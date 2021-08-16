UAE weather: fair, cloudy and hazy with a chance of rain

Temperatures will reach 43°C in Abu Dhabi and 42°C in Dubai today

Forecasters say there is a chance of rain on Monday and Dubai should hit a top of 42°C. The National

Soraya Ebrahimi
Aug 16, 2021

The weather will be fair to partly cloudy and hazy at times on Monday.

Low clouds will appear over the east coast by morning, bringing a chance of rain in the east and south by the afternoon.

It will be humid by night and into Tuesday morning over some coastal areas, with a probability of mist forming.

Winds will be light to moderate, freshening at times. Conditions will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.

Updated: August 16th 2021, 12:43 AM
The specs

Engine: 4 liquid-cooled permanent magnet synchronous electric motors placed at each wheel

Battery: Rimac 120kWh Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide (LiNiMnCoO2) chemistry

Power: 1877bhp

Torque: 2300Nm

Price: Dh7,500,00

On sale: Now

 

THREE POSSIBLE REPLACEMENTS

Khalfan Mubarak
The Al Jazira playmaker has for some time been tipped for stardom within UAE football, with Quique Sanchez Flores, his former manager at Al Ahli, once labelling him a “genius”. He was only 17. Now 23, Mubarak has developed into a crafty supplier of chances, evidenced by his seven assists in six league matches this season. Still to display his class at international level, though.

Rayan Yaslam
The Al Ain attacking midfielder has become a regular starter for his club in the past 15 months. Yaslam, 23, is a tidy and intelligent player, technically proficient with an eye for opening up defences. Developed while alongside Abdulrahman in the Al Ain first-team and has progressed well since manager Zoran Mamic’s arrival. However, made his UAE debut only last December.

Ismail Matar
The Al Wahda forward is revered by teammates and a key contributor to the squad. At 35, his best days are behind him, but Matar is incredibly experienced and an example to his colleagues. His ability to cope with tournament football is a concern, though, despite Matar beginning the season well. Not a like-for-like replacement, although the system could be adjusted to suit.

