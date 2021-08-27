UAE weather: Partly cloudy and hazy at times

Temperatures will reach a maximum of 43°C in coastal cities

Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Reporter: N/A: Standalone / Weather. The sun sets behind the Dubai skyline. Tuesday, May 26th, 2020. Dubai. Chris Whiteoak / The National

The weather will be fair and partly cloudy in the UAE on Saturday. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Neil Murphy
Aug 27, 2021

The UAE will experience hazy and partly cloudy conditions on Saturday.

A light to moderate wind will blow in from the east at times causing dust to blow across some areas. Wind speeds will reach a maximum of 10 to 20 km/h.

Forecasters predict temperatures will reach a maximum of 43°C in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

On Sunday, low clouds roll in in the early hours. The wind will pick up, reaching top speeds of 40 km/h.

The sea will be moderate becoming rough at times by night in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea.

The specs: 2019 Jeep Wrangler

Price, base: Dh132,000

Engine: 3.6-litre V6

Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic

Power: 285hp @ 6,400rpm

Torque: 347Nm @ 4,100rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 9.6L to 10.3L / 100km

Omar Yabroudi's factfile

Born: October 20, 1989, Sharjah

Education: Bachelor of Science and Football, Liverpool John Moores University

2010: Accrington Stanley FC, internship

2010-2012: Crystal Palace, performance analyst with U-18 academy

2012-2015: Barnet FC, first-team performance analyst/head of recruitment

2015-2017: Nottingham Forest, head of recruitment

2018-present: Crystal Palace, player recruitment manager

 

 

 

 

The language of diplomacy in 1853

Treaty of Peace in Perpetuity Agreed Upon by the Chiefs of the Arabian Coast on Behalf of Themselves, Their Heirs and Successors Under the Mediation of the Resident of the Persian Gulf, 1853
(This treaty gave the region the name “Trucial States”.)


We, whose seals are hereunto affixed, Sheikh Sultan bin Suggar, Chief of Rassool-Kheimah, Sheikh Saeed bin Tahnoon, Chief of Aboo Dhebbee, Sheikh Saeed bin Buyte, Chief of Debay, Sheikh Hamid bin Rashed, Chief of Ejman, Sheikh Abdoola bin Rashed, Chief of Umm-ool-Keiweyn, having experienced for a series of years the benefits and advantages resulting from a maritime truce contracted amongst ourselves under the mediation of the Resident in the Persian Gulf and renewed from time to time up to the present period, and being fully impressed, therefore, with a sense of evil consequence formerly arising, from the prosecution of our feuds at sea, whereby our subjects and dependants were prevented from carrying on the pearl fishery in security, and were exposed to interruption and molestation when passing on their lawful occasions, accordingly, we, as aforesaid have determined, for ourselves, our heirs and successors, to conclude together a lasting and inviolable peace from this time forth in perpetuity.

Taken from Britain and Saudi Arabia, 1925-1939: the Imperial Oasis, by Clive Leatherdale

Graduated from the American University of Sharjah

She is the eldest of three brothers and two sisters

Has helped solve 15 cases of electric shocks

Enjoys travelling, reading and horse riding

 

