1,200m

Winner: AF Senad, Nathan Crosse (jockey), Kareem Ramadan (trainer) 2.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,000m

Winner: Ashjaan, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel. 3pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,700m

Winner: Amirah, Conner Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 3.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,700m

Winner: Jap Al Yaasoob, Szczepan Mazur, Irfan Ellahi. 4pm: Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Cup Prestige Handicap (PA) Dh 100,000 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Jawaal, Fernando Jara, Majed Al Jahouri. 4.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Manhunter, Ryan Curatolo, Mujeeb Rahman.

RESULTS 2pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (Dirt) 1,200m

Winner: AF Senad, Nathan Crosse (jockey), Kareem Ramadan (trainer) 2.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,000m

Winner: Ashjaan, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel. 3pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,700m

Winner: Amirah, Conner Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 3.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,700m

Winner: Jap Al Yaasoob, Szczepan Mazur, Irfan Ellahi. 4pm: Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Cup Prestige Handicap (PA) Dh 100,000 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Jawaal, Fernando Jara, Majed Al Jahouri. 4.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Manhunter, Ryan Curatolo, Mujeeb Rahman.

RESULTS 2pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (Dirt) 1,200m

Winner: AF Senad, Nathan Crosse (jockey), Kareem Ramadan (trainer) 2.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,000m

Winner: Ashjaan, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel. 3pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,700m

Winner: Amirah, Conner Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 3.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,700m

Winner: Jap Al Yaasoob, Szczepan Mazur, Irfan Ellahi. 4pm: Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Cup Prestige Handicap (PA) Dh 100,000 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Jawaal, Fernando Jara, Majed Al Jahouri. 4.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Manhunter, Ryan Curatolo, Mujeeb Rahman.

RESULTS 2pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (Dirt) 1,200m

Winner: AF Senad, Nathan Crosse (jockey), Kareem Ramadan (trainer) 2.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,000m

Winner: Ashjaan, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel. 3pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,700m

Winner: Amirah, Conner Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 3.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,700m

Winner: Jap Al Yaasoob, Szczepan Mazur, Irfan Ellahi. 4pm: Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Cup Prestige Handicap (PA) Dh 100,000 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Jawaal, Fernando Jara, Majed Al Jahouri. 4.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Manhunter, Ryan Curatolo, Mujeeb Rahman.

RESULTS 2pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (Dirt) 1,200m

Winner: AF Senad, Nathan Crosse (jockey), Kareem Ramadan (trainer) 2.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,000m

Winner: Ashjaan, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel. 3pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,700m

Winner: Amirah, Conner Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 3.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,700m

Winner: Jap Al Yaasoob, Szczepan Mazur, Irfan Ellahi. 4pm: Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Cup Prestige Handicap (PA) Dh 100,000 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Jawaal, Fernando Jara, Majed Al Jahouri. 4.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Manhunter, Ryan Curatolo, Mujeeb Rahman.

RESULTS 2pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (Dirt) 1,200m

Winner: AF Senad, Nathan Crosse (jockey), Kareem Ramadan (trainer) 2.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,000m

Winner: Ashjaan, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel. 3pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,700m

Winner: Amirah, Conner Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 3.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,700m

Winner: Jap Al Yaasoob, Szczepan Mazur, Irfan Ellahi. 4pm: Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Cup Prestige Handicap (PA) Dh 100,000 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Jawaal, Fernando Jara, Majed Al Jahouri. 4.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Manhunter, Ryan Curatolo, Mujeeb Rahman.

RESULTS 2pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (Dirt) 1,200m

Winner: AF Senad, Nathan Crosse (jockey), Kareem Ramadan (trainer) 2.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,000m

Winner: Ashjaan, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel. 3pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,700m

Winner: Amirah, Conner Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 3.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,700m

Winner: Jap Al Yaasoob, Szczepan Mazur, Irfan Ellahi. 4pm: Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Cup Prestige Handicap (PA) Dh 100,000 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Jawaal, Fernando Jara, Majed Al Jahouri. 4.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Manhunter, Ryan Curatolo, Mujeeb Rahman.

RESULTS 2pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (Dirt) 1,200m

Winner: AF Senad, Nathan Crosse (jockey), Kareem Ramadan (trainer) 2.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,000m

Winner: Ashjaan, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel. 3pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,700m

Winner: Amirah, Conner Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 3.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,700m

Winner: Jap Al Yaasoob, Szczepan Mazur, Irfan Ellahi. 4pm: Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Cup Prestige Handicap (PA) Dh 100,000 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Jawaal, Fernando Jara, Majed Al Jahouri. 4.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Manhunter, Ryan Curatolo, Mujeeb Rahman.

RESULTS 2pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (Dirt) 1,200m

Winner: AF Senad, Nathan Crosse (jockey), Kareem Ramadan (trainer) 2.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,000m

Winner: Ashjaan, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel. 3pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,700m

Winner: Amirah, Conner Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 3.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,700m

Winner: Jap Al Yaasoob, Szczepan Mazur, Irfan Ellahi. 4pm: Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Cup Prestige Handicap (PA) Dh 100,000 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Jawaal, Fernando Jara, Majed Al Jahouri. 4.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Manhunter, Ryan Curatolo, Mujeeb Rahman.

