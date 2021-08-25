Dubai fire: Major blaze sends smoke billowing over Deira district

The incident was reported close to the Kabayel shopping centre in Muraqqabat

Smoke is seen rising from behind the Kabayel discount shopping centre in Muraqqabat, Deira

The National
Aug 25, 2021

A large blaze sent smoke billowing over Dubai's old town on Wednesday.

Emergency services were in attendance at the scene behind the Kabayel shopping centre on Abu Baker Al Siddique Road in Muraqqabat, Deira.

A Dubai Civil Defence official said the fire started in a printing press warehouse business located behind the mall.

He said all occupants escaped the building safely before the fire took hold. The blaze briefly led to traffic congestion, which has since cleared.

There are no reports of any injuries at this stage.

Updated: August 25th 2021, 9:50 AM

Simran

Director Hansal Mehta

Stars: Kangana Ranaut, Soham Shah, Esha Tiwari Pandey

Three stars

Name: Brendalle Belaza

From: Crossing Rubber, Philippines

Arrived in the UAE: 2007

Favourite place in Abu Dhabi: NYUAD campus

Favourite photography style: Street photography

Favourite book: Harry Potter

