Abu Dhabi adds Bahrain, Czech Republic and Maldives to travel green list

France, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and Ireland all removed in the latest update

Tourists wearing face masks are seen at the Old Town Square in Prague. Czech Republic is one of the countries added to Abu Dhabi's green list.

Neil Halligan
Jul 28, 2021

Abu Dhabi has updated its quarantine-free travel green list, which now contains 31 destinations, down from 35 earlier this month.

In total, the emirate added eight countries to its updated list, including Bahrain, Bulgaria, Czech Republic and the Maldives.

Travellers can now fly to and from those destinations and will not have to self-isolate on arrival in Abu Dhabi.

Twelve countries were removed from the travel list (see below), including European destinations France, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and Ireland, where cases are rising owing to the spread of the Delta variant.

The latest list was released on the Department of Culture and Tourism’s website and comes into effect at 2pm on July 31.

Passengers arriving from any of the countries or states must take a PCR test on arrival in Abu Dhabi.

People are advised, however, to check individual destination requirements, because not all places on the list are open for tourism.

Abu Dhabi also has travel corridors with four countries – Bahrain, Greece, Serbia and Seychelles – allowing immunised travellers to fly to and from those destinations without having to quarantine.

  • Albania
  • Armenia
  • Australia
  • Austria
  • Bahrain
  • Belgium
  • Brunei
  • Bulgaria
  • Canada
  • China
  • Czech Republic
  • Germany
  • Hong Kong (SAR)
  • Hungary
  • Israel
  • Italy
  • Maldives
  • Mauritius
  • Moldova
  • New Zealand
  • Poland
  • Romania
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Serbia
  • Seychelles
  • Singapore
  • South Korea
  • Switzerland
  • Taiwan, Province of China
  • Ukraine
  • United States of America
Updated: July 28th 2021, 5:23 PM
About Krews

Founder: Ahmed Al Qubaisi

Based: Abu Dhabi

Founded: January 2019

Number of employees: 10

Sector: Technology/Social media 

Funding to date: Estimated $300,000 from Hub71 in-kind support

 

Temple numbers

Expected completion: 2022

Height: 24 meters

Ground floor banquet hall: 370 square metres to accommodate about 750 people

Ground floor multipurpose hall: 92 square metres for up to 200 people

First floor main Prayer Hall: 465 square metres to hold 1,500 people at a time

First floor terrace areas: 2,30 square metres  

Temple will be spread over 6,900 square metres

Structure includes two basements, ground and first floor 

Three trading apps to try

Sharad Nair recommends three investment apps for UAE residents:

  • For beginners or people who want to start investing with limited capital, Mr Nair suggests eToro. “The low fees and low minimum balance requirements make the platform more accessible,” he says. “The user interface is straightforward to understand and operate, while its social element may help ease beginners into the idea of investing money by looking to a virtual community.”
  • If you’re an experienced investor, and have $10,000 or more to invest, consider Saxo Bank. “Saxo Bank offers a more comprehensive trading platform with advanced features and insight for more experienced users. It offers a more personalised approach to opening and operating an account on their platform,” he says.
  • Finally, StashAway could work for those who want a hands-off approach to their investing. “It removes one of the biggest challenges for novice traders: picking the securities in their portfolio,” Mr Nair says. “A goal-based approach or view towards investing can help motivate residents who may usually shy away from investment platforms.”
Lowest Test scores

26 - New Zealand v England at Auckland, March 1955

30 - South Africa v England at Port Elizabeth, Feb 1896

30 - South Africa v England at Birmingham, June 1924

35 - South Africa v England at Cape Town, April 1899

36 - South Africa v Australia at Melbourne, Feb. 1932

36 - Australia v England at Birmingham, May 1902

36 - India v Australia at Adelaide, Dec. 2020

38 - Ireland v England at Lord's, July 2019

42 - New Zealand v Australia in Wellington, March 1946

42 - Australia v England in Sydney, Feb. 1888

Zayed Sustainability Prize
Read more
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
While you're here
Sinopharm vaccine explained

The Sinopharm vaccine was created using techniques that have been around for decades. 

“This is an inactivated vaccine. Simply what it means is that the virus is taken, cultured and inactivated," said Dr Nawal Al Kaabi, chair of the UAE's National Covid-19 Clinical Management Committee.

"What is left is a skeleton of the virus so it looks like a virus, but it is not live."

This is then injected into the body.

"The body will recognise it and form antibodies but because it is inactive, we will need more than one dose. The body will not develop immunity with one dose," she said.

"You have to be exposed more than one time to what we call the antigen."

The vaccine should offer protection for at least months, but no one knows how long beyond that.

Dr Al Kaabi said early vaccine volunteers in China were given shots last spring and still have antibodies today.

“Since it is inactivated, it will not last forever," she said.

Background
Towering concerns
Bangladesh tour of Pakistan

January 24 – First T20, Lahore

January 25 – Second T20, Lahore

January 27 – Third T20, Lahore

February 7-11 – First Test, Rawalpindi

April 3 – One-off ODI, Karachi

April 5-9 – Second Test, Karachi

While you're here
While you're here
While you're here
While you're here
While you're here
While you're here
While you're here
While you're here
While you're here
While you're here
While you're here
While you're here
While you're here
While you're here
While you're here
While you're here
if you go

The flights
Flydubai offers three daily direct flights to Sarajevo and, from June, a daily flight from Thessaloniki from Dubai. A return flight costs from Dhs1,905 including taxes.
The trip 
The Travel Scientists are the organisers of the Balkan Ride and several other rallies around the world. The 2018 running of this particular adventure will take place from August 3-11, once again starting in Sarajevo and ending a week later in Thessaloniki. If you’re driving your own vehicle, then entry start from €880 (Dhs 3,900) per person including all accommodation along the route. Contact the Travel Scientists if you wish to hire one of their vehicles. 

So what is Spicy Chickenjoy?

Just as McDonald’s has the Big Mac, Jollibee has Spicy Chickenjoy – a piece of fried chicken that’s crispy and spicy on the outside and comes with a side of spaghetti, all covered in tomato sauce and topped with sausage slices and ground beef. It sounds like a recipe that a child would come up with, but perhaps that’s the point – a flavourbomb combination of cheap comfort foods. Chickenjoy is Jollibee’s best-selling product in every country in which it has a presence.
 

