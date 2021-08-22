UAE weather: partly cloudy and hazy conditions for the Emirates

The UAE will experience partly cloudy and hazy conditions again on Sunday.

The Emirates will experience elevated temperatures, reaching a maximum of 42°C in Dubai and 43°C in Abu Dhabi.

It will feel quite humid throughout the night time, forecasters from the National Centre of Meteorology say.

There is also a probability of fog and mist formation over coastal areas by Monday morning.

The winds will be light to moderate, measuring between 15 to 25 km/h, causing blowing dust during the daytime. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Weather conditions on Monday will be largely similar, but slightly stronger winds are expected.

Avengers: Endgame Directors: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo Starring: Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Josh Brolin 4/5 stars

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

THE SPECS Engine: 1.6-litre turbo Transmission: six-speed automatic Power: 165hp Torque: 240Nm Price: From Dh89,000 (Enjoy), Dh99,900 (Innovation) On sale: Now

