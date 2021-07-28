UAE to issue financial penalties to operators of abandoned ships

na11 MAY mt iba crew 06 The National's Nick Webster and Andy Scott meet the crew on board Mt Iba as they prepare to fly home from Dubai. The five sailors spent four years on a vessel that was abandoned in the Gulf by its owners. Andy Scott / The National (Andy Scott / The National)

Operators of merchant tankers and other commercial vessels will face financial penalties under a new government resolution to address the rights of seafarers.

Cases of abandonment will come under tighter scrutiny after a new Cabinet resolution on governing marine wrecks and offending ships was passed.

A framework outlined by the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure will protect the marine environment, maritime security and the rights of seafarers on board ships in UAE waters and ports.

Owners of abandoned vessels will now be hit with a Dh20,000 fine, with Dh10,000 payable to each seafarer on board.

If repeated, the fine will be doubled and the company licence cancelled.

“This resolution applies to all the national and foreign ships in the state waters and ports, if it meets the description of the wreck, is a violating ship, is unseaworthy [and] deteriorated, abandoned by its seafarers, owners or operator,” read the new law.

A ship operator will also be in breach of UAE regulations if “owners or operator do not pay the salary of seafarers for a period of two consecutive months or more, [fails to] provide provisions, supplies, and fuel to run the ships’ engines, fails to meet the minimum safe manning, has hazardous cargoes on board.”

Warships or public service ships owned by the federal and local governmental entities are exempt from the rules.

The new rules come into force on September 15.

“The resolution is another welcome step forward to address the pernicious issue of seafarer abandonment,” said David Hammond, chief executive of the Human Rights at Sea organisation.

“The true test will be the enforcement and its associated deterrent effect, combined with the need for the introduction of a state-level inspection regime.”

Several high-profile cases have emerged in recent years of seafarers abandoned at sea without pay and forced to live on basic rations for sometimes years at a time.

The most recent case involved the MT Iba, a shipping tanker anchored off the Sharjah coast that broke free in rough seas and washed ashore in Umm Al Quwain.

The plight of the five crew on board – some had been trapped on board for three years due to the operator’s financial problems – made headlines around the world.

They finally went home to their families after four years stranded in the Gulf.

The ship had sat anchored off the UAE coast since 2017 after owners Alco Shipping hit financial problems.

Financial records of the ship seen by The National in February showed an outstanding mortgage of $1.35m on the tanker, along with fees and fines in the UAE and Panama of more than $41,000.

Other debts included towing the ship for salvage for $150,000, agent fees of $12,000 for supplying crew, and outstanding port fees of $192,000.

The crew said they were collectively owed more than $200,000.

In another case of 'ghost' ships in UAE waters, the Federal Transport Authority in April 2019, relieved seafarers on board the MV Azraqmoiah tanker.

The ship was unable to leave its anchorage off the UAE coast since April 2017.

As per the new rules, owners will also be punished if fees and expenses are owed in towing a vessel into port, or insurance or berthing costs are unpaid.

The new regulations will also punish vessels sailing under forged or expired registration documents or without a recognised flag of a particular country, a practice deployed by rogue operators to skirt maritime laws, liabilities and crew obligations.

A new wrecks and violating ships committee is to be established under the ministry to regulate cases of abandonment and other rule breaches.

First offenders will be sent a written warning, with a demand for amendments within 60 days.

Owners will also be punished with a Dh20,000 fine for failing to provide adequate insurance to cover the welfare of the crew on board and the vessel’s general operations.

'Worse than a prison sentence' Marie Byrne, a counsellor who volunteers at the UAE government's mental health crisis helpline, said the ordeal the crew had been through would take time to overcome. “It was worse than a prison sentence, where at least someone can deal with a set amount of time incarcerated," she said. “They were living in perpetual mystery as to how their futures would pan out, and what that would be. “Because of coronavirus, the world is very different now to the one they left, that will also have an impact. “It will not fully register until they are on dry land. Some have not seen their young children grow up while others will have to rebuild relationships. “It will be a challenge mentally, and to find other work to support their families as they have been out of circulation for so long. Hopefully they will get the care they need when they get home.”

