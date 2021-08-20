UAE records its lowest daily Covid-19 case tally of 2021

Infections decline to 1,070 with mass testing and vaccine drive continuing

The National
Aug 20, 2021

The UAE reported 1,070 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, the lowest daily total this year.

This brings the total number of infections to 707,236.

The latest number came after 311,295 tests were carried out.

Another 1,619 beat the virus, taking the total number of recoveries to 687,644.

Two patients died from Covid-19 complications, raising the death toll to 2,014.

Cases have been falling in recent weeks as mass testing and one of the world's fastest vaccination drives have seen the UAE curb the virus.

Active cases have declined to 17,578, the lowest they have been since April, while cases in the UAE are now at their lowest seven-day average since December 28.

At least 83.14 per cent of the UAE population have received one Covid-19 vaccine dose, while 73.42 per cent are now fully vaccinated.

Abu Dhabi: No appointments needed for vaccine booster shots

Meanwhile, rules in Abu Dhabi stipulating that only those who have been vaccinated can gain access to most public places have come into effect.

The Covid-19 safety regulations started on Friday and are designed to curb the spread of the virus and safeguard public health.

Under the measures, which apply to citizens, residents and tourists, proof of vaccination will be required to visit most venues, including malls, restaurants and cafes.

Tips for job-seekers
  • Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.
  • Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job.

David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

The specs

Engine: 4 liquid-cooled permanent magnet synchronous electric motors placed at each wheel

Battery: Rimac 120kWh Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide (LiNiMnCoO2) chemistry

Power: 1877bhp

Torque: 2300Nm

Price: Dh7,500,00

On sale: Now

 

PREMIER LEAGUE FIXTURES

Saturday (UAE kick-off times)

Watford v Leicester City (3.30pm)

Brighton v Arsenal (6pm)

West Ham v Wolves (8.30pm)

Bournemouth v Crystal Palace (10.45pm)

Sunday

Newcastle United v Sheffield United (5pm)

Aston Villa v Chelsea (7.15pm)

Everton v Liverpool (10pm)

Monday

Manchester City v Burnley (11pm)

