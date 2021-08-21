Three new Covid-19 drive-through centres open in Al Dhafra

Seha has opened three new Covid-19 drive-through services centres in Al Dhafra. WAM

Three new Covid-19 drive-through centres have opened in Liwa, Sila and Dalma in the Al Dhafra region.

The new facilities are run by the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) and feature two tracks, one for nasal swabs and one for DPI laser-based testing.

The centres have the capacity to administer 500 nasal swabs and 100 laser tests per day, seven days a week, from 8am to 8pm.

Patients should book an appointment via SEHA’s app.

The new centres were built using shipping containers, like many of Seha's new drive-through clinics.

The metal boxes are durable, even in high temperatures, and are easy to move, reuse, and maintain.

There are now 24 Seha Covid-19 drive-through facilities across the country, with a combined capacity of over 140,000 PCR tests per week.

About 300,000 PCR tests are taken and analysed each day in the UAE, one of the highest rates in the world.

Seha offers free tests at its national screening centres to those showing symptoms, Emiratis, residents aged over 50 and those suffering from chronic diseases, pregnant women and people with disabilities.