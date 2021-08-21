Abu Dhabi Green List: Kuwait and Jordan among new countries added

Abu Dhabi has expanded its Green List for travel to include four new countries, including Kuwait, the Netherlands, Jordan and Armenia.

The update means residents of the UAE capital arriving from these destinations can now avoid the requirement to quarantine.

The changes come into effect from midnight on August 22, the Abu Dhabi government has confirmed.

Under current rules, travellers arriving from destinations on the Green List do not need to quarantine.

However, anyone flying into Abu Dhabi from a country not on the list must follow isolation rules, including the need to wear an electronic wrist tracker.

These rules apply to vaccinated and unvaccinated travellers, as well as tourists and residents.

Recently, the length of quarantine for unvaccinated people was shortened to 10 days from 12.

Austria, Ireland, Malta and Sweden were added to the Abu Dhabi Green List earlier this week. On Monday, the US and the Maldives were removed amid a surge in new cases in those countries.

Which destinations can I travel from without quarantine?

Albania

Australia

Austria

Armenia

Bahrain

Belgium

Brunei

Bulgaria

Canada

China

Czech Republic

Germany

Hong Kong (SAR)

Hungary

Jordan

Kuwait

Malta

Mauritius

Moldova

New Zealand

Poland

Republic of Ireland

Romania

Saudi Arabia

Serbia

Seychelles

Singapore

South Korea

Sweden

Switzerland

The Netherlands

Taiwan, Province of China

Ukraine

There are now 33 destinations on Abu Dhabi's travel Green List.

Originally published in December, the list includes destinations dependent on the latest developments regarding Covid-19 protocols, guidelines and cases numbers.

Some of Darwish's last words "They see their tomorrows slipping out of their reach. And though it seems to them that everything outside this reality is heaven, yet they do not want to go to that heaven. They stay, because they are afflicted with hope." - Mahmoud Darwish, to attendees of the Palestine Festival of Literature, 2008 His life in brief: Born in a village near Galilee, he lived in exile for most of his life and started writing poetry after high school. He was arrested several times by Israel for what were deemed to be inciteful poems. Most of his work focused on the love and yearning for his homeland, and he was regarded the Palestinian poet of resistance. Over the course of his life, he published more than 30 poetry collections and books of prose, with his work translated into more than 20 languages. Many of his poems were set to music by Arab composers, most significantly Marcel Khalife. Darwish died on August 9, 2008 after undergoing heart surgery in the United States. He was later buried in Ramallah where a shrine was erected in his honour.

