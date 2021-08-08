Al Hijri New Year: When is Muharram 2021?

Al Hijri New Year - also known as Islamic New Year - marks the start of the first month in the Muslim calendar. AFP

The first month of the Islamic calendar is expected to start on Tuesday, August 10.

The Hijri year 1443 begins on that day.

A public holiday to mark the occasion will take place in the UAE on Thursday, August 12.

Muharram is the first of 12 months on the Islamic calendar.

It is one of four sanctified months that are of particular reverence – the others are Rajab (7th), Dhu Al Qaeda (11th) and Dhu Al Hijjah (12th).

As with other Islamic holidays, Muharram changes every year when the 354 or 355-day year is viewed against the lunar cycle.

What is Al Hijri New Year?

It marks the arrival of the Prophet Mohammed in Madinah after emigrating from Makkah. It was from this definitive moment that Muslims formed a state based on Islamic teachings, and Islam began to flourish and spread as a major religion.

In contrast to Eid Al Fitr and Eid Al Adha, there are no religious observances prescribed for Al Hijra and it is generally regarded as a day of reflection rather than celebration.

In recent times, some Muslims have begun exchanging greeting cards to celebrate the holiday, and wishing someone a "Happy New Hijri Year" is considered polite.

Why are Rajab, Dhu Al Qaeda, Dhu Al Hijjah and Muharram special?

During these four sanctified months, war is prohibited unless out of necessity and only in self-defence. Performing as many forms of worshipping as possible is greatly encouraged.

The Quran reads: “Lo! The number of the months with Allah is twelve months by Allah’s ordinance in the day that He created the heavens and the earth. Four of them are sacred.” (Surat At-Tawbah 36).

Eid celebrations across the nation - in pictures

Pupils in Abu Dhabi are learning the importance of being active, eating well and leading a healthy lifestyle now and throughout adulthood, thanks to a newly launched programme 'Healthy Lifestyle'. As part of the Healthy Lifestyle programme, specially trained coaches from City Football Schools, along with Healthpoint physicians have visited schools throughout Abu Dhabi to give fun and interactive lessons on working out regularly, making the right food choices, getting enough sleep and staying hydrated, just like their favourite footballers. Organised by Manchester City FC and Healthpoint, Manchester City FC’s regional healthcare partner and part of Mubadala’s healthcare network, the ‘Healthy Lifestyle’ programme will visit 15 schools, meeting around 1,000 youngsters over the next five months. Designed to give pupils all the information they need to improve their diet and fitness habits at home, at school and as they grow up, coaches from City Football Schools will work alongside teachers to lead the youngsters through a series of fun, creative and educational classes as well as activities, including playing football and other games. Dr Mai Ahmed Al Jaber, head of public health at Healthpoint, said: “The programme has different aspects - diet, exercise, sleep and mental well-being. By having a focus on each of those and delivering information in a way that children can absorb easily it can help to address childhood obesity."

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

Match info Manchester City 3 (Jesus 22', 50', Sterling 69')

