Sharjah Police honours man who rescued child from locked car

Maj Gen Saif Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, honoured Mohammed Al Zarooni for his actions. Courtesy: Sharjah Police

Sharjah Police on Friday honoured a man who rescued a child from a locked car.

It is believed the child had been playing with the locking system when it closed shut.

Emirati Mohammed Al Zarouni managed to release the boy swiftly.

Sharjah officers lauded Mr Al Zarouni for his quick thinking.

Read more The National tests how hot a parked car can get in the heat of a UAE summer

Major Gen Saif Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, paid tribute to the man saying his swift action probably saved the boy's life.

Mr Zarouni said he was only doing his duty and he thanked the force for the recognition.

It was not revealed when the incident took place or what age the boy was.

Police across the UAE have continually reminded people of the dangers of leaving children in cars, especially in the summer months as temperature soar.

