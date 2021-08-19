UAE weather: partly cloudy and dusty with a chance of rain

Temperatures will reach 42°C in Abu Dhabi and 41°C in Dubai on Friday

The Burj Al Arab appears to poke through the clouds. Dubai is expected to reach 41°C on Friday. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Soraya Ebrahimi
Aug 19, 2021

The weather will be partly cloudy and dusty at times on Friday, with low clouds appearing over the east coast, bringing a chance of rain by the afternoon.

Winds will be light to moderate, freshening at times and causing dust to blow about.

Conditions will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Gulf of Oman.

Updated: August 19th 2021, 11:28 PM
THE TWIN BIO

Their favourite city: Dubai

Their favourite food: Khaleeji

Their favourite past-time : walking on the beach

Their favorite quote: ‘we rise by lifting others’ by Robert Ingersoll

A Cat, A Man, and Two Women
Junichiro Tamizaki
Translated by Paul McCarthy
Daunt Books 