Stage result 1. Pascal Ackermann (GER) Bora-Hansgrohe, in 3:29.09 2. Caleb Ewan (AUS) Lotto-Soudal 3. Rudy Barbier (FRA) Israel Start-Up Nation 4. Dylan Groenewegen (NED) Jumbo-Visma 5. Luka Mezgec (SLO) Mitchelton-Scott 6. Alberto Dainese (ITA) Sunweb 7. Jakub Mareczko (ITA) CCC 8. Max Walscheid (GER) NTT 9. José Rojas (ESP) Movistar 10. Andrea Vendrame (ITA) Ag2r La Mondiale, all at same time

Stage result 1. Pascal Ackermann (GER) Bora-Hansgrohe, in 3:29.09 2. Caleb Ewan (AUS) Lotto-Soudal 3. Rudy Barbier (FRA) Israel Start-Up Nation 4. Dylan Groenewegen (NED) Jumbo-Visma 5. Luka Mezgec (SLO) Mitchelton-Scott 6. Alberto Dainese (ITA) Sunweb 7. Jakub Mareczko (ITA) CCC 8. Max Walscheid (GER) NTT 9. José Rojas (ESP) Movistar 10. Andrea Vendrame (ITA) Ag2r La Mondiale, all at same time

Stage result 1. Pascal Ackermann (GER) Bora-Hansgrohe, in 3:29.09 2. Caleb Ewan (AUS) Lotto-Soudal 3. Rudy Barbier (FRA) Israel Start-Up Nation 4. Dylan Groenewegen (NED) Jumbo-Visma 5. Luka Mezgec (SLO) Mitchelton-Scott 6. Alberto Dainese (ITA) Sunweb 7. Jakub Mareczko (ITA) CCC 8. Max Walscheid (GER) NTT 9. José Rojas (ESP) Movistar 10. Andrea Vendrame (ITA) Ag2r La Mondiale, all at same time

Stage result 1. Pascal Ackermann (GER) Bora-Hansgrohe, in 3:29.09 2. Caleb Ewan (AUS) Lotto-Soudal 3. Rudy Barbier (FRA) Israel Start-Up Nation 4. Dylan Groenewegen (NED) Jumbo-Visma 5. Luka Mezgec (SLO) Mitchelton-Scott 6. Alberto Dainese (ITA) Sunweb 7. Jakub Mareczko (ITA) CCC 8. Max Walscheid (GER) NTT 9. José Rojas (ESP) Movistar 10. Andrea Vendrame (ITA) Ag2r La Mondiale, all at same time

Stage result 1. Pascal Ackermann (GER) Bora-Hansgrohe, in 3:29.09 2. Caleb Ewan (AUS) Lotto-Soudal 3. Rudy Barbier (FRA) Israel Start-Up Nation 4. Dylan Groenewegen (NED) Jumbo-Visma 5. Luka Mezgec (SLO) Mitchelton-Scott 6. Alberto Dainese (ITA) Sunweb 7. Jakub Mareczko (ITA) CCC 8. Max Walscheid (GER) NTT 9. José Rojas (ESP) Movistar 10. Andrea Vendrame (ITA) Ag2r La Mondiale, all at same time

Stage result 1. Pascal Ackermann (GER) Bora-Hansgrohe, in 3:29.09 2. Caleb Ewan (AUS) Lotto-Soudal 3. Rudy Barbier (FRA) Israel Start-Up Nation 4. Dylan Groenewegen (NED) Jumbo-Visma 5. Luka Mezgec (SLO) Mitchelton-Scott 6. Alberto Dainese (ITA) Sunweb 7. Jakub Mareczko (ITA) CCC 8. Max Walscheid (GER) NTT 9. José Rojas (ESP) Movistar 10. Andrea Vendrame (ITA) Ag2r La Mondiale, all at same time

Stage result 1. Pascal Ackermann (GER) Bora-Hansgrohe, in 3:29.09 2. Caleb Ewan (AUS) Lotto-Soudal 3. Rudy Barbier (FRA) Israel Start-Up Nation 4. Dylan Groenewegen (NED) Jumbo-Visma 5. Luka Mezgec (SLO) Mitchelton-Scott 6. Alberto Dainese (ITA) Sunweb 7. Jakub Mareczko (ITA) CCC 8. Max Walscheid (GER) NTT 9. José Rojas (ESP) Movistar 10. Andrea Vendrame (ITA) Ag2r La Mondiale, all at same time

Stage result 1. Pascal Ackermann (GER) Bora-Hansgrohe, in 3:29.09 2. Caleb Ewan (AUS) Lotto-Soudal 3. Rudy Barbier (FRA) Israel Start-Up Nation 4. Dylan Groenewegen (NED) Jumbo-Visma 5. Luka Mezgec (SLO) Mitchelton-Scott 6. Alberto Dainese (ITA) Sunweb 7. Jakub Mareczko (ITA) CCC 8. Max Walscheid (GER) NTT 9. José Rojas (ESP) Movistar 10. Andrea Vendrame (ITA) Ag2r La Mondiale, all at same time

