Dubai's Burj Khalifa to be lit up to highlight world's humanitarian crisis

The Burj Khalifa marks many occasions with spectacular lighting displays and will be lit up on Thursday to mark World Humanitarian Day. Mahmoud Khaled / EPA

The Burj Khalifa is being lit up to mark World Humanitarian Day on Thursday.

The world’s tallest building, in Dubai, will have the slogan of this year’s campaign, #TheHumanRace, beamed on to its facade at 8.40pm.

The campaign was launched earlier this year by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) to “put the needs of climate-vulnerable people front and centre”.

“The climate emergency is wreaking havoc across the world at a scale that the humanitarian community and people on the front lines cannot manage,” said an OCHA representative.

“Time is already running out for millions of the world’s most vulnerable people – those who have contributed least to the global climate emergency but are hit the hardest.

“Media reports tell stories of people who have lost their homes, livelihoods and lives. Those are just glimpse of what lies ahead if we fail to properly adapt to climate change while we are racing against time.”

The UAE ranked fourth among countries donating to the OCHA’s Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) in the first half of 2021.

August 19 was chosen as World Humanitarian Day after a bomb attack, on that date in 2003, at the Canal Hotel in Baghdad killed 22 humanitarian aid workers, including the UN Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Iraq, Sergio Vieira de Mello.

“This year, we highlight the immediate human cost of the climate crisis by pressuring world leaders to take meaningful climate action for the world’s most vulnerable people,” said the OCHA representative.

The country’s contribution to the fund since it began in 2006 stands at more than $20.1 million.

The OCHA representative also hailed the UAE for its support of regional crises. It noted the UAE's contribution of $231.64 million to the Yemeni crisis since the beginning of the year, with a total of more than $4 billion since the crisis began.

The UAE has also sent aid to countries across the world to help curb the spread of Covid19.

Sui Dhaaga: Made in India Director: Sharat Katariya Starring: Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma, Raghubir Yadav 3.5/5

The most expensive investment mistake you will ever make When is the best time to start saving in a pension? The answer is simple – at the earliest possible moment. The first pound, euro, dollar or dirham you invest is the most valuable, as it has so much longer to grow in value. If you start in your twenties, it could be invested for 40 years or more, which means you have decades for compound interest to work its magic. “You get growth upon growth upon growth, followed by more growth. The earlier you start the process, the more it will all roll up,” says Chris Davies, chartered financial planner at The Fry Group in Dubai. This table shows how much you would have in your pension at age 65, depending on when you start and how much you pay in (it assumes your investments grow 7 per cent a year after charges and you have no other savings). Age $250 a month $500 a month $1,000 a month 25 $640,829 $1,281,657 $2,563,315 35 $303,219 $606,439 $1,212,877 45 $131,596 $263,191 $526,382 55 $44,351 $88,702 $177,403

