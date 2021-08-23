Coronavirus: UAE records 1,060 cases and four deaths

A woman receives a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at Zabeel Health Centre in Dubai.

The UAE reported 1,060 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, the lowest recorded so far this year.

It brings the total number of infections to 710,438 as cases continue to fall.

The latest figures came after 290,691 tests were carried out.

Another 1,659 people beat the virus, taking the number of recoveries to 692,585.

Four patients died from Covid-19 complications, raising the death toll to 2,024.

Cases have been falling in recent weeks as mass testing and one of the world's fastest vaccination drives have seen the UAE curb the virus. Active cases fell to 15,829.

Meanwhile, pupils in the UAE will have a 30-day grace period to be inoculated against Covid-19 when schools reopen, before weekly PCR testing becomes mandatory for unvaccinated children over 12.

After the grace period, vaccinated pupils over 12 will be tested every month, as will schoolchildren between 3 and 12 who are not inoculated.

It is part of amended Covid-19 regulations designed to ensure that wherever possible pupils can have in-person lessons when the school year begins on Sunday.

FA Cup semi-finals Saturday: Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur, 8.15pm (UAE)

The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo

How to watch Ireland v Pakistan in UAE When: The one-off Test starts on Friday, May 11

What time: Each day’s play is scheduled to start at 2pm UAE time.

TV: The match will be broadcast on OSN Sports Cricket HD. Subscribers to the channel can also stream the action live on OSN Play.

THE SPECS Touareg Highline Engine: 3.0-litre, V6 Transmission: 8-speed automatic Power: 340hp Torque: 450Nm Price: Dh239,312

Tightening the screw on rogue recruiters The UAE overhauled the procedure to recruit housemaids and domestic workers with a law in 2017 to protect low-income labour from being exploited. Only recruitment companies authorised by the government are permitted as part of Tadbeer, a network of labour ministry-regulated centres. A contract must be drawn up for domestic workers, the wages and job offer clearly stating the nature of work. The contract stating the wages, work entailed and accommodation must be sent to the employee in their home country before they depart for the UAE. The contract will be signed by the employer and employee when the domestic worker arrives in the UAE. Only recruitment agencies registered with the ministry can undertake recruitment and employment applications for domestic workers. Penalties for illegal recruitment in the UAE include fines of up to Dh100,000 and imprisonment But agents not authorised by the government sidestep the law by illegally getting women into the country on visit visas.