Stage result 1. Pascal Ackermann (GER) Bora-Hansgrohe, in 3:29.09 2. Caleb Ewan (AUS) Lotto-Soudal 3. Rudy Barbier (FRA) Israel Start-Up Nation 4. Dylan Groenewegen (NED) Jumbo-Visma 5. Luka Mezgec (SLO) Mitchelton-Scott 6. Alberto Dainese (ITA) Sunweb 7. Jakub Mareczko (ITA) CCC 8. Max Walscheid (GER) NTT 9. José Rojas (ESP) Movistar 10. Andrea Vendrame (ITA) Ag2r La Mondiale, all at same time

Stage result 1. Pascal Ackermann (GER) Bora-Hansgrohe, in 3:29.09 2. Caleb Ewan (AUS) Lotto-Soudal 3. Rudy Barbier (FRA) Israel Start-Up Nation 4. Dylan Groenewegen (NED) Jumbo-Visma 5. Luka Mezgec (SLO) Mitchelton-Scott 6. Alberto Dainese (ITA) Sunweb 7. Jakub Mareczko (ITA) CCC 8. Max Walscheid (GER) NTT 9. José Rojas (ESP) Movistar 10. Andrea Vendrame (ITA) Ag2r La Mondiale, all at same time

Stage result 1. Pascal Ackermann (GER) Bora-Hansgrohe, in 3:29.09 2. Caleb Ewan (AUS) Lotto-Soudal 3. Rudy Barbier (FRA) Israel Start-Up Nation 4. Dylan Groenewegen (NED) Jumbo-Visma 5. Luka Mezgec (SLO) Mitchelton-Scott 6. Alberto Dainese (ITA) Sunweb 7. Jakub Mareczko (ITA) CCC 8. Max Walscheid (GER) NTT 9. José Rojas (ESP) Movistar 10. Andrea Vendrame (ITA) Ag2r La Mondiale, all at same time

Stage result 1. Pascal Ackermann (GER) Bora-Hansgrohe, in 3:29.09 2. Caleb Ewan (AUS) Lotto-Soudal 3. Rudy Barbier (FRA) Israel Start-Up Nation 4. Dylan Groenewegen (NED) Jumbo-Visma 5. Luka Mezgec (SLO) Mitchelton-Scott 6. Alberto Dainese (ITA) Sunweb 7. Jakub Mareczko (ITA) CCC 8. Max Walscheid (GER) NTT 9. José Rojas (ESP) Movistar 10. Andrea Vendrame (ITA) Ag2r La Mondiale, all at same time

Stage result 1. Pascal Ackermann (GER) Bora-Hansgrohe, in 3:29.09 2. Caleb Ewan (AUS) Lotto-Soudal 3. Rudy Barbier (FRA) Israel Start-Up Nation 4. Dylan Groenewegen (NED) Jumbo-Visma 5. Luka Mezgec (SLO) Mitchelton-Scott 6. Alberto Dainese (ITA) Sunweb 7. Jakub Mareczko (ITA) CCC 8. Max Walscheid (GER) NTT 9. José Rojas (ESP) Movistar 10. Andrea Vendrame (ITA) Ag2r La Mondiale, all at same time

Stage result 1. Pascal Ackermann (GER) Bora-Hansgrohe, in 3:29.09 2. Caleb Ewan (AUS) Lotto-Soudal 3. Rudy Barbier (FRA) Israel Start-Up Nation 4. Dylan Groenewegen (NED) Jumbo-Visma 5. Luka Mezgec (SLO) Mitchelton-Scott 6. Alberto Dainese (ITA) Sunweb 7. Jakub Mareczko (ITA) CCC 8. Max Walscheid (GER) NTT 9. José Rojas (ESP) Movistar 10. Andrea Vendrame (ITA) Ag2r La Mondiale, all at same time

Stage result 1. Pascal Ackermann (GER) Bora-Hansgrohe, in 3:29.09 2. Caleb Ewan (AUS) Lotto-Soudal 3. Rudy Barbier (FRA) Israel Start-Up Nation 4. Dylan Groenewegen (NED) Jumbo-Visma 5. Luka Mezgec (SLO) Mitchelton-Scott 6. Alberto Dainese (ITA) Sunweb 7. Jakub Mareczko (ITA) CCC 8. Max Walscheid (GER) NTT 9. José Rojas (ESP) Movistar 10. Andrea Vendrame (ITA) Ag2r La Mondiale, all at same time

Stage result 1. Pascal Ackermann (GER) Bora-Hansgrohe, in 3:29.09 2. Caleb Ewan (AUS) Lotto-Soudal 3. Rudy Barbier (FRA) Israel Start-Up Nation 4. Dylan Groenewegen (NED) Jumbo-Visma 5. Luka Mezgec (SLO) Mitchelton-Scott 6. Alberto Dainese (ITA) Sunweb 7. Jakub Mareczko (ITA) CCC 8. Max Walscheid (GER) NTT 9. José Rojas (ESP) Movistar 10. Andrea Vendrame (ITA) Ag2r La Mondiale, all at same time

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.