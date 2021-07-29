Nigerian 'influencer' Hushpuppi pleads guilty to money laundering in US court

Ramon Abbas, known as Hushpuppi, faces up to 20 years in a US prison

The Nigerian influencer known as Hushpuppi has pleaded guilty to money laundering in a United States court.

Ramon Abbas could face 20 years in prison after admitting the charge in a California court on Thursday.

The 37-year-old was arrested in Dubai last year in a highly publicised raid on his luxury apartment at a five-star hotel.

Court documents said Hushpuppi's crimes cost victims almost $24m in total. Prosecutors have previously alleged he was responsible for scams valued at hundreds of millions of dollars.

In one scheme, Hushpuppi attempted to steal more than $1.1m from someone who wanted to fund a new children's school in Qatar.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 6 The Nigerian posed as a real estate investor and businessman. Pictures from his Instagram account - which has more than two million followers - show him landing at Atlantis, The Palm in a helicopter (Courtesy: Dubai Police / Dubai Media Office)

