UAE records lowest daily cases this year with 1,077 infections

A man uses his Emirates ID card to register before taking the test at Seha’s Ras Al Khaimah Covid-19 drive-through testing centre. All photos by Reem Mohammed / The National

The UAE reported 1,077 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday bringing the total number of infections to 706,166.

The latest number came after 318,348 numbers of tests were carried out.

Another 1,611 beat the virus taking the total number of recoveries to 686,025.

Three patients died from Covid-19 complications, raising the death toll to 2,012.

Cases have been falling in recent days to the lowest levels since last year. The UAE on Wednesday reported 1,089 Covid-19 infections.

Mass testing and one of the world's fastest vaccination drives have seen the UAE curb the virus.

At least 83.14 per cent of the UAE population have received one Covid-19 vaccine dose, while 73.42 per cent are now fully vaccinated.

Separately, Abu Dhabi have ended the nightly stay-at-home orders.

The rules were introduced in July to allow for the resumption of the second iteration of the National Sterilisation Programme.

