Sharjah government awards 788 university scholarships

Sharjah has offered scholarships to Emirati students for Sharjah University and the American University of Sharjah.

Hundreds of Emirati youths will pay reduced fees to study at two universities in Sharjah.

The scholarships and bursaries were approved by Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, the emirate’s ruler.

High school pupils applied for the government grants after receiving their final exam results this summer.

Their applications were assessed by the emirate’s electricity and water authority, Sewa, then sent to the ruler’s office.

Khawla Abdul Rahman, head of scholarships at Sewa, said 661 of the grants are for the University of Sharjah and 127 for the American University of Sharjah.

“This is the first batch of scholarships and more will be announced before the beginning of the first semester,” she said.

All degree subjects are covered by the programme.

Successful candidates were informed of the news by text message.

Ali Al Shuhaimi, executive director of enrolment management at the AUS, said the grants usually amount to at least half of the candidates’ tuition fees, and sometimes cover them in full. The total award is dependent on pupils’ exam scores.

AUS also offers its own scholarship for which students of all nationalities are eligible to apply.

“We have our own programmes to help students financially. These include the financial grants and the merit scholarships,” Mr Al Shuhaimi said.

He said that 65 per cent of AUS students receive financial aid through these two programmes each year.

“We allocated Dh90m to cover both programmes.” These are given to students across all courses for the entire duration of their studies, he said.

The bursaries are awarded on the basis of need and scholarships go to high achievers.

To earn a 20 per cent to 50 per cent merit scholarship, students must have earned at least 90 per cent in high school and must continue to excel as an undergraduate.

“An AUS student can get both financial aid and merit grants covering a maximum of 75 per cent of the costs but needs to maintain the excellent performance,” Mr Al Shuhaimi said.

SRI LANKS ODI SQUAD Perera (capt), Mendis, Gunathilaka, de Silva, Nissanka, Shanaka, Bandara, Hasaranga, Udana, Dananjaya, Dickwella, Chameera, Mendis, Fernando, Sandakan, Karunaratne, Fernando, Fernando.

Student Of The Year 2 Director: Punit Malhotra Stars: Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Pandey, Aditya Seal 1.5 stars

The alternatives • Founded in 2014, Telr is a payment aggregator and gateway with an office in Silicon Oasis. It’s e-commerce entry plan costs Dh349 monthly (plus VAT). QR codes direct customers to an online payment page and merchants can generate payments through messaging apps. • Business Bay’s Pallapay claims 40,000-plus active merchants who can invoice customers and receive payment by card. Fees range from 1.99 per cent plus Dh1 per transaction depending on payment method and location, such as online or via UAE mobile. • Tap started in May 2013 in Kuwait, allowing Middle East businesses to bill, accept, receive and make payments online “easier, faster and smoother” via goSell and goCollect. It supports more than 10,000 merchants. Monthly fees range from US$65-100, plus card charges of 2.75-3.75 per cent and Dh1.2 per sale. • 2checkout’s “all-in-one payment gateway and merchant account” accepts payments in 200-plus markets for 2.4-3.9 per cent, plus a Dh1.2-Dh1.8 currency conversion charge. The US provider processes online shop and mobile transactions and has 17,000-plus active digital commerce users. • PayPal is probably the best-known online goods payment method - usually used for eBay purchases - but can be used to receive funds, providing everyone’s signed up. Costs from 2.9 per cent plus Dh1.2 per transaction.

RESULTS Bantamweight Victor Nunes (BRA) beat Siyovush Gulmamadov (TJK) (Split decision) Featherweight Hussein Salim (IRQ) beat Shakhriyor Juraev (UZB) (Round 1 submission, armbar) Catchweight 80kg Rashed Dawood (UAE) beat Otabek Kadirov (UZB) (Round-1 submission, rear naked choke) Lightweight Ho Taek-oh (KOR) beat Ronald Girones (CUB) (Round 3 submission, triangle choke) Lightweight Arthur Zaynukov (RUS) beat Damien Lapilus (FRA) (Unanimous points) Bantamweight Vinicius de Oliveira (BRA) beat Furkatbek Yokubov (RUS) (Round 1 TKO) Featherweight Movlid Khaybulaev (RUS) v Zaka Fatullazade (AZE) (Round 1 rear naked choke) Flyweight Shannon Ross (TUR) beat Donovon Freelow (USA) (Unanimous decision) Lightweight Dan Collins (GBR) beat Mohammad Yahya (UAE) (Round 2 submission D’arce choke) Catchweight 73kg Martun Mezhulmyan (ARM) beat Islam Mamedov (RUS) (Round 3 submission, kneebar) Bantamweight world title Xavier Alaoui (MAR) beat Jaures Dea (CAM) (Unanimous points 48-46, 49-45, 49-45) Flyweight world title Manon Fiorot (FRA) v Gabriela Campo (ARG) (Round 1 RSC)

Ultra processed foods - Carbonated drinks, sweet or savoury packaged snacks, confectionery, mass-produced packaged breads and buns - margarines and spreads; cookies, biscuits, pastries, cakes, and cake mixes, breakfast cereals, cereal and energy bars; - energy drinks, milk drinks, fruit yoghurts and fruit drinks, cocoa drinks, meat and chicken extracts and instant sauces - infant formulas and follow-on milks, health and slimming products such as powdered or fortified meal and dish substitutes, - many ready-to-heat products including pre-prepared pies and pasta and pizza dishes, poultry and fish nuggets and sticks, sausages, burgers, hot dogs, and other reconstituted meat products, powdered and packaged instant soups, noodles and desserts.

Get Out Director: Jordan Peele Stars: Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams, Catherine Keener, Bradley Whitford Four stars

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Indoor cricket in a nutshell Indoor Cricket World Cup - Sep 16-20, Insportz, Dubai 16 Indoor cricket matches are 16 overs per side 8 There are eight players per team 9 There have been nine Indoor Cricket World Cups for men. Australia have won every one. 5 Five runs are deducted from the score when a wickets falls 4 Batsmen bat in pairs, facing four overs per partnership Scoring In indoor cricket, runs are scored by way of both physical and bonus runs. Physical runs are scored by both batsmen completing a run from one crease to the other. Bonus runs are scored when the ball hits a net in different zones, but only when at least one physical run is score. Zones A Front net, behind the striker and wicketkeeper: 0 runs B Side nets, between the striker and halfway down the pitch: 1 run C Side nets between halfway and the bowlers end: 2 runs D Back net: 4 runs on the bounce, 6 runs on the full

Ammar 808:

Maghreb United

Sofyann Ben Youssef

Glitterbeat

