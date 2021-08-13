UAE weather: fair, partly cloudy and hazy

Temperatures will reach 46°C in Abu Dhabi and 43°C in Dubai today

Hazy day: a maximum of 43°C is forecast for Dubai today. The National

Soraya Ebrahimi
Aug 13, 2021

The weather will be fair to partly cloudy and hazy at times on Friday.

Low clouds will appear over the eastern coast by morning, with a chance of some convective clouds forming eastward by afternoon.

It will be humid at night and into Saturday morning over coastal areas, and winds will be light to moderate, freshening at times and causing dust to blow about.

Conditions will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.

Updated: August 13th 2021, 12:17 AM
MATCH INFO

What: 2006 World Cup quarter-final
When: July 1
Where: Gelsenkirchen Stadium, Gelsenkirchen, Germany

Result:
England 0 Portugal 0
(Portugal win 3-1 on penalties)

Company Profile:

Name: The Protein Bakeshop

Date of start: 2013

Founders: Rashi Chowdhary and Saad Umerani

Based: Dubai

Size, number of employees: 12

Funding/investors:  $400,000 (2018) 

Challenge Cup result:

1. UAE 3 faults
2. Ireland 9 faults
3. Brazil 11 faults
4. Spain 15 faults
5. Great Britain 17 faults
6. New Zealand 20 faults
7. Italy 26 faults

