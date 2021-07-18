Drive-through Covid-19 centre opens in Abu Dhabi

SEHA COVID-19 Drive-Through Services Center in Rabdan A new drive-through offering Covid-19 vaccination and testing has opened in Abu Dhabi.

A drive-through offering Covid-19 vaccination and testing has been opened by the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha).

The centre in Rabdan has six lanes that provide coronavirus shots, nasal swabs and DPI laser-based testing.

It can administer 200 vaccinations and carry out 1,000 nasal swabs and laser tests a day, Seha said.

The drive-through was built using shipping containers, as were the centres recently opened in Al Sarouj in Al Ain and Al Manhal in Abu Dhabi.

The venue is open from Saturday to Thursday, from 8am to 8pm and on Friday from 10am to 8pm.

Seha now has seven Covid-19 drive-through centres in Abu Dhabi and 22 across the Emirates.

All of its centres offer the Sinopharm and Pfizer vaccines.

Bookings for vaccination or Covid-19 screening can be made through Seha's app.

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

The specs: 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor Price, base / as tested Dh220,000 / Dh320,000 Engine 3.5L V6 Transmission 10-speed automatic Power 421hp @ 6,000rpm Torque 678Nm @ 3,750rpm Fuel economy, combined 14.1L / 100km

The biog Name: Timothy Husband Nationality: New Zealand Education: Degree in zoology at The University of Sydney Favourite book: Lemurs of Madagascar by Russell A Mittermeier Favourite music: Billy Joel Weekends and holidays: Talking about animals or visiting his farm in Australia

Tips to avoid getting scammed 1) Beware of cheques presented late on Thursday 2) Visit an RTA centre to change registration only after receiving payment 3) Be aware of people asking to test drive the car alone 4) Try not to close the sale at night 5) Don't be rushed into a sale 6) Call 901 if you see any suspicious behaviour

The specs: 2017 Porsche 718 Cayman Price, base / as tested Dh222,500 / Dh296,870 Engine 2.0L, flat four-cylinder Transmission Seven-speed PDK Power 300hp @ 6,500rpm Torque 380hp @ 1,950rpm Fuel economy, combined 6.9L / 100km

