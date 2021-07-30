Sharjah authorities seize 93kg of crystal meth during Eid Al Adha holidays

Sharjah authorities have seized 93kilograms of crystal meth and 3,000 methadone tablets.

Sharjah authorities thwarted a drug smuggling attempt during the Eid Al Adha holidays and seized 93kilograms of crystal meth and 3,000 methadone tablets.

The operation was carried out by Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority.

The drugs were concealed under a food container coming from a neighbouring country, officials said.

The goods were hidden inside iron cylinders.

Read More Watch: Sharjah Police seize 153kg drugs in a major operation

In a similar smuggling attempt, Sharjah Police seized 51,790 mind-altering pills and more than 115kg of other drugs during the Eid Al Fitr holidays. Seven men were arrested in that operation.

Authorities have urged the public to report any suspicious activities to the police by calling on 800 4654 or by emailing dea@shjpolice.gov.ae

