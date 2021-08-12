US astronaut shares a picture of Dubai from space

na pic 1 On November 26 2020, an astronaut captured this photo of the northwest coastline of Saudi Arabia, home to 260 coral reef species. The image shows the Red Sea on the right, a lagoon in the middle and the coral reef on the left side. All photos courtesy of Earth Observatory at Nasa (Earth Observatory at Nasa)

A US astronaut aboard the International Space Station (ISS) has shared a picture of Dubai.

Shane Kimbrough is on his third trip to space and commands the Space X Crew-2, which docked with the Earth-orbiting station on April 24, 2021.

He tweeted a picture of Emirates Golf Club and Dubai Airport with a fact-filled caption.

“Hello, Dubai! I spy the Emirates Golf Club, a 36-hole golf course that was the first golf course in the region and was built in 1988,” he wrote.

“The Dubai Airport is in the second photo and is the world's busiest airport by international passenger traffic.”

The current crew on the ISS includes Nasa astronaut Megan McArthur, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Akihiko Hoshide and European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet. Their mission will last for six months.

In June, Mr Pesquet tweeted two pictures of the Palm taken from orbit and hinted he might visit Expo 2020 Dubai on his return to Earth.

“When you see these palm trees from space, you know you are looking at Dubai,” he wrote.

“One hundred days until the World Expo opens there. The French pavilion is set to be on point. I might be involved in some way. 😉 #MissionAlpha.”

Expo 2020 Dubai has several space-inspired installations, including an enormous SpaceX rocket model, Moon rock samples and robotic arms that will drill on Mars.

The world fair starts on October 1 and will run for six months.

