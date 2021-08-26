Emirati military delegation views latest technology at Russia arms fair

The delegation was led by Staff Maj Gen Mubarak Saeed Al Jabri, Assistant Undersecretary at the Ministry of Defence. Wam

Officers from the UAE's Ministry of Defence have visited Army 2021, an international military exhibition in Moscow.

One of Russia's biggest defence shows, Army 2021 allows visitors to view the latest weapons and technology. Many of the pieces this year were automated or remote controlled, a glimpse into the future of defence and warfare.

Among the exhibitors were famed Russian rifle maker Kalashnikov and space agency Roscosmos, which displayed a model of one of its rockets.

Staff Maj Gen Mubarak Al Jabri, assistant undersecretary at the Ministry of Defence, told state news agency Wam: "The UAE is always keen on building defence cooperation and partnerships with all other countries across the globe. We find Army 2021 as a perfect venue for such engagements that support our efforts to maintain regional and global peace.

"The event is a great opportunity to explore the latest military equipment and technologies. As the UAE envisages a modern and advanced military infrastructure, the event offers us to get acquainted with the latest trends in this regard."

The event held at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Centre runs until Saturday.

Abu Dhabi traffic facts Drivers in Abu Dhabi spend 10 per cent longer in congested conditions than they would on a free-flowing road The highest volume of traffic on the roads is found between 7am and 8am on a Sunday. Travelling before 7am on a Sunday could save up to four hours per year on a 30-minute commute. The day was the least congestion in Abu Dhabi in 2019 was Tuesday, August 13. The highest levels of traffic were found on Sunday, November 10. Drivers in Abu Dhabi lost 41 hours spent in traffic jams in rush hour during 2019

