The weather will be fair to partly cloudy and hazy at times on Friday.
Low clouds will appear over the eastern coast by morning, with a chance of some convective clouds forming eastward by afternoon.
It will be humid at night and into Saturday morning over coastal areas, and winds will be light to moderate, freshening at times and causing dust to blow about.
Conditions will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.
What: 2006 World Cup quarter-final
When: July 1
Where: Gelsenkirchen Stadium, Gelsenkirchen, Germany
Result:
England 0 Portugal 0
(Portugal win 3-1 on penalties)
Name: The Protein Bakeshop
Date of start: 2013
Founders: Rashi Chowdhary and Saad Umerani
Based: Dubai
Size, number of employees: 12
Funding/investors: $400,000 (2018)
Challenge Cup result:
1. UAE 3 faults
2. Ireland 9 faults
3. Brazil 11 faults
4. Spain 15 faults
5. Great Britain 17 faults
6. New Zealand 20 faults
7. Italy 26 faults
